Nova Minerals Ltd: Share Purchase Plan

Melbourne, Australia - On 3 July 2019, Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) announced that it would be undertaking a share purchase plan (Plan or SPP) to raise up to $1,000,000 before costs, with an option for the Company to accept oversubscriptions, on the terms and conditions contained in this letter and the enclosed document (Terms and Conditions) (Offer).This SPP is in addition to the recently announced placement of 25 million fully paid ordinary shares in Nova (Shares) to professional and sophisticated investors, raising $500,000 (Placement).Nova is now pleased to provide details of the SPP. Under the Plan, Nova is giving Eligible Shareholders (defined below) the opportunity to purchase up to $15,000 worth of Shares at an issue price of $0.02 per Share, being the same price as the Placement, irrespective of the size of their shareholding, without incurring brokerage or transaction costs.Shareholders Eligible to Participate in the PlanThe right to participate under the Plan is optional and is available exclusively to shareholders who are registered as holders of Shares at 5:00pm (AEST) on 2 July 2019 (Record Date) and whose registered address is in Australia (Eligible Shareholders).Share Purchase PlanThe Plan entitles Eligible Shareholders, irrespective of the size of their shareholding, to purchase up to $15,000 worth of Shares at $0.02 per Share (Price), being the same price as the Placement. The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of Shares traded on the ASX during the 5 trading days immediately prior to the announcement date of the Offer was $0.0212. The Price represents an approximately 5.7% discount to that VWAP.The number of Shares to be issued under the Plan is limited by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) Listing Rules to a maximum of 232,740,245 Shares, being 30% of Nova's share capital. Nova may, in its absolute discretion, undertake a scale-back so that not more than 30% of that number of Shares already on issue, are issued under the Plan. Scale-back decisions are made by the Board and are final. There is no minimum subscription requirement.An application form for the Plan (Application Form) is included in this package.Current ActivitiesDetails of Nova's current activities are set out in the announcements made by Nova to the ASX and are available from the ASX, or Nova's website at www.novaminerals.com.auThe funds raised after costs under the Plan, as under the Placement, will be allocated towards funding the Company's explorations activities at its Estelle Gold Project and for general working capital.To view details, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/16F89213





About Nova Minerals Ltd:



Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.



The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:



- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.



- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.





