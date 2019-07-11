SSR Mining Reports Second Quarter 2019 Production Results

VANCOUVER, July 11, 2019 - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") reports second quarter 2019 operating results at our three mines.

Second Quarter 2019 Operating Highlights

On track for higher annual gold production: Produced over 98,000 consolidated gold equivalent ounces from our three operations during the second quarter and over 210,000 gold equivalent ounces year-to-date.





Strong operating performance at Marigold: Produced 54,922 ounces of gold. Stacked 7.1 million tonnes of ore at a gold grade of 0.38 g/t, both a quarter-on-quarter increase.





Solid gold production at Seabee: Increased gold grade and recovery led to 26,539 ounces of gold production.





Focused on steady state production at Puna: Mining activities achieved planned rates, with silver production of 1.5 million ounces.

Paul Benson, President and CEO said, "With each of our operations performing well during the second quarter, we delivered over 98,000 gold equivalent ounces. Notably, at Marigold we stacked a higher amount of ore at an increasing gold grade, driving toward a record production year for the mine as we celebrate its 30th anniversary. At Seabee, production is ahead of plan, while at Puna, our focus was on achieving steady state production levels. Our strong first six months of the year put us in a favorable position to meet or exceed our annual production guidance for the eighth consecutive year."

Marigold Mine, U.S.





Q2 2019 Q1 2019 % Change (1) Total material mined kt 19,254 17,295 11.3% Waste removed kt 12,185 11,767 3.6% Ore to leach pad kt 7,070 5,528 27.9% Strip ratio w/o 1.7 2.1 (19.0%) Gold grade to leach pad g/t 0.38 0.34 11.8% Gold recovery % 75.0% 73.0% 2.7% Gold produced oz 54,922 53,151 3.3% Gold sold oz 59,702 55,517 7.5%



Notes: (1) Percent changes are calculated using rounded numbers presented in the table.

In the second quarter of 2019, the Marigold mine produced 54,922 ounces of gold, a 3% increase from the first quarter mainly due to higher gold grade and ore mined, which was stacked on lower areas of the leach pads. Gold sales totaled 59,703 ounces, 8% higher than the previous quarter as we sold a portion of bullion inventory accumulated in the first quarter of 2019.

During the quarter, 19.3 million tonnes of material were mined, an 11% increase compared to the first quarter of 2019, due to improved hauling efficiency and shorter haul distances. Approximately 7.1 million tonnes of ore were delivered to the heap leach pads at a grade of 0.38 g/t gold. This compares to 5.5 million tonnes of ore delivered to the heap leach pads at a grade of 0.34 g/t gold in the first quarter of 2019. The strip ratio was 1.7:1 for the quarter.

Seabee Gold Operation, Canada





Q2 2019 Q1 2019 % Change (1) Total ore milled t 88,424 90,756 (2.6)% Ore milled per day t/day 971 1,008 (3.7)% Gold mill feed grade g/t 9.83 8.59 14.5% Gold recovery % 98.4% 97.2% 1.2% Gold produced oz 26,539 31,183 (14.9)% Gold sold oz 24,276 27,999 (13.3)%



Notes: (1) Percent changes are calculated using rounded numbers presented in the table.

The Seabee Gold Operation produced 26,539 ounces of gold in the second quarter of 2019, a 15% decrease mainly due to timing of gold pours at year-end 2018 that led to higher gold production in the first quarter of 2019. Gold sales totaled 24,276 ounces for the second quarter.

The four new pieces of underground mining equipment, delivered over the ice road in the first quarter, were commissioned at the beginning of the second quarter and are operating at the Santoy mining complex. The mill achieved an average throughput of 971 tonnes per day over the second quarter, a 4% decline compared to the previous quarter largely due to planned modifications to the electrical distribution system as part of the tailings expansion project. Gold mill feed grade was 9.83 g/t, 15% higher compared to the first quarter and in line with plan. Gold recovery for the quarter was 98.4%, a 1.2% increase over the first quarter.

Puna Operations, Argentina (1)





Q2 2019 Q1 2019 % Change (2) Total material mined kt 3,304 2,618 26.2% Waste removed kt 3,114 2,469 26.1% Ore mined kt 191 150 27.3% Strip ratio w/o 16.3 16.5 (1.2%) Ore milled kt 313 345 (9.3%) Silver mill feed grade g/t 160 235 (31.9%) Lead mill feed grade % 0.71% 1.07% (33.6%) Zinc mill feed grade % 0.46% 0.46% 0.0% Silver recovery % 92.4% 91.7% 0.8% Lead recovery % 79.4% 83.6% (5.0%) Zinc recovery % 48.1% 47.3% 1.7% Silver produced koz 1,486 2,392 (37.9%) Silver sold koz 2,679 927 189.0% Lead produced (3) klb 3,879 6,789 (42.9%) Lead sold (3) klb 7,652 2,977 157.0% Zinc produced (4) klb 1,539 1,640 (6.2%) Zinc sold (4) klb 5,757 3,218 78.9%



Notes: (1) Figures are on 100% basis. (2) Percent changes are calculated using rounded numbers presented in the table. (3) Data for lead production and sales relate only to lead in lead concentrate. (4) Data for zinc production and sales relate only to zinc in zinc concentrate.

Puna Operations produced 1.5 million ounces of silver for the second quarter, 38% lower than the first quarter of 2019, mainly due to lower silver grades, consistent with plan, and processing less ore. Silver sales totaled 2.7 million ounces as we began to deliver silver/lead and zinc concentrates into annual contracts with the aim of aligning quarterly production and sales. On an attributable basis, silver production and sales for the second quarter totaled 1.1 million ounces and 2.0 million ounces, respectively.

During the second quarter, ore was milled at an average of 3,436 tonnes per day, an 11% decrease compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to maintenance of control systems and continued debottlenecking of the new tailings pumping system that is expected to continue through the third quarter of 2019. Processed ore in the second quarter of 2019 contained an average silver grade of 160 g/t, a 32% decrease compared to the first quarter, consistent with the mine plan and average silver reserve grade. The strip ratio during the second quarter was 16:1 as mining of the next phase at the Chinchillas pit continues as planned.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Marigold mine has been reviewed and approved by Greg Gibson, P.E., SME Registered Member, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and General Manager at the Marigold mine. The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Seabee Gold Operation has been reviewed and approved by Cameron Chapman, P.Eng., a qualified person under NI 43-101 and General Manager at the Seabee Gold Operation. The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to Puna Operations has been reviewed and approved by Robert Gill, P.Eng., a qualified person under NI 43-101 and General Manager at Puna Operations.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and the 75%-owned and operated Puna Operations joint venture in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

