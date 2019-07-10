Manitou Gold Announces Results of Annual Meeting

SUDBURY, July 09, 2019 - Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX-V: MTU) (the “Company” or “Manitou”) is pleased to announce that, at the Company’s Annual and Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) held on June 20, 2019, all resolutions tabled were passed, including the election of a board of directors consisting of Messrs., Guy Mahaffy, Richard Murphy, Craig Stanley, all of whom were incumbent directors of the Company, and Daniel McCormack, who was newly elected at the Meeting
The Company also announces that it has granted 11,050,000 options to purchase shares of the Company, at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 2 years, to certain directors and officers of the Company.
Pat Dubreuil, President Telephone: 1 (705) 626-0666
Email: info@manitougold.com
Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Manitou, including, but not limited to the receipt of applicable shareholder approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
