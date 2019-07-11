American Manganese Inc. Reports Initial Pilot Plant Results of 99.88% Purity from Recovered NMC Cathode Material

RecycLiCoTM Pilot Plant Advances on the Path to a Cathode-to-Cathode Process

SURREY, July 11, 2019 - American Manganese Inc. (TSX.V: AMY | OTC PINK: AMYZF| FSE: 2AM) ( € AMY € or the € Company €), reported today that 99.88% purity was achieved in its production of NMC cathode material using the RecycLiCoTM process, as announced in the Company €™s June 27, 2019 Press Release. This high purity recycled cathode material helps prove the potential of sourcing a sustainable supply of highly efficient cathode materials for lithium-ion battery manufacturing.

€ Cathode materials require extremely high purity levels and must be almost entirely free of unwanted metals in order to conform to industry specifications, which our initial results confirmed today, € said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. € We continue to develop and be transparent with our results in order to set the benchmark on recovery and purity potential in the lithium-ion battery recycling field. €

American Manganese will continue RecycLiCoTM Pilot Plant testing to enhance material recovery and purity, in addition to feasibility studies with industry leaders. The Company €™s goal is to develop a commercial opportunity that provides cathode-to-cathode recycling for the lithium-ion battery industry.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery grade

purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

