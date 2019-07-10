Pacton Moves Forwards with Multi-Project Work Program after Oversubscribed Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - July 10, 2019 - Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC) (OTC:PACXF) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce that comprehensive work programs at Red Lake, Canada, and the Pilbara region in Western Australia, have commenced. The Company wishes to provide an update on the recent financing and exploration activity.

HIGHLIGHTS

All 2019 Work Programs Fully Funded After Successful Closing of $5,550,900 ?Oversubscribed Financing.

Exploration Update for the Red Lake Gold Project in Ontario, Canada:

- Surface crews are on the ground conducting a thorough surface mapping and sampling program, following up on geophysical work and historic data. The results will be used to confirm new areas of interest and assist with drill targeting

- 10,000 m drilling program is being prepped for late-summer

Exploration Update for the Boodalyerrie and Yandicoogina Gold Projects in Pilbara, Western Australia:

- Airborne geophysical survey data is currently being processed

- Field crews will shortly be arriving on site for mapping and sampling

- Prominent potential high-grade source structures will be further tested with drilling

Exploration Update for the Egina Gold Project in Pilbara, Western Australia:

- A targeted, small-scale surface sampling program is planned to target the marine terrace gravels at the Egina projects in the Friendly Creek area

- Drilling planned to follow up on surface results and target underlaying fault related structures

Dale Ginn, Executive Chairman, commented, "The success of the recent financings speaks to the quality of Pacton's gold projects and our team. The Company is now well funded and has entered a very energetic phase of exploration. Our goal is to rapidly advance our highest-priority projects in the gold districts of Red Lake, Ontario and the Pilbara region of Western Australia. To that end, we have now commenced work programs on all four properties."

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high grade conglomerate and orogenic gold properties located in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia and the Red Lake District, Ontario.

