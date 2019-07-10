NexGen Continues to Intersect High-Grade Mineralization in all A2 and A3 Targets Highlighting Strength of Continuity at Arrow

Menü Artikel
VANCOUVER, July 10, 2019 -  NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE, NYSE MKT: NXE) is pleased to report radioactivity results for an additional forty holes comprising 18,166.5 m from the Company's Feasibility stage drilling program at our 100% owned, Rook I property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Conversion of Indicated to Measured

This current phase of the 2019 drilling program is targeting the A2 and A3 High-Grade Domain mine planning sections at a spacing between 9.0 m and 16.7 m based on a geostatistical data spacing report compiled by Clayton V. Deutsch from Resource Modeling Solutions. All drill holes are collared at a steep inclination, then shallowed out between -55° and -60° before intersecting the target by utilizing the latest in directional drilling technology.  

Highlights:

A2 High-Grade Domains and Sub-Zone

The highlights below include composite and off-scale radioactivity results from the A2 only, for radioactivity results for the entire hole see Table 1: Arrow Deposit Drill Hole Data.

  • AR-19-229c5 intersected 44.0 m of total composite mineralization including 14.05 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 98.0 m section (573.0 to 678.0 m).  Additionally, of the 14.05 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 3.35 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;

  • AR-19-239c2 intersected 45.5 m of total composite mineralization including 7.60 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 107.0 m section (642.0 to 749.0 m).  Additionally, of the 7.60 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 1.65 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;

  • AR-19-241c1 intersected 10.0 m of total composite mineralization including 4.65 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 91.0 m section (492.0 to 583.0 m) in the A2 sub-zone. Additionally, of the 4.65 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 0.5 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;

  • AR-19-243c3 intersected 24.5 m of total composite mineralization including 4.45 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 85.5 m section (593.0 to 678.5 m).  Additionally, of the 4.45 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 0.5 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;

  • AR-19-246c1 intersected 52.0 m of total composite mineralization including 6.70 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 107.5 m section (628.0 to 735.5 m).  Additionally, of the 6.7 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 0.65 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;

  • AR-19-247c1 intersected 27.0 m of total composite mineralization including 4.30 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 85.0 m section (605.0 to 690.0 m).

A3 High-Grade Domains and Sub-Zone

The highlights below include composite and off-scale radioactivity results from the A3 only, for radioactivity results for the entire hole see Table 1: Arrow Deposit Drill Hole Data.

  • AR-19-248c2 intersected 45.5 m of total composite mineralization including 7.30 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 89.0 m section (487.0 to 576.0 m);

  • AR-19-242c2 intersected 51.5 m of total composite mineralization including 5.85 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 92.5 m section (511.0 to 603.5 m);

  • AR-19-238c3 intersected 28.0 m of total composite mineralization including 5.25 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 101.0 m section (440.0 to 541.0 m);

  • AR-19-248c1 intersected 42.0 m of total composite mineralization including 5.85 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 88.0 m section (474.0 to 562.0 m).

Drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1, drilling results can be found in table 1. Drill hole descriptions can be found at www.nexgenenergy.ca

Development, Activities & Financial

  • Expediting Arrow to Feasibility by initiation of a 2-stage (10 rig) high density drilling program that commenced in mid-December 2018 to focus on mine optimization plans based on Measured and Indicated mineral resources.

  • NexGen commenced an Environmental Assessment on the Rook I Project on April 29, 2019 in accordance with the requirements of both the Environmental Assessment Act and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 ("CEAA 2012") after receiving acceptance of the Rook I Project Description (Technical Proposal) by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment ("SMOE"). In addition, NexGen filed an Initial Licence Application with the CNSC under the Nuclear Safety and Control Act in order to obtain a Licence to Prepare Site and Construct for the Project.

  • As of July 1, 2019, the Company had cash-on-hand of approximately $85 million which fully funds NexGen for all drilling, feasibility and development programs planned this year.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The largest drill program currently in Canada and in the Company's history continues to rapidly advance Arrow through to Feasibility Study, detailed design and permitting. These results once again demonstrate the uniqueness of Arrow in terms of high grade and continuity. With the broader team advancing all aspects of development, community and permitting, it is an exciting time at NexGen."

Troy Boisjoli, Vice-President, Operations and Project Development, commented: "This latest batch of radioactivity results from the A2 and A3 High-Grade Domains, again demonstrates our confidence in the continuation of the high-grade mineralization across the Arrow Deposit. The strength of mineralization seen as part of this mine plan development drilling is truly unique and something I've never seen in my career.  Not only are we seeing continuity of strong mineralization but also in rock competency throughout the mine plan.  We are looking forward to the completion of Phase I (conversion of Indicated Mineral Resource to the measured category) and the start of Phase II (conversion of Inferred Mineral Resource to the Indicated category)."

Table 1: Arrow Deposit Drill Hole Data

Drill Hole

Athabasca Group - Basement
Unconformity Depth (m)

Handheld Scintillometer Results (RS-
120/125) 

Hole ID

Azimuth

Dip

Total
Depth (m)

From
(m)

To
(m)

Width
(m)

CPS Range

AR-19-229c5

327

-65

681.00

N/A

464.00

465.00

1.00

<500 -  1900





469.00

469.50

0.50

<500 -  510





472.00

472.50

0.50

<500 -  680





480.50

487.50

7.00

<500 -  5400





490.00

491.00

1.00

<500 -  7200





495.50

501.00

5.50

<500 -  40000





504.50

511.00

6.50

<500 -  9900





513.50

522.50

9.00

<500 -  28300





525.00

537.50

12.50

<500 -  33000





615.00

659.00

44.00

<500 -  61000

AR-19-230c4

327

-65

693.50

N/A

461.50

463.50

2.00

<500 -  930





502.00

502.50

0.50

<500 -  2470





505.00

507.50

2.50

<500 -  3220





514.00

522.50

8.50

<500 -  1700





533.50

534.50

1.00

<500 -  780





559.00

563.50

4.50

<500 -  1800





567.00

567.50

0.50

<500 -  540





601.50

608.50

7.00

<500 -  61000





615.00

617.50

2.50

<500 -  10200





624.00

628.50

4.50

<500 -  1300





639.00

639.50

0.50

<500 -  640





643.00

647.00

4.00

<500 -  7800





655.00

656.00

1.00

<500 -  730





660.00

660.50

0.50

<500 -  530





666.50

668.00

1.50

<500 -  10600

AR-19-232c4

327

-65

645.50

N/A

495.00

496.00

1.00

<500 -  1680





547.00

549.00

2.00

<500 -  26000





551.50

552.00

0.50

<500 -  5100





559.00

572.50

13.50

<500 -  61000





579.50

581.50

2.00

<500 -  51000





584.50

585.00

0.50

<500 -  2300





596.00

598.50

2.50

<500 -  61000





601.50

605.00

3.50

<500 -  47300





609.00

609.50

0.50

<500 -  870





613.50

614.00

0.50

500 -  2700





617.50

618.00

0.50

<500 -  1100

AR-19-233c4

327

-65

558.50

N/A

452.00

458.00

6.00

<500 -  3070





462.00

462.50

0.50

<500 -  530





465.50

466.00

0.50

<500 -  620





484.50

497.00

12.50

<500 -  13400





506.50

521.00

14.50

<500 -  30000





525.00

528.50

3.50

500 -  1350

AR-19-234c3

327

-65

537.00

N/A

460.00

461.50

1.50

<500 -  990





479.00

484.00

5.00

<500 -  1700





487.50

511.00

23.50

<500 -  61000

AR-19-236c3

327

-65

684.50

N/A

461.50

462.50

1.00

<500 -  2100





468.50

469.50

1.00

<500 -  2800





476.50

477.00

0.50

590 -  21000





483.00

486.00

3.00

<500 -  1260





488.50

489.50

1.00

<500 -  1760





498.50

499.50

1.00

<500 -  2700





505.00

506.00

1.00

<500 -  750





515.50

529.50

14.00

<500 -  61000





534.50

535.00

0.50

<500 -  820





542.50

543.50

1.00

<500 -  1100





578.00

586.00

8.00

<500 -  1000





591.00

593.00

2.00

<500 -  1060





596.50

601.50

5.00

<500 -  9300





604.00

617.00

13.00

<500 -  3200





620.50

635.50

15.00

<500 -  61000





638.50

644.50

6.00

<500 -  1430





648.00

649.00

1.00

<500 -  6300





654.00

664.00

10.00

<500 -  53000





677.50

678.00

0.50

<500 -  660

AR-19-236c4

327

-65

699.50

N/A

463.00

463.50

0.50

<500 -  1200





473.50

474.00

0.50

<500 -  800





477.00

478.00

1.00

<500 -  12000





483.00

483.50

0.50

<500 -  1400





490.00

490.50

0.50

<500 -  2000





501.00

502.00

1.00

<500 -  2300





509.00

509.50

0.50

<500 -  2700





515.00

517.00

2.00

<500 -  6800





519.50

533.00

13.50

<500 -  61000





548.00

548.50

0.50

<500 -  620





589.00

589.50

0.50

<500 -  820





594.00

599.00

5.00

<500 -  1800





607.00

609.50

2.50

<500 -  980





616.50

618.00

1.50

<500 -  1500





622.00

624.00

2.00

<500 -  21000





631.50

632.50

1.00

<500 -  1100





635.00

651.50

16.50

<500 -  24000





658.00

665.50

7.50

<500 -  61000





671.00

672.00

1.00

<500 -  3400

AR-19-237c1

327

-65

705.50

128.00

302.00

302.50

0.50

<500 -  560





496.00

497.00

1.00

<500 -  2300





532.50

533.00

0.50

<500 -  1800





545.50

549.50

4.00

<500 -  29000





556.50

558.50

2.00

<500 -  11500





565.50

567.00

1.50

<500 -  6000





570.50

571.50

1.00

<500 -  32000





640.00

645.50

5.50

<500 -  61000





648.00

664.00

16.00

<500 -  52000





667.00

667.50

0.50

<500 -  1200





671.50

672.00

0.50

<500 -  700





677.50

684.50

7.00

<500 -  9800





690.00

690.50

0.50

<500 -  510

AR-19-237c2

327

-65

720.50

N/A

504.00

504.50

0.50

<500 -  2100





520.50

522.00

1.50

<500 -  13500





546.00

546.50

0.50

<500 -  750





554.50

555.00

0.50

<500 -  670





560.50

561.00

0.50

<500 -  1280





563.50

566.50

3.00

<500 -  910





570.00

571.00

1.00

560 -  12800





578.00

580.50

2.50

<500 -  3100





583.50

584.00

0.50

900 -  34000





639.00

648.50

9.50

<500 -  51000





651.00

670.50

19.50

<500 -  20500





678.00

684.00

6.00

<500 -  13600





686.50

688.00

1.50

<500 -  9300





718.00

718.50

0.50

<500 -  700

AR-19-237c3

327

-65

738.50

N/A

450.50

451.00

0.50

<500 -  720





510.00

510.50

0.50

<500 -  9200





526.00

526.50

0.50

<500 -  1100





554.00

560.00

6.00

<500 -  16000





565.00

568.00

3.00

<500 -  5700





573.50

575.50

2.00

<500 -  21000





581.00

583.00

2.00

<500 -  1800





587.00

588.00

1.00

<500 -  1100





595.50

596.00

0.50

<500 -  600





642.00

646.50

4.50

<500 -  3850





652.00

677.50

25.50

<500 -  61000





686.00

686.50

0.50

<500 -  750





691.00

692.50

1.50

<500 -  2900





696.50

697.50

1.00

600 -  13000





700.00

705.00

5.00

<500 -  5000

AR-19-238c1

327

-65

513.50

141.50

438.00

445.00

7.00

<500 -  6000





447.50

448.00

0.50

<500 -  540





454.00

455.50

1.50

<500 -  3700





458.50

463.50

5.00

<500 -  61000





466.50

467.00

0.50

1300 -  61000





471.50

482.50

11.00

<500 -  61000





487.50

491.00

3.50

<500 -  1000





498.00

501.00

3.00

<500 -  780

AR-19-238c2

327

-65

522.50

N/A

426.00

426.50

0.50

<500 -  850





448.50

450.50

2.00

<500 -  2700





455.00

456.50

1.50

<500 -  8300





466.00

467.00

1.00

<500 -  780





472.00

476.50

4.50

<500 -  56400





482.50

492.00

9.50

<500 -  61000

AR-19-238c3

327

-65

540.50

N/A

458.50

461.50

3.00

<500 -  9400





467.00

468.00

1.00

<500 -  8900





477.50

478.00

0.50

<500 -  1000





487.50

490.00

2.50

<500 -  42000





496.50

517.50

21.00

<500 -  61000

AR-19-238c4

327

-65

542.50

N/A

457.00

457.50

0.50

<500 -  2000





473.50

476.50

3.00

<500 -  44000





480.50

481.00

0.50

670 -  28000





499.50

503.00

3.50

<500 -  61000





506.50

522.50

16.00

<500 -  61000

AR-19-239c1

327

-65

729.50

133.00

229.50

230.00

0.50

<500 -  590





452.50

453.00

0.50

<500 -  520





479.00

479.50

0.50

<500 -  650





487.00

488.50

1.50

<500 -  2600





499.50

500.50

1.00

<500 -  3300





513.50

514.00

0.50

<500 -  6800





517.50

520.50

3.00

<500 -  26800





524.50

525.00

0.50

<500 -  650





533.00

540.50

7.50

<500 -  16600





546.00

546.50

0.50

<500 -  3200





550.50

558.50

8.00

<500 -  61000





561.00

567.50

6.50

<500 -  61000





573.00

573.50

0.50

<500 -  5300





579.50

589.50

10.00

<500 -  61000





592.00

593.00

1.00

<500 -  1100





601.50

602.50

1.00

<500 -  1700





651.00

667.50

16.50

<500 -  61000





671.00

672.50

1.50

<500 -  30000





679.50

680.00

0.50

620 -  9800





682.50

690.50

8.00

<500 -  43000





698.50

701.00

2.50

<500 -  45000

AR-19-239c2

327

-65

756.50

N/A

457.50

458.00

0.50

<500 -  660





491.00

497.00

6.00

<500 -  4700





520.00

520.50

0.50

1700 -  41000





523.00

526.00

3.00

<500 -  61000





528.50

533.50

5.00

<500 -  61000





536.00

537.00

1.00

<500 -  3100





540.00

540.50

0.50

<500 -  2500





548.00

549.00

1.00

<500 -  6500





555.50

561.50

6.00

<500 -  46000





567.50

568.00

0.50

<500 -  880





571.50

585.50

14.00

<500 -  43000





596.00

603.50

7.50

<500 -  61000





621.50

623.00

1.50

<500 -  1100





642.00

643.00

1.00

<500 -  850





667.50

668.00

0.50

<500 -  1200





675.00

675.50

0.50

<500 -  2700





682.00

685.00

3.00

<500 -  4000





687.50

688.50

1.00

<500 -  1700





694.00

698.50

4.50

<500 -  1000





703.50

717.50

14.00

<500 -  61000





721.00

739.50

18.50

<500 -  61000





743.50

746.00

2.50

<500 -  4500

AR-19-240c1

327

-65

702.50

130.70

506.00

507.00

1.00

<500 -  820





524.00

524.50

0.50

2300 -  30600





529.50

530.50

1.00

<500 -  5900





538.50

539.00

0.50

<500 -  5300





545.50

550.00

4.50

<500 -  10600





571.00

574.50

3.50

<500 -  9800





578.00

579.00

1.00

<500 -  1900





587.50

588.00

0.50

<500 -  3020





605.00

607.00

2.00

<500 -  2800





619.00

642.00

23.00

<500 -  61000





651.50

654.00

2.50

<500 -  2500





660.00

668.00

8.00

<500 -  3400





672.00

676.00

4.00

<500 -  1250

AR-19-240c2

327

-65

714.00

N/A

514.50

515.00

0.50

<500 -  8100





526.50

527.50

1.00

<500 -  9200





530.50

531.00

0.50

<500 -  11500





544.00

548.50

4.50

<500 -  61000





582.00

584.50

2.50

<500 -  1500





606.50

607.00

0.50

<500 -  950





610.50

611.50

1.00

<500 -  930





615.00

616.00

1.00

<500 -  730





621.00

621.50

0.50

<500 -  810





626.00

628.50

2.50

<500 -  890





632.00

651.50

19.50

<500 -  61000





656.00

656.50

0.50

<500 -  560





680.00

680.50

0.50

<500 -  1000

AR-19-241c1

327

-65

600.50

137.30

412.00

415.50

3.50

<500 -  4800





447.00

449.50

2.50

<500 -  15500





456.00

458.00

2.00

<500 -  550





465.00

465.50

0.50

<500 -  640





474.50

478.00

3.50

<500 -  1100





543.00

543.50

0.50

<500 -  720





556.50

557.00

0.50

<500 -  530





562.00

571.00

9.00

<500 -  61000

AR-19-241c2

327

-65

615.50

N/A

411.00

414.50

3.50

<500 -  7200





423.50

424.00

0.50

<500 -  720





445.50

449.50

4.00

<500 -  9700





455.00

456.00

1.00

<500 -  810





463.50

467.50

4.00

<500 -  1100





472.00

475.00

3.00

<500 -  1000





505.50

506.50

1.00

<500 -  700





570.00

583.50

13.50

<500 -  61000

AR-19-242c1

327

-65

606.50

138.00

453.00

453.50

0.50

<500 -  650





483.50

484.50

1.00

<500 -  5000





492.50

493.50

1.00

<500 -  6000





514.50

516.50

2.00

<500 -  18500





521.50

543.00

21.50

<500 -  34700





547.00

572.00

25.00

<500 -  61000

AR-19-242c2

327

-65

603.50

N/A

486.50

488.00

1.50

<500 -  4800





491.50

494.00

2.50

<500 -  1400





497.50

498.00

0.50

<500 -  640





523.00

531.00

8.00

<500 -  24400





533.50

540.50

7.00

<500 -  41000





543.50

579.50

36.00

<500 -  61000





583.50

584.00

0.50

<500 -  550

AR-19-243c1

327

-65

693.50

123.40

323.50

324.00

0.50

<500 -  690





518.50

519.50

1.00

<500 -  4950





522.00

523.00

1.00

<500 -  4600





528.50

529.50

1.00

<500 -  1300





540.50

543.00

2.50

<500 -  2100





550.00

550.50

0.50

<500 -  3500





557.50

558.50

1.00

<500 -  1200





561.50

562.00

0.50

<500 -  550





569.50

577.50

8.00

<500 -  4000





580.00

582.50

2.50

<500 -  4200





589.00

589.50

0.50

<500 -  1450





613.50

615.50

2.00

<500 -  61000





632.50

636.00

3.50

<500 -  60000





642.50

643.00

0.50

<500 -  1190





645.50

648.00

2.50

<500 -  600

AR-19-243c2

327

-65

696.50

N/A

512.00

512.50

0.50

<500 -  610





522.50

523.00

0.50

520 -  9800





528.00

530.00

2.00

<500 -  16800





555.50

556.00

0.50

<500 -  6200





565.50

566.00

0.50

<500 -  970





570.50

571.00

0.50

<500 -  1800





581.00

582.00

1.00

<500 -  1250





590.50

591.50

1.00

<500 -  590





610.00

611.00

1.00

<500 -  2300





624.50

629.00

4.50

<500 -  12600





631.50

635.50

4.00

<500 -  61000





642.00

642.50

0.50

<500 -  18000





663.00

663.50

0.50

<500 -  1000

AR-19-243c3

327

-65

678.50

N/A

518.50

519.50

1.00

<500 -  8760





522.00

526.00

4.00

<500 -  1680





556.00

557.00

1.00

<500 -  940





561.50

562.50

1.00

<500 -  7000





573.50

575.00

1.50

<500 -  1800





610.50

627.00

16.50

<500 -  61000





629.50

631.50

2.00

<500 -  13700





634.00

639.50

5.50

<500 -  1900





644.50

645.00

0.50

<500 -  1600

AR-19-244c1

327

-65

756.00

125.60

480.50

481.50

1.00

<500 -  740





538.50

539.50

1.00

<500 -  1250





558.50

559.00

0.50

570 -  16600





567.00

567.50

0.50

<500 -  7600





578.00

578.50

0.50

<500 -  1440





590.50

591.50

1.00

<500 -  660





611.50

616.50

5.00

<500 -  61000





621.00

623.50

2.50

<500 -  1700





630.00

638.00

8.00

<500 -  5400





646.50

648.00

1.50

<500 -  1150





652.50

654.00

1.50

<500 -  1000





665.50

666.00

0.50

<500 -  550





671.00

679.50

8.50

<500 -  61000





687.50

698.00

10.50

<500 -  30000





705.00

709.00

4.00

<500 -  12500





714.50

719.00

4.50

<500 -  24000

AR-19-245c1

327

-65

609.00

138.80

418.00

420.00

2.00

<500 -  1300





425.00

431.00

6.00

<500 -  19500





435.00

437.00

2.00

<500 -  740





448.00

449.00

1.00

<500 -  20000





452.00

477.00

25.00

<500 -  48000





574.00

580.00

6.00

<500 -  54100





587.50

588.50

1.00

<500 -  18000

AR-19-245c2

327

-65

774.50

N/A

420.50

421.50

1.00

<500 -  1400





426.00

432.00

6.00

<500 -  35000





440.00

441.50

1.50

<500 -  32000





453.00

456.00

3.00

<500 -  8800





458.50

483.50

25.00

<500 -  61000





578.50

589.00

10.50

<500 -  61000





666.00

667.00

1.00

<500 -  850





679.00

690.50

11.50

<500 -  44400





696.50

697.00

0.50

<500 -  2200





728.00

728.50

0.50

<500 -  820





742.50

748.50

6.00

<500 -  5800

AR-19-245c3

327

-65

636.50

N/A

429.00

429.50

0.50

690 -  13100





435.00

435.50

0.50

590 -  3320





449.50

454.00

4.50

<500 -  61000





458.00

458.50

0.50

580 -  14600





463.00

487.00

24.00

<500 -  61000





576.50

577.00

0.50

<500 -  670





581.00

581.50

0.50

<500 -  880





584.00

586.50

2.50

<500 -  930





589.00

589.50

0.50

<500 -  700





598.00

606.50

8.50

<500 -  13100

AR-19-246c1

327

-65

735.50

130.20

442.50

443.00

0.50

<500 -  1070





464.00

464.50

0.50

<500 -  860





481.00

481.50

0.50

<500 -  2200





488.50

489.50

1.00

<500 -  6200





530.00

532.00

2.00

<500 -  30000





536.50

539.00

2.50

<500 -  2400





546.50

550.00

3.50

<500 -  46800





552.50

554.50

2.00

<500 -  14600





563.00

569.50

6.50

<500 -  61000





582.00

582.50

0.50

575 -  13800





596.50

602.50

6.00

<500 -  1750





607.00

607.50

0.50

<500 -  610





628.50

629.00

0.50

<500 -  1150





632.00

636.00

4.00

<500 -  1800





638.50

639.00

0.50

<500 -  665





646.00

660.00

14.00

<500 -  61000





664.50

692.50

28.00

<500 -  61000





701.00

701.50

0.50

<500 -  720





720.50

723.50

3.00

<500 -  950





726.00

726.50

0.50

<500 -  540





730.00

731.00

1.00

<500 -  2520

AR-19-247c1

327

-65

696.00

126.55

499.00

500.50

1.50

<500 -  22000





519.00

519.50

0.50

<500 -  1300





526.50

531.50

5.00

<500 -  4500





545.50

554.50

9.00

<500 -  38300





617.50

618.00

0.50

<500 -  530





621.00

643.50

22.50

<500 -  61000





648.50

649.00

0.50

<500 -  1750





658.50

662.00

3.50

<500 -  8500

AR-19-247c2

327

-65

711.50

N/A

488.00

488.50

0.50

<500 -  860





506.50

507.00

0.50

<500 -  11300





518.50

519.00

0.50

<500 -  1650





535.50

543.00

7.50

<500 -  5400





547.50

548.00

0.50

<500 -  740





556.50

558.00

1.50

<500 -  11000





565.50

573.00

7.50

<500 -  61000





618.50

621.00

2.50

<500 -  1120





635.50

641.00

5.50

<500 -  1500





644.50

649.00

4.50

<500 -  3100





664.00

664.50

0.50

<500 -  520





669.00

672.00

3.00

<500 -  18700





676.00

678.00

2.00

<500 -  9500





681.00

681.50

0.50

<500 -  8600

AR-19-248c1

327

-65

564.50

138.70

166.50

167.00

0.50

<500 -  810





431.00

431.50

0.50

<500 -  720





459.00

460.00

1.00

<500 -  850





481.00

481.50

0.50

750 -  1300





485.00

493.50

8.50

<500 -  61000





498.00

498.50

0.50

1600 -  40000





501.00

501.50

0.50

540 -  31000





506.50

507.00

0.50

2000 -  61000





510.50

542.00

31.50

<500 -  61000

AR-19-248c2

327

-65

582.50

N/A

471.50

476.50

5.00

<500 -  2000





496.50

497.00

0.50

<500 -  2200





499.50

502.00

2.50

<500 -  8300





506.00

506.50

0.50

3500 -  61000





510.00

511.50

1.50

<500 -  12800





515.50

517.00

1.50

<500 -  15600





519.50

558.50

39.00

<500 -  61000

AR-19-248c3

327

-65

588.50

N/A

472.50

484.00

11.50

<500 -  2760





487.50

488.50

1.00

<500 -  660





502.50

506.00

3.50

<500 -  61000





508.50

512.50

4.00

<500 -  61000





515.50

519.50

4.00

<500 -  10500





522.00

526.00

4.00

<500 -  39000





529.00

530.00

1.00

<500 -  20700





534.00

539.50

5.50

<500 -  19600





542.00

545.00

3.00

<500 -  61000





553.50

564.00

10.50

<500 -  61000





571.50

577.50

6.00

<500 -  3700

AR-19-249c1

327

-65

780.00

135.15

271.00

271.50

0.50

<500 -  610





462.00

464.00

2.00

<500 -  3800





483.00

484.00

1.00

<500 -  550





499.50

500.00

0.50

<500 -  730





503.50

505.50

2.00

<500 -  2700





517.50

521.00

3.50

<500 -  730





531.00

532.00

1.00

<500 -  1370





556.50

559.00

2.50

<500 -  22700





570.50

571.00

0.50

<500 -  560





580.00

589.00

9.00

<500 -  61000





592.00

596.00

4.00

<500 -  27000





601.50

603.50

2.00

<500 -  61000





618.50

619.00

0.50

<500 -  520





630.00

634.50

4.50

<500 -  14100





643.00

643.50

0.50

<500 -  510





666.00

666.50

0.50

<500 -  2700





682.50

683.50

1.00

<500 -  730





686.50

704.00

17.50

<500 -  44600





716.50

717.00

0.50

<500 -  970





720.00

720.50

0.50

<500 -  720





723.00

727.00

4.00

<500 -  1400





731.00

741.50

10.50

<500 -  61000





747.50

749.50

2.00

<500 -  11500

AR-19-249c2

327

-65

783.50

N/A

473.00

475.50

2.50

<500 -  2200





487.00

490.50

3.50

<500 -  1560





501.50

503.50

2.00

<500 -  1600





513.50

514.00

0.50

<500 -  520





540.00

541.50

1.50

<500 -  1050





565.50

566.00

0.50

800 -  30000





570.00

571.00

1.00

<500 -  31000





588.00

593.00

5.00

<500 -  16500





595.50

596.50

1.00

<500 -  3070





600.50

615.50

15.00

<500 -  61000





620.00

621.00

1.00

<500 -  4700





635.00

652.00

17.00

<500 -  8600





658.00

660.50

2.50

<500 -  560





663.00

663.50

0.50

<500 -  750





691.50

698.00

6.50

<500 -  2280





701.00

708.00

7.00

<500 -  22200





711.00

712.00

1.00

<500 -  2000





717.00

737.50

20.50

<500 -  45000





741.00

748.50

7.50

<500 -  13800

AR-19-250c1

327

-65

732.50

124.70

489.50

490.00

0.50

<500 -  1500





539.50

540.50

1.00

<500 -  45000





543.50

547.00

3.50

<500 -  7500





553.50

559.00

5.50

<500 -  15900





561.50

562.00

0.50

1400 -  61000





580.50

581.00

0.50

<500 -  2400





583.50

584.50

1.00

<500 -  770





595.00

595.50

0.50

<500 -  1900





605.00

606.50

1.50

<500 -  780





610.50

611.00

0.50

<500 -  850





614.50

615.50

1.00

<500 -  3900





636.50

637.00

0.50

<500 -  530





644.50

645.00

0.50

<500 -  950





652.50

668.00

15.50

<500 -  61000

AR-19-250c2

327

-65

744.00

N/A

490.00

491.00

1.00

<500 -  6100





531.00

531.50

0.50

<500 -  510





544.00

545.50

1.50

<500 -  31000





553.00

556.00

3.00

<500 -  61000





560.00

566.50

6.50

<500 -  51000





586.50

587.00

0.50

<500 -  970





592.50

593.00

0.50

<500 -  600





606.00

608.50

2.50

<500 -  1900





615.50

616.00

0.50

<500 -  1300





636.50

637.50

1.00

<500 -  2810





647.00

649.50

2.50

<500 -  760





653.00

668.00

15.00

<500 -  61000





693.50

700.50

7.00

<500 -  1260

AR-19-250c3

327

-65

756.50

N/A

429.00

429.50

0.50

<500 -  1040





492.50

493.00

0.50

<500 -  2600





533.00

533.50

0.50

<500 -  3600





547.50

548.50

1.00

<500 -  31000





554.00

565.00

11.00

<500 -  61000





567.50

568.50

1.00

<500 -  10600





576.00

576.50

0.50

<500 -  830





585.00

586.00

1.00

<500 -  4000





592.50

593.00

0.50

<500 -  1200





604.50

605.00

0.50

<500 -  800





608.00

612.00

4.00

<500 -  1200





614.50

615.50

1.00

<500 -  910





623.50

625.00

1.50

<500 -  1000





627.50

628.00

0.50

<500 -  610





651.00

651.50

0.50

<500 -  1060





655.50

658.00

2.50

<500 -  3700





662.50

676.00

13.50

<500 -  61000





679.50

680.00

0.50

<500 -  1240





686.00

687.50

1.50

<500 -  830





695.50

696.00

0.50

<500 -  2200

 

Parameters:

  • Maximum internal dilution 2.00 m downhole
  • All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined
  • "Anomalous" means >500 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120
  • "Off-scale" means >10,000 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120
  • Where "Min cps" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radiometric zones within the overall radioactive interval
  • Directional drilling has often resulted in mineralization intersected at a more favourable and shallower dip

About NexGen

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production. 

NexGen owns a portfolio of prospective uranium exploration assets in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada; including a 100% interest in Rook I, location of the Arrow Deposit discovered in February 2014, the Bow discovery in March 2015, the Harpoon discovery in August 2016 and the Arrow South discovery in July 2017. NexGen is the recipient of the PDAC's 2018 Bill Dennis Award and the 2019 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award.

Technical Disclosure

The technical information in this news release with respect to the PFS has been reviewed and approved by Paul O'Hara, P.Eng. of Wood., David Robson, P.Eng., M.B.A., and Jason Cox, P.Eng. of RPA, each of whom is a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI-43-101"). 

The Mineral Resource Estimate was completed by Mr. Mark Mathisen, C.P.G., Senior Geologist at RPA and Mr. David Ross, P.Geo., Director of Resource Estimation and Principal Geologist at RPA.  Both are independent Qualified Persons in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument (NI) 43-101 and they have approved the disclosure herein. All other technical information in this news release has been approved by Mr. Troy Boisjoli, Geoscientist Licensee, Vice President – Operations & Project Development for NexGen.  Mr. Boisjoli is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has verified the sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing original data certificates and monitoring all of the data collection protocols.  All other technical information in this news release has been approved by Mr. James Hatley, a Professional Engineer, Senior Vice-President – Project Development for NexGen.  Mr. Hatley is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has reviewed the underlying the information or opinions contained herein on mine design.

A technical report in respect to the PFS is filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).

SEC Standards

Estimates of mineralization and other technical information included or referenced in this news release have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The definitions of proven and probable mineral reserves used in NI 43-101 differ from the definitions in SEC Industry Guide 7. Under SEC Industry Guide 7 standards, a "final" or "bankable" feasibility study is required to report reserves, the three-year historical average price is used in any reserve or cash flow analysis to designate reserves and the primary environmental analysis or report must be filed with the appropriate governmental authority. As a result, the reserves reported by the Company in accordance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as "reserves" under SEC standards. In addition, the terms "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are defined in and required to be disclosed by NI 43-101; however, these terms are not defined terms under SEC Industry Guide 7 and normally are not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Additionally, disclosure of "contained pounds" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian securities laws; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measurements. Accordingly, information contained or referenced in this news release containing descriptions of the Company's mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

Technical Information

For details of the Rook I Project including the quality assurance program and quality control measures applied and key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resource please refer to the technical report entitled "Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project Saskatchewan NI 43-101 Technical Report on Pre-feasbility Study" dated effective 5 November, 2018 (the "Rook 1 Technical Report") prepared by Paul O'Hara, P.Eng., Jason J. Cox, P.Eng., David M. Robson, P.Eng., M.B.A., Mark B. Mathisen, C.P.G. each of whom is a "qualified person" under NI 43-101. The Rook I Technical Report is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) providing details of the Rook I Project including the quality assurance program and quality control measures applied and key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resource and is available on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the proposed transaction will be completed, the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, imprecision of mineral resource estimates, the appeal of alternate sources of energy and sustained low uranium prices, aboriginal title and consultation issues, exploration risks, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licenses, changes in laws, regulations and policy, competition for resources and financing, and other factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 4, 2019 under "Risk Factors".

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-continues-to-intersect-high-grade-mineralization-in-all-a2-and-a3-targets-highlighting-strength-of-continuity-at-arrow-300882406.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.



Contact
Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, NexGen Energy Ltd., +1 604 428 4112, lcuryer@nexgenenergy.ca, www.nexgenenergy.ca; Travis McPherson, Vice President Corporate Development, NexGen Energy Ltd., +1 604 428 4112, tmcpherson@nexgenenergy.ca, http://www.nexgenenergy.ca
