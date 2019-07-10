NexGen Continues to Intersect High-Grade Mineralization in all A2 and A3 Targets Highlighting Strength of Continuity at Arrow

VANCOUVER, July 10, 2019 - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE, NYSE MKT: NXE) is pleased to report radioactivity results for an additional forty holes comprising 18,166.5 m from the Company's Feasibility stage drilling program at our 100% owned, Rook I property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Conversion of Indicated to Measured

This current phase of the 2019 drilling program is targeting the A2 and A3 High-Grade Domain mine planning sections at a spacing between 9.0 m and 16.7 m based on a geostatistical data spacing report compiled by Clayton V. Deutsch from Resource Modeling Solutions. All drill holes are collared at a steep inclination, then shallowed out between -55° and -60° before intersecting the target by utilizing the latest in directional drilling technology.

Highlights:

A2 High-Grade Domains and Sub-Zone

The highlights below include composite and off-scale radioactivity results from the A2 only, for radioactivity results for the entire hole see Table 1: Arrow Deposit Drill Hole Data.

AR-19-229c5 intersected 44.0 m of total composite mineralization including 14.05 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 98.0 m section (573.0 to 678.0 m). Additionally, of the 14.05 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 3.35 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;





AR-19-239c2 intersected 45.5 m of total composite mineralization including 7.60 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 107.0 m section (642.0 to 749.0 m). Additionally, of the 7.60 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 1.65 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;





AR-19-241c1 intersected 10.0 m of total composite mineralization including 4.65 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 91.0 m section (492.0 to 583.0 m) in the A2 sub-zone. Additionally, of the 4.65 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 0.5 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;





AR-19-243c3 intersected 24.5 m of total composite mineralization including 4.45 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 85.5 m section (593.0 to 678.5 m). Additionally, of the 4.45 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 0.5 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;





AR-19-246c1 intersected 52.0 m of total composite mineralization including 6.70 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 107.5 m section (628.0 to 735.5 m). Additionally, of the 6.7 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 0.65 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;





AR-19-247c1 intersected 27.0 m of total composite mineralization including 4.30 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 85.0 m section (605.0 to 690.0 m).

A3 High-Grade Domains and Sub-Zone

The highlights below include composite and off-scale radioactivity results from the A3 only, for radioactivity results for the entire hole see Table 1: Arrow Deposit Drill Hole Data.

AR-19-248c2 intersected 45.5 m of total composite mineralization including 7.30 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 89.0 m section (487.0 to 576.0 m);





AR-19-242c2 intersected 51.5 m of total composite mineralization including 5.85 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 92.5 m section (511.0 to 603.5 m);





AR-19-238c3 intersected 28.0 m of total composite mineralization including 5.25 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 101.0 m section (440.0 to 541.0 m);





AR-19-248c1 intersected 42.0 m of total composite mineralization including 5.85 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 88.0 m section (474.0 to 562.0 m).

Drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1, drilling results can be found in table 1. Drill hole descriptions can be found at www.nexgenenergy.ca

Development, Activities & Financial

Expediting Arrow to Feasibility by initiation of a 2-stage (10 rig) high density drilling program that commenced in mid-December 2018 to focus on mine optimization plans based on Measured and Indicated mineral resources.





NexGen commenced an Environmental Assessment on the Rook I Project on April 29, 2019 in accordance with the requirements of both the Environmental Assessment Act and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 ("CEAA 2012") after receiving acceptance of the Rook I Project Description (Technical Proposal) by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment ("SMOE"). In addition, NexGen filed an Initial Licence Application with the CNSC under the Nuclear Safety and Control Act in order to obtain a Licence to Prepare Site and Construct for the Project.





As of July 1, 2019, the Company had cash-on-hand of approximately $85 million which fully funds NexGen for all drilling, feasibility and development programs planned this year.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The largest drill program currently in Canada and in the Company's history continues to rapidly advance Arrow through to Feasibility Study, detailed design and permitting. These results once again demonstrate the uniqueness of Arrow in terms of high grade and continuity. With the broader team advancing all aspects of development, community and permitting, it is an exciting time at NexGen."

Troy Boisjoli, Vice-President, Operations and Project Development, commented: "This latest batch of radioactivity results from the A2 and A3 High-Grade Domains, again demonstrates our confidence in the continuation of the high-grade mineralization across the Arrow Deposit. The strength of mineralization seen as part of this mine plan development drilling is truly unique and something I've never seen in my career. Not only are we seeing continuity of strong mineralization but also in rock competency throughout the mine plan. We are looking forward to the completion of Phase I (conversion of Indicated Mineral Resource to the measured category) and the start of Phase II (conversion of Inferred Mineral Resource to the Indicated category)."

Table 1: Arrow Deposit Drill Hole Data

Drill Hole Athabasca Group - Basement

Unconformity Depth (m) Handheld Scintillometer Results (RS-

120/125) Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total

Depth (m) From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) CPS Range AR-19-229c5 327 -65 681.00 N/A 464.00 465.00 1.00 <500 - 1900









469.00 469.50 0.50 <500 - 510









472.00 472.50 0.50 <500 - 680









480.50 487.50 7.00 <500 - 5400









490.00 491.00 1.00 <500 - 7200









495.50 501.00 5.50 <500 - 40000









504.50 511.00 6.50 <500 - 9900









513.50 522.50 9.00 <500 - 28300









525.00 537.50 12.50 <500 - 33000









615.00 659.00 44.00 <500 - 61000 AR-19-230c4 327 -65 693.50 N/A 461.50 463.50 2.00 <500 - 930









502.00 502.50 0.50 <500 - 2470









505.00 507.50 2.50 <500 - 3220









514.00 522.50 8.50 <500 - 1700









533.50 534.50 1.00 <500 - 780









559.00 563.50 4.50 <500 - 1800









567.00 567.50 0.50 <500 - 540









601.50 608.50 7.00 <500 - 61000









615.00 617.50 2.50 <500 - 10200









624.00 628.50 4.50 <500 - 1300









639.00 639.50 0.50 <500 - 640









643.00 647.00 4.00 <500 - 7800









655.00 656.00 1.00 <500 - 730









660.00 660.50 0.50 <500 - 530









666.50 668.00 1.50 <500 - 10600 AR-19-232c4 327 -65 645.50 N/A 495.00 496.00 1.00 <500 - 1680









547.00 549.00 2.00 <500 - 26000









551.50 552.00 0.50 <500 - 5100









559.00 572.50 13.50 <500 - 61000









579.50 581.50 2.00 <500 - 51000









584.50 585.00 0.50 <500 - 2300









596.00 598.50 2.50 <500 - 61000









601.50 605.00 3.50 <500 - 47300









609.00 609.50 0.50 <500 - 870









613.50 614.00 0.50 500 - 2700









617.50 618.00 0.50 <500 - 1100 AR-19-233c4 327 -65 558.50 N/A 452.00 458.00 6.00 <500 - 3070









462.00 462.50 0.50 <500 - 530









465.50 466.00 0.50 <500 - 620









484.50 497.00 12.50 <500 - 13400









506.50 521.00 14.50 <500 - 30000









525.00 528.50 3.50 500 - 1350 AR-19-234c3 327 -65 537.00 N/A 460.00 461.50 1.50 <500 - 990









479.00 484.00 5.00 <500 - 1700









487.50 511.00 23.50 <500 - 61000 AR-19-236c3 327 -65 684.50 N/A 461.50 462.50 1.00 <500 - 2100









468.50 469.50 1.00 <500 - 2800









476.50 477.00 0.50 590 - 21000









483.00 486.00 3.00 <500 - 1260









488.50 489.50 1.00 <500 - 1760









498.50 499.50 1.00 <500 - 2700









505.00 506.00 1.00 <500 - 750









515.50 529.50 14.00 <500 - 61000









534.50 535.00 0.50 <500 - 820









542.50 543.50 1.00 <500 - 1100









578.00 586.00 8.00 <500 - 1000









591.00 593.00 2.00 <500 - 1060









596.50 601.50 5.00 <500 - 9300









604.00 617.00 13.00 <500 - 3200









620.50 635.50 15.00 <500 - 61000









638.50 644.50 6.00 <500 - 1430









648.00 649.00 1.00 <500 - 6300









654.00 664.00 10.00 <500 - 53000









677.50 678.00 0.50 <500 - 660 AR-19-236c4 327 -65 699.50 N/A 463.00 463.50 0.50 <500 - 1200









473.50 474.00 0.50 <500 - 800









477.00 478.00 1.00 <500 - 12000









483.00 483.50 0.50 <500 - 1400









490.00 490.50 0.50 <500 - 2000









501.00 502.00 1.00 <500 - 2300









509.00 509.50 0.50 <500 - 2700









515.00 517.00 2.00 <500 - 6800









519.50 533.00 13.50 <500 - 61000









548.00 548.50 0.50 <500 - 620









589.00 589.50 0.50 <500 - 820









594.00 599.00 5.00 <500 - 1800









607.00 609.50 2.50 <500 - 980









616.50 618.00 1.50 <500 - 1500









622.00 624.00 2.00 <500 - 21000









631.50 632.50 1.00 <500 - 1100









635.00 651.50 16.50 <500 - 24000









658.00 665.50 7.50 <500 - 61000









671.00 672.00 1.00 <500 - 3400 AR-19-237c1 327 -65 705.50 128.00 302.00 302.50 0.50 <500 - 560









496.00 497.00 1.00 <500 - 2300









532.50 533.00 0.50 <500 - 1800









545.50 549.50 4.00 <500 - 29000









556.50 558.50 2.00 <500 - 11500









565.50 567.00 1.50 <500 - 6000









570.50 571.50 1.00 <500 - 32000









640.00 645.50 5.50 <500 - 61000









648.00 664.00 16.00 <500 - 52000









667.00 667.50 0.50 <500 - 1200









671.50 672.00 0.50 <500 - 700









677.50 684.50 7.00 <500 - 9800









690.00 690.50 0.50 <500 - 510 AR-19-237c2 327 -65 720.50 N/A 504.00 504.50 0.50 <500 - 2100









520.50 522.00 1.50 <500 - 13500









546.00 546.50 0.50 <500 - 750









554.50 555.00 0.50 <500 - 670









560.50 561.00 0.50 <500 - 1280









563.50 566.50 3.00 <500 - 910









570.00 571.00 1.00 560 - 12800









578.00 580.50 2.50 <500 - 3100









583.50 584.00 0.50 900 - 34000









639.00 648.50 9.50 <500 - 51000









651.00 670.50 19.50 <500 - 20500









678.00 684.00 6.00 <500 - 13600









686.50 688.00 1.50 <500 - 9300









718.00 718.50 0.50 <500 - 700 AR-19-237c3 327 -65 738.50 N/A 450.50 451.00 0.50 <500 - 720









510.00 510.50 0.50 <500 - 9200









526.00 526.50 0.50 <500 - 1100









554.00 560.00 6.00 <500 - 16000









565.00 568.00 3.00 <500 - 5700









573.50 575.50 2.00 <500 - 21000









581.00 583.00 2.00 <500 - 1800









587.00 588.00 1.00 <500 - 1100









595.50 596.00 0.50 <500 - 600









642.00 646.50 4.50 <500 - 3850









652.00 677.50 25.50 <500 - 61000









686.00 686.50 0.50 <500 - 750









691.00 692.50 1.50 <500 - 2900









696.50 697.50 1.00 600 - 13000









700.00 705.00 5.00 <500 - 5000 AR-19-238c1 327 -65 513.50 141.50 438.00 445.00 7.00 <500 - 6000









447.50 448.00 0.50 <500 - 540









454.00 455.50 1.50 <500 - 3700









458.50 463.50 5.00 <500 - 61000









466.50 467.00 0.50 1300 - 61000









471.50 482.50 11.00 <500 - 61000









487.50 491.00 3.50 <500 - 1000









498.00 501.00 3.00 <500 - 780 AR-19-238c2 327 -65 522.50 N/A 426.00 426.50 0.50 <500 - 850









448.50 450.50 2.00 <500 - 2700









455.00 456.50 1.50 <500 - 8300









466.00 467.00 1.00 <500 - 780









472.00 476.50 4.50 <500 - 56400









482.50 492.00 9.50 <500 - 61000 AR-19-238c3 327 -65 540.50 N/A 458.50 461.50 3.00 <500 - 9400









467.00 468.00 1.00 <500 - 8900









477.50 478.00 0.50 <500 - 1000









487.50 490.00 2.50 <500 - 42000









496.50 517.50 21.00 <500 - 61000 AR-19-238c4 327 -65 542.50 N/A 457.00 457.50 0.50 <500 - 2000









473.50 476.50 3.00 <500 - 44000









480.50 481.00 0.50 670 - 28000









499.50 503.00 3.50 <500 - 61000









506.50 522.50 16.00 <500 - 61000 AR-19-239c1 327 -65 729.50 133.00 229.50 230.00 0.50 <500 - 590









452.50 453.00 0.50 <500 - 520









479.00 479.50 0.50 <500 - 650









487.00 488.50 1.50 <500 - 2600









499.50 500.50 1.00 <500 - 3300









513.50 514.00 0.50 <500 - 6800









517.50 520.50 3.00 <500 - 26800









524.50 525.00 0.50 <500 - 650









533.00 540.50 7.50 <500 - 16600









546.00 546.50 0.50 <500 - 3200









550.50 558.50 8.00 <500 - 61000









561.00 567.50 6.50 <500 - 61000









573.00 573.50 0.50 <500 - 5300









579.50 589.50 10.00 <500 - 61000









592.00 593.00 1.00 <500 - 1100









601.50 602.50 1.00 <500 - 1700









651.00 667.50 16.50 <500 - 61000









671.00 672.50 1.50 <500 - 30000









679.50 680.00 0.50 620 - 9800









682.50 690.50 8.00 <500 - 43000









698.50 701.00 2.50 <500 - 45000 AR-19-239c2 327 -65 756.50 N/A 457.50 458.00 0.50 <500 - 660









491.00 497.00 6.00 <500 - 4700









520.00 520.50 0.50 1700 - 41000









523.00 526.00 3.00 <500 - 61000









528.50 533.50 5.00 <500 - 61000









536.00 537.00 1.00 <500 - 3100









540.00 540.50 0.50 <500 - 2500









548.00 549.00 1.00 <500 - 6500









555.50 561.50 6.00 <500 - 46000









567.50 568.00 0.50 <500 - 880









571.50 585.50 14.00 <500 - 43000









596.00 603.50 7.50 <500 - 61000









621.50 623.00 1.50 <500 - 1100









642.00 643.00 1.00 <500 - 850









667.50 668.00 0.50 <500 - 1200









675.00 675.50 0.50 <500 - 2700









682.00 685.00 3.00 <500 - 4000









687.50 688.50 1.00 <500 - 1700









694.00 698.50 4.50 <500 - 1000









703.50 717.50 14.00 <500 - 61000









721.00 739.50 18.50 <500 - 61000









743.50 746.00 2.50 <500 - 4500 AR-19-240c1 327 -65 702.50 130.70 506.00 507.00 1.00 <500 - 820









524.00 524.50 0.50 2300 - 30600









529.50 530.50 1.00 <500 - 5900









538.50 539.00 0.50 <500 - 5300









545.50 550.00 4.50 <500 - 10600









571.00 574.50 3.50 <500 - 9800









578.00 579.00 1.00 <500 - 1900









587.50 588.00 0.50 <500 - 3020









605.00 607.00 2.00 <500 - 2800









619.00 642.00 23.00 <500 - 61000









651.50 654.00 2.50 <500 - 2500









660.00 668.00 8.00 <500 - 3400









672.00 676.00 4.00 <500 - 1250 AR-19-240c2 327 -65 714.00 N/A 514.50 515.00 0.50 <500 - 8100









526.50 527.50 1.00 <500 - 9200









530.50 531.00 0.50 <500 - 11500









544.00 548.50 4.50 <500 - 61000









582.00 584.50 2.50 <500 - 1500









606.50 607.00 0.50 <500 - 950









610.50 611.50 1.00 <500 - 930









615.00 616.00 1.00 <500 - 730









621.00 621.50 0.50 <500 - 810









626.00 628.50 2.50 <500 - 890









632.00 651.50 19.50 <500 - 61000









656.00 656.50 0.50 <500 - 560









680.00 680.50 0.50 <500 - 1000 AR-19-241c1 327 -65 600.50 137.30 412.00 415.50 3.50 <500 - 4800









447.00 449.50 2.50 <500 - 15500









456.00 458.00 2.00 <500 - 550









465.00 465.50 0.50 <500 - 640









474.50 478.00 3.50 <500 - 1100









543.00 543.50 0.50 <500 - 720









556.50 557.00 0.50 <500 - 530









562.00 571.00 9.00 <500 - 61000 AR-19-241c2 327 -65 615.50 N/A 411.00 414.50 3.50 <500 - 7200









423.50 424.00 0.50 <500 - 720









445.50 449.50 4.00 <500 - 9700









455.00 456.00 1.00 <500 - 810









463.50 467.50 4.00 <500 - 1100









472.00 475.00 3.00 <500 - 1000









505.50 506.50 1.00 <500 - 700









570.00 583.50 13.50 <500 - 61000 AR-19-242c1 327 -65 606.50 138.00 453.00 453.50 0.50 <500 - 650









483.50 484.50 1.00 <500 - 5000









492.50 493.50 1.00 <500 - 6000









514.50 516.50 2.00 <500 - 18500









521.50 543.00 21.50 <500 - 34700









547.00 572.00 25.00 <500 - 61000 AR-19-242c2 327 -65 603.50 N/A 486.50 488.00 1.50 <500 - 4800









491.50 494.00 2.50 <500 - 1400









497.50 498.00 0.50 <500 - 640









523.00 531.00 8.00 <500 - 24400









533.50 540.50 7.00 <500 - 41000









543.50 579.50 36.00 <500 - 61000









583.50 584.00 0.50 <500 - 550 AR-19-243c1 327 -65 693.50 123.40 323.50 324.00 0.50 <500 - 690









518.50 519.50 1.00 <500 - 4950









522.00 523.00 1.00 <500 - 4600









528.50 529.50 1.00 <500 - 1300









540.50 543.00 2.50 <500 - 2100









550.00 550.50 0.50 <500 - 3500









557.50 558.50 1.00 <500 - 1200









561.50 562.00 0.50 <500 - 550









569.50 577.50 8.00 <500 - 4000









580.00 582.50 2.50 <500 - 4200









589.00 589.50 0.50 <500 - 1450









613.50 615.50 2.00 <500 - 61000









632.50 636.00 3.50 <500 - 60000









642.50 643.00 0.50 <500 - 1190









645.50 648.00 2.50 <500 - 600 AR-19-243c2 327 -65 696.50 N/A 512.00 512.50 0.50 <500 - 610









522.50 523.00 0.50 520 - 9800









528.00 530.00 2.00 <500 - 16800









555.50 556.00 0.50 <500 - 6200









565.50 566.00 0.50 <500 - 970









570.50 571.00 0.50 <500 - 1800









581.00 582.00 1.00 <500 - 1250









590.50 591.50 1.00 <500 - 590









610.00 611.00 1.00 <500 - 2300









624.50 629.00 4.50 <500 - 12600









631.50 635.50 4.00 <500 - 61000









642.00 642.50 0.50 <500 - 18000









663.00 663.50 0.50 <500 - 1000 AR-19-243c3 327 -65 678.50 N/A 518.50 519.50 1.00 <500 - 8760









522.00 526.00 4.00 <500 - 1680









556.00 557.00 1.00 <500 - 940









561.50 562.50 1.00 <500 - 7000









573.50 575.00 1.50 <500 - 1800









610.50 627.00 16.50 <500 - 61000









629.50 631.50 2.00 <500 - 13700









634.00 639.50 5.50 <500 - 1900









644.50 645.00 0.50 <500 - 1600 AR-19-244c1 327 -65 756.00 125.60 480.50 481.50 1.00 <500 - 740









538.50 539.50 1.00 <500 - 1250









558.50 559.00 0.50 570 - 16600









567.00 567.50 0.50 <500 - 7600









578.00 578.50 0.50 <500 - 1440









590.50 591.50 1.00 <500 - 660









611.50 616.50 5.00 <500 - 61000









621.00 623.50 2.50 <500 - 1700









630.00 638.00 8.00 <500 - 5400









646.50 648.00 1.50 <500 - 1150









652.50 654.00 1.50 <500 - 1000









665.50 666.00 0.50 <500 - 550









671.00 679.50 8.50 <500 - 61000









687.50 698.00 10.50 <500 - 30000









705.00 709.00 4.00 <500 - 12500









714.50 719.00 4.50 <500 - 24000 AR-19-245c1 327 -65 609.00 138.80 418.00 420.00 2.00 <500 - 1300









425.00 431.00 6.00 <500 - 19500









435.00 437.00 2.00 <500 - 740









448.00 449.00 1.00 <500 - 20000









452.00 477.00 25.00 <500 - 48000









574.00 580.00 6.00 <500 - 54100









587.50 588.50 1.00 <500 - 18000 AR-19-245c2 327 -65 774.50 N/A 420.50 421.50 1.00 <500 - 1400









426.00 432.00 6.00 <500 - 35000









440.00 441.50 1.50 <500 - 32000









453.00 456.00 3.00 <500 - 8800









458.50 483.50 25.00 <500 - 61000









578.50 589.00 10.50 <500 - 61000









666.00 667.00 1.00 <500 - 850









679.00 690.50 11.50 <500 - 44400









696.50 697.00 0.50 <500 - 2200









728.00 728.50 0.50 <500 - 820









742.50 748.50 6.00 <500 - 5800 AR-19-245c3 327 -65 636.50 N/A 429.00 429.50 0.50 690 - 13100









435.00 435.50 0.50 590 - 3320









449.50 454.00 4.50 <500 - 61000









458.00 458.50 0.50 580 - 14600









463.00 487.00 24.00 <500 - 61000









576.50 577.00 0.50 <500 - 670









581.00 581.50 0.50 <500 - 880









584.00 586.50 2.50 <500 - 930









589.00 589.50 0.50 <500 - 700









598.00 606.50 8.50 <500 - 13100 AR-19-246c1 327 -65 735.50 130.20 442.50 443.00 0.50 <500 - 1070









464.00 464.50 0.50 <500 - 860









481.00 481.50 0.50 <500 - 2200









488.50 489.50 1.00 <500 - 6200









530.00 532.00 2.00 <500 - 30000









536.50 539.00 2.50 <500 - 2400









546.50 550.00 3.50 <500 - 46800









552.50 554.50 2.00 <500 - 14600









563.00 569.50 6.50 <500 - 61000









582.00 582.50 0.50 575 - 13800









596.50 602.50 6.00 <500 - 1750









607.00 607.50 0.50 <500 - 610









628.50 629.00 0.50 <500 - 1150









632.00 636.00 4.00 <500 - 1800









638.50 639.00 0.50 <500 - 665









646.00 660.00 14.00 <500 - 61000









664.50 692.50 28.00 <500 - 61000









701.00 701.50 0.50 <500 - 720









720.50 723.50 3.00 <500 - 950









726.00 726.50 0.50 <500 - 540









730.00 731.00 1.00 <500 - 2520 AR-19-247c1 327 -65 696.00 126.55 499.00 500.50 1.50 <500 - 22000









519.00 519.50 0.50 <500 - 1300









526.50 531.50 5.00 <500 - 4500









545.50 554.50 9.00 <500 - 38300









617.50 618.00 0.50 <500 - 530









621.00 643.50 22.50 <500 - 61000









648.50 649.00 0.50 <500 - 1750









658.50 662.00 3.50 <500 - 8500 AR-19-247c2 327 -65 711.50 N/A 488.00 488.50 0.50 <500 - 860









506.50 507.00 0.50 <500 - 11300









518.50 519.00 0.50 <500 - 1650









535.50 543.00 7.50 <500 - 5400









547.50 548.00 0.50 <500 - 740









556.50 558.00 1.50 <500 - 11000









565.50 573.00 7.50 <500 - 61000









618.50 621.00 2.50 <500 - 1120









635.50 641.00 5.50 <500 - 1500









644.50 649.00 4.50 <500 - 3100









664.00 664.50 0.50 <500 - 520









669.00 672.00 3.00 <500 - 18700









676.00 678.00 2.00 <500 - 9500









681.00 681.50 0.50 <500 - 8600 AR-19-248c1 327 -65 564.50 138.70 166.50 167.00 0.50 <500 - 810









431.00 431.50 0.50 <500 - 720









459.00 460.00 1.00 <500 - 850









481.00 481.50 0.50 750 - 1300









485.00 493.50 8.50 <500 - 61000









498.00 498.50 0.50 1600 - 40000









501.00 501.50 0.50 540 - 31000









506.50 507.00 0.50 2000 - 61000









510.50 542.00 31.50 <500 - 61000 AR-19-248c2 327 -65 582.50 N/A 471.50 476.50 5.00 <500 - 2000









496.50 497.00 0.50 <500 - 2200









499.50 502.00 2.50 <500 - 8300









506.00 506.50 0.50 3500 - 61000









510.00 511.50 1.50 <500 - 12800









515.50 517.00 1.50 <500 - 15600









519.50 558.50 39.00 <500 - 61000 AR-19-248c3 327 -65 588.50 N/A 472.50 484.00 11.50 <500 - 2760









487.50 488.50 1.00 <500 - 660









502.50 506.00 3.50 <500 - 61000









508.50 512.50 4.00 <500 - 61000









515.50 519.50 4.00 <500 - 10500









522.00 526.00 4.00 <500 - 39000









529.00 530.00 1.00 <500 - 20700









534.00 539.50 5.50 <500 - 19600









542.00 545.00 3.00 <500 - 61000









553.50 564.00 10.50 <500 - 61000









571.50 577.50 6.00 <500 - 3700 AR-19-249c1 327 -65 780.00 135.15 271.00 271.50 0.50 <500 - 610









462.00 464.00 2.00 <500 - 3800









483.00 484.00 1.00 <500 - 550









499.50 500.00 0.50 <500 - 730









503.50 505.50 2.00 <500 - 2700









517.50 521.00 3.50 <500 - 730









531.00 532.00 1.00 <500 - 1370









556.50 559.00 2.50 <500 - 22700









570.50 571.00 0.50 <500 - 560









580.00 589.00 9.00 <500 - 61000









592.00 596.00 4.00 <500 - 27000









601.50 603.50 2.00 <500 - 61000









618.50 619.00 0.50 <500 - 520









630.00 634.50 4.50 <500 - 14100









643.00 643.50 0.50 <500 - 510









666.00 666.50 0.50 <500 - 2700









682.50 683.50 1.00 <500 - 730









686.50 704.00 17.50 <500 - 44600









716.50 717.00 0.50 <500 - 970









720.00 720.50 0.50 <500 - 720









723.00 727.00 4.00 <500 - 1400









731.00 741.50 10.50 <500 - 61000









747.50 749.50 2.00 <500 - 11500 AR-19-249c2 327 -65 783.50 N/A 473.00 475.50 2.50 <500 - 2200









487.00 490.50 3.50 <500 - 1560









501.50 503.50 2.00 <500 - 1600









513.50 514.00 0.50 <500 - 520









540.00 541.50 1.50 <500 - 1050









565.50 566.00 0.50 800 - 30000









570.00 571.00 1.00 <500 - 31000









588.00 593.00 5.00 <500 - 16500









595.50 596.50 1.00 <500 - 3070









600.50 615.50 15.00 <500 - 61000









620.00 621.00 1.00 <500 - 4700









635.00 652.00 17.00 <500 - 8600









658.00 660.50 2.50 <500 - 560









663.00 663.50 0.50 <500 - 750









691.50 698.00 6.50 <500 - 2280









701.00 708.00 7.00 <500 - 22200









711.00 712.00 1.00 <500 - 2000









717.00 737.50 20.50 <500 - 45000









741.00 748.50 7.50 <500 - 13800 AR-19-250c1 327 -65 732.50 124.70 489.50 490.00 0.50 <500 - 1500









539.50 540.50 1.00 <500 - 45000









543.50 547.00 3.50 <500 - 7500









553.50 559.00 5.50 <500 - 15900









561.50 562.00 0.50 1400 - 61000









580.50 581.00 0.50 <500 - 2400









583.50 584.50 1.00 <500 - 770









595.00 595.50 0.50 <500 - 1900









605.00 606.50 1.50 <500 - 780









610.50 611.00 0.50 <500 - 850









614.50 615.50 1.00 <500 - 3900









636.50 637.00 0.50 <500 - 530









644.50 645.00 0.50 <500 - 950









652.50 668.00 15.50 <500 - 61000 AR-19-250c2 327 -65 744.00 N/A 490.00 491.00 1.00 <500 - 6100









531.00 531.50 0.50 <500 - 510









544.00 545.50 1.50 <500 - 31000









553.00 556.00 3.00 <500 - 61000









560.00 566.50 6.50 <500 - 51000









586.50 587.00 0.50 <500 - 970









592.50 593.00 0.50 <500 - 600









606.00 608.50 2.50 <500 - 1900









615.50 616.00 0.50 <500 - 1300









636.50 637.50 1.00 <500 - 2810









647.00 649.50 2.50 <500 - 760









653.00 668.00 15.00 <500 - 61000









693.50 700.50 7.00 <500 - 1260 AR-19-250c3 327 -65 756.50 N/A 429.00 429.50 0.50 <500 - 1040









492.50 493.00 0.50 <500 - 2600









533.00 533.50 0.50 <500 - 3600









547.50 548.50 1.00 <500 - 31000









554.00 565.00 11.00 <500 - 61000









567.50 568.50 1.00 <500 - 10600









576.00 576.50 0.50 <500 - 830









585.00 586.00 1.00 <500 - 4000









592.50 593.00 0.50 <500 - 1200









604.50 605.00 0.50 <500 - 800









608.00 612.00 4.00 <500 - 1200









614.50 615.50 1.00 <500 - 910









623.50 625.00 1.50 <500 - 1000









627.50 628.00 0.50 <500 - 610









651.00 651.50 0.50 <500 - 1060









655.50 658.00 2.50 <500 - 3700









662.50 676.00 13.50 <500 - 61000









679.50 680.00 0.50 <500 - 1240









686.00 687.50 1.50 <500 - 830









695.50 696.00 0.50 <500 - 2200

Parameters:

Maximum internal dilution 2.00 m downhole

All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined

"Anomalous" means >500 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120

"Off-scale" means >10,000 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120

Where "Min cps" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radiometric zones within the overall radioactive interval

Directional drilling has often resulted in mineralization intersected at a more favourable and shallower dip

About NexGen

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

NexGen owns a portfolio of prospective uranium exploration assets in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada; including a 100% interest in Rook I, location of the Arrow Deposit discovered in February 2014, the Bow discovery in March 2015, the Harpoon discovery in August 2016 and the Arrow South discovery in July 2017. NexGen is the recipient of the PDAC's 2018 Bill Dennis Award and the 2019 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award.

Technical Disclosure

The technical information in this news release with respect to the PFS has been reviewed and approved by Paul O'Hara, P.Eng. of Wood., David Robson, P.Eng., M.B.A., and Jason Cox, P.Eng. of RPA, each of whom is a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI-43-101").

The Mineral Resource Estimate was completed by Mr. Mark Mathisen, C.P.G., Senior Geologist at RPA and Mr. David Ross, P.Geo., Director of Resource Estimation and Principal Geologist at RPA. Both are independent Qualified Persons in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument (NI) 43-101 and they have approved the disclosure herein. All other technical information in this news release has been approved by Mr. Troy Boisjoli, Geoscientist Licensee, Vice President – Operations & Project Development for NexGen. Mr. Boisjoli is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has verified the sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing original data certificates and monitoring all of the data collection protocols. All other technical information in this news release has been approved by Mr. James Hatley, a Professional Engineer, Senior Vice-President – Project Development for NexGen. Mr. Hatley is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has reviewed the underlying the information or opinions contained herein on mine design.

A technical report in respect to the PFS is filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).

SEC Standards

Estimates of mineralization and other technical information included or referenced in this news release have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The definitions of proven and probable mineral reserves used in NI 43-101 differ from the definitions in SEC Industry Guide 7. Under SEC Industry Guide 7 standards, a "final" or "bankable" feasibility study is required to report reserves, the three-year historical average price is used in any reserve or cash flow analysis to designate reserves and the primary environmental analysis or report must be filed with the appropriate governmental authority. As a result, the reserves reported by the Company in accordance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as "reserves" under SEC standards. In addition, the terms "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are defined in and required to be disclosed by NI 43-101; however, these terms are not defined terms under SEC Industry Guide 7 and normally are not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Additionally, disclosure of "contained pounds" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian securities laws; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measurements. Accordingly, information contained or referenced in this news release containing descriptions of the Company's mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

Technical Information

For details of the Rook I Project including the quality assurance program and quality control measures applied and key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resource please refer to the technical report entitled "Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project Saskatchewan NI 43-101 Technical Report on Pre-feasbility Study" dated effective 5 November, 2018 (the "Rook 1 Technical Report") prepared by Paul O'Hara, P.Eng., Jason J. Cox, P.Eng., David M. Robson, P.Eng., M.B.A., Mark B. Mathisen, C.P.G. each of whom is a "qualified person" under NI 43-101. The Rook I Technical Report is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) providing details of the Rook I Project including the quality assurance program and quality control measures applied and key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resource and is available on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the proposed transaction will be completed, the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, imprecision of mineral resource estimates, the appeal of alternate sources of energy and sustained low uranium prices, aboriginal title and consultation issues, exploration risks, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licenses, changes in laws, regulations and policy, competition for resources and financing, and other factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 4, 2019 under "Risk Factors".

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

