Northern Lights Announces Drill Program at Medicine Springs Project in Nevada

July 10, 2019 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia - Northern Lights Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Northern Lights") (CNSX:NLR.NR) is pleased to announce plans for the first two phases of exploration drilling at its flagship Medicine Springs Project ("Medicine" or "Medicine Springs") located in Elko County Nevada.

The program will primarily focus on testing the soil anomalies identified through the interpretation of assay results from the 794 ionic soil geochemistry survey completed over the entire Medicine Springs license area. (Please see the Company's news releases dated June 5, 2019 - "Medicine Springs - Soil Geochemistry Identifies Four

Significant Mineralization Targets" for a detailed discussion of the ionic soil anomaly targets identified.)

The planned exploration drill program will consist of 4,900 meter of diamond core drilling focused on the identification of Taylor-Hermosa style silver-rich base metal mineralization which is hosted by Permian age carbonates plus further confirmation of the oxide mineralization zone identified by previous historic drilling campaigns.

Phase 1 - The first phase of drilling will comprise approximately 2,800 meters of core drilling in five holes inclined at -65 degrees with a north westerly azimuth.

- The two holes on the Golden Pipe prospect are designed to test a steeply dipping zinc-lead-silver (Zn-Pb-Ag) vein system intersected during the 2008 RC drilling campaign in drill-hole numbers 1, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10. - The second drill target is located to the southeast of Golden Pipe and will be tested by three holes. The exploration target is stratiform carbonate replacement Zn-Pb-Ag mineralization which was previously encountered at shallow depths in drill holes 2, 5, 12, 13, 14 and 15.

Phase 2 - The second phase of drilling will comprise of approximately 2,100 meters in 7 angled diamond core drill holes. The scope and timing of the second phase drilling program will be contingent on the results from the first phase.

Northern Lights is planning to commence the Phase 1 drilling program in late September or early October 2019, subject to all required permits being in place. Excellent road access exists through proposed drilling area and surface disturbance will be limited.

The planned drill program has been based on the results of the geophysical, geochemical and mapping work that Northern Lights has completed since acquiring the project in August 2017. The analytical results and interpretation of the ionic soil sampling program identified a large coherent Zn-Pb-Ag anomaly in the Golden Pipe prospect area. The anomaly measures approximately 900 meters in a northeast direction and is up to 300 meters in width, 100 meters south of line 442800N. The location of the ionic Zn-Pb-Ag anomaly and the proposed drill-hole locations are illustrated on Figure 1.

Figure 1: Ionic Zn-Pb-Ag Soil Anomaly and Proposed Drill Hole Locations



Click Image To View Full Size

For further information, please contact:

2.Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

3.Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com

4.Tel: +1 604 608 6163

5.Or

6. Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer

7.Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

8.Tel: +1 604 608 6163

10.About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp. is a growth oriented exploration and development company that is advancing the Medicine Springs Project located in Nevada. Northern Lights is earning a 100% equity interest in the Medicine Springs Project, a prospective silver - zinc - lead property located in southeastern Elko County, Nevada.

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gary Artmont (Fellow Member AUSIMM #312718), Head of Geology and qualified person to Northern Lights Resources, who is responsible for ensuring that the geologic information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.