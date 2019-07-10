Orford Commences 2019 Summer Exploration Program at Qiqavik Gold Property

TORONTO, July 10, 2019 - Orford Mining Corp. ("Orford") (TSX-V: ORM) is pleased to announce that it has begun the second phase of the 2019 Exploration program at its 100% controlled Qiqavik gold project located in the Cape Smith Belt (northern Quebec). Following-up on the first phase spring geophysical work, the second phase of this program consists of further ground Induced Polarization (IP) surveying, Airborne Electromagnetic (EM) surveying, and detailed geological and structural mapping, followed by drilling to test high priority target areas on the property. The field program began on July 8th, 2019 and is expected to take approximately eight weeks to complete. After completing two financings this spring, Orford is fully financed to complete this summer exploration program.

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford, commented, "This detailed geophysical and geological work will provide fundamental targeting information in high priority exploration areas on the Qiqavik Property, including Interlake, Interlake South and a new visible gold showing to the south east of Interlake. The surveys will refine targets defined during the spring IP program at Interlake, where large thicknesses of gold mineralization were intersected during the 2018 drilling program (see Orford news release dated October 16, 2018). We look forward to continuing to explore the potential of this new 40 km long camp-scale gold belt located in a previously unexplored region of Canada. Our understanding of this new gold belt has evolved since the 2016 field program and we are eager to put our knowledge to work in the 2019 field program."

Orford has retained the services of Abitibi Geophysics to perform the IP survey using the OrevisionTM system. The survey will be conducted at various line spacings in a pole-dipole configuration with an "a"-spacing of 25m. Geotech has been retained to perform the airborne EM survey using the VTEMTM plus time-domain system.

Results of the survey will supplement data collected by Orford from 2016 to 2019 and assist in identifying sites of dilation along structures that were active at the time of gold mineralization in order to target potentially significant gold accumulations. The anomalies generated by the 2019 geophysical surveys will be further defined by additional geochemical sampling of frost boils, glacial tills and grab samples as well as the completion of geological and structural mapping and prospecting to further define drill targets using a multi-parameter targeting model to support each proposed drill hole. Diamond drilling will be completed the second half of the 2019 summer program following the geophysical and target definition phases. A 1,500 metre diamond drilling program, comprised of 9 – 12 holes, is currently planned at Qiqavik.

1) Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones

2) Drill intervals reported in this news release are down-hole core lengths as true thicknesses cannot be determined with available information.

About the Qiqavik Property

The Qiqavik Property covers the 40-km long Qiqavik Break, part of the Cape Smith Belt event which is of Paleoproterozoic age (1.8-1.9 billion years). This geologic era is marked by its significant metal endowment as illustrated by the important gold districts that occur worldwide related to geological events of Paleoproterozoic age. These include the Flin Flon-Snow Lake Belt, the Ashanti Gold Fields of West Africa, the Tapajos-Parima Belt of Brazil, and the Tanami Region in Australia1. The Cape Smith Belt is also home to Glencore's world class Raglan Mine.

Early-stage exploration work completed to date on the Qiqavik Property shows that high-grade gold and copper occurrences are structurally controlled and associated with secondary splay structures located along the district-scale Qiqavik Break Shear Zone which extends the full 40 km length of the Qiqavik Property.

1) This information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a mineral explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprising of a land package totaling over 70,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM.

To view further details about the Qiqavik and West Raglan Projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St-Jean, Vice President, Exploration of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

The information regarding work disclosed herein in respect of the Qiqavik Property is based on the independent report of Clement Dombrowski, P.Geo of IOS Services Geoscientifiques Inc. titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Qiqavik Project, Northern Quebec, Canada" effective September 14, 2017, and on Orford's news releases available on Orford's website and on SEDAR.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the liquidity and capital resources of Orford and potential of one or more of the Qiqavik, and West Raglan, properties.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Orford to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Orford's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although Orford has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Orford disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

