Tajiri Amends Private Placement

VANCOUVER, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TAJ) reports that further to its news June 28th, 2019 it will be amending the pricing of units currently being offered as part of a non-brokered private placement offering to $0.05 per unit. All other terms remain the same. The repricing is being done to more accurately reflect current market conditions for the Companies equity.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President, CEO

