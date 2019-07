Melkior Appoints New Director

July 10, 2019 - TheNewswire - Timmins, Ontario - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior" or the "Company") (TSXV:MKR) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Charles Joseph Deluce as a director of the Company to fill one of two vacancies created by the resignations of Wade Kornik and Bruce Deluce. Melkior thanks Mr. Kornik and Mr. Deluce for their valuable contributions to Melkior and wishes them well in their future endeavours. The Company is looking forward to working with Mr. Deluce.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Keith James Deluce, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Melkior Resources Inc.

E-mail: info@melkior.com

Tel: 705-267-4000

The reader is invited to visit Melkior's web site www.melkior.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the

TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.