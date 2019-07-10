Northcliff Achieves Major Permitting Milestone For The Sisson Project

VANCOUVER, July 10, 2019 - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF), on behalf of Sisson Mines Ltd., the general partner of the Sisson Project Limited Partnership (the "Sisson Partnership") is pleased to announce that the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project (the "Sisson Project") has received a final key federal authorization for the project.

Following extensive consultation with First Nations and the public, led by federal agencies Environment Canada and Climate Change and Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the Metal and Diamond Effluent Regulation Schedule 2 amendment ("MDMER") authorization process is now successfully completed. Through this process, project designs regarding the placement of the tailings facility, the tailings technology to be used and the fish habitat compensation plan for the Sisson Project were thoroughly reviewed and the result has been published in the Canada Gazette, Part II: Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations — Regulations Amending Fisheries Act SOR/2019-245 25/06/19

"Completion of the MDMER amendment represents an important milestone toward project development," said Northcliff President & CEO Chris Zahovskis.

Prior to the MDMER, the Sisson Project received Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") approvals from the provincial and federal governments in 2015 and 2017 respectively. A Cooperation Agreement between Woodstock First Nation and Sisson Partnership is in place and the Province of New Brunswick has signed an Accommodation Agreement with the six Maliseet First Nations of the province. The Company has also been engaged on optimizing engineering designs and soliciting offtake interest for the mine products as well as working through the provincial EIA conditions, some of which are required to be complied with prior to the start of construction and others in the operation phase. In addition, discussions to secure project financing are progressing.

The outlook for tungsten remains robust for the mid to long term and new, western-based tungsten projects are needed to meet forecast demand growth. As a projected long-life, low cost producer in an excellent geographical location with ready access to markets in North America, Europe and Asia through existing infrastructure, the Sisson Project is a strategic asset for the region.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production.

Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com.

Christopher Zahovskis

President & CEO

