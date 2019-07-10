Waseco Resources Announces Suspension from Trading

TORONTO, July 10, 2019 - Waseco Resources Inc. ("WRI"-V) - The Company wishes to announce that its shares have been suspended from trading pending the filing of its year-end Audited Financial Statements, the accompanying MD&A, and the related Officers’ Certificates.



With the recent closing of the Private Placement, announced on July 5th, 2019, the Company is now able to fund the preparation of these documents and intends to bring its filings current prior to month’s end. Once the filings are made, the Company intends to apply for immediate reinstatement as a Tier 2 company on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Waseco is an exploration company focused on exploring for gold in Nevada. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. There are currently approximately 42 Million shares issued and outstanding.

For further information on the Company, please visit the Waseco web site at www.wasecoresources.com or contact Richard Williams at (416) 364-3123- e-mail: rickw@wasecoresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Williams

President & C.E.O.

