Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Granting of Share Options and PDMR Shareholding

Granting of Share Options and PDMR Shareholding

NICOSIA, July 10, 2019 - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM: ATYM; TSX: AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that, in accordance with the Company's approved Share Option Plan 2013 (the "Option Plan"), it has granted 400,000 share options (the "Options") to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs").

The Options expire five years from the date of grant (8 July 2019), have an exercise price of 204.5 pence per ordinary share, based on the minimum share price in the five days preceding the grant date, and vest in two equal tranches, half on grant and half on the first anniversary of the granting date.

The 400,000 share options have been allocated as per the table below:

Name Position Number of share options granted Total number of share options following this notification Total beneficial holding of shares following this notification Total beneficial holding (options + ordinary shares) as % of Company's fully diluted issued share capital Enrique Delgado General Manager of Operations 400,000 400,000 - 0.29% Total 400,000 400,000 - 0.29%

Following these grants, the Company has granted options over an aggregate of 2,713,000 ordinary shares.



Set out below is the information required by Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Enrique Delgado 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Manager of Operations b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Atalaya Mining plc b) LEI 549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share options CY0106002112 b) Nature of the transaction Share options grant c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: £2.045 Volume: 400,000 share options d) Aggregated information Price: £2.045 Volume: 400,000 share options e) Date of the transaction 8 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

This announcement contains information which, prior to its publication constituted inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Contacts:

Newgate Communications Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie + 44 20 3757 6880 4C Communications Carina Corbett +44 20 3170 7973 Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio +44 20 7523 8000 BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Jeffrey Couch / Tom Rider / Michael Rechsteiner +44 20 7236 1010 Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker) Ross Allister / David McKeown +44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain which is currently in the permitting stage. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

