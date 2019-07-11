One World Lithium Announces Initial Drilling Results and Future Drilling Program

VANCOUVER, BC - TheNewswire - July 11, 2019 - One World Lithium Inc. (OTC:OWRDF) (CNSX:OWLI.CN) (the "Company" or "OWL") announces it has received drilling results from JehCorp Inc., the operator. The results from the initial five holes did not drill deep enough to test the geophysical, geochemical, and geological targets as previously disclosed. In summary, the planned target depths for drill holes 1,3,6,9, & 11 totalled 1,700 meters (5,600 feet) where the actual total depths reached were 690 meters (2,260 feet) from the Company's Salar del Diablo Property located in the State of California Baja Norte, Mexico.

Future Drilling Program

The Company will be reviewing several drill rig options to ensure the next drilling program can reach total depths of more than 500 meters. In keeping with this, the Company is seeking advice from Layne Drilling and outside experts with a track record of successfully drilling salars.

Initial Drilling Results

The constant sluffing of sand, presence of multiple clay formations, unconsolidated gravel and rubble did not permit the drill holes to reach the target depths.

In addition, the results suggest fresh water used in reverse circulation drilling may have prevented accurate sampling of both brine and sediment samples. Approximately 20,000 liters (5,300 gallons) of fresh water are pumped down a hole daily. This allows circulation which carries the samples to the surface. This water may have penetrated aquifers containing brine where the subsequent samples taken were diluted with the same fresh water being pumped down the drill hole.

Hence, the water sample results contained nominal lithium results and the sediment samples may have been diluted. Of the 98 sediment samples taken all sediment samples assayed for anomalous lithium and potassium. Of the 98 sediment samples taken from the 5 drill holes the lithium grades ranged from a high of 273 ppm and a low of 7.3 ppm with an average of 47 ppm. The following chart summarizes each drill hole.



Click Image To View Full Size

Timing

Contracting the correct drill rig will be announced as soon as possible. The granting of a new drilling permit is expected to take a short period of time as the environmental permit already issued covers any further drill locations. The Company intends to resume its 4,250 foot drilling program before the end of September 2019.

Milestones to date

As previously reported in the news release of June 18, 2019 the presence of multiple aquifers containing brine over an area of 20,000 hectares (77 square miles) with a trend extending to the north and northeast. To cover this trend, 28,030 additional hectares were staked adjoining the original 75,400 hectares for a total of 103,430 hectares (400 square miles).

As John Hiner, Principal Geologist, notes on July 09, 2019 "drill results to date prove the existence of brines in the basin as well as the existence of lithium in rocks."

Doug Fulcher, President and CEO, notes "as previously reported, lithium exists in the rhyolitic source rocks, relic hot springs located throughout the property that contain lithium which may have been transported by faults to the salar, all 83 geochemical surface samples assayed for lithium, and anomalous lithium samples present in the five hole sediment samples. The Salar del Diablo property now covers 103,430 hectares of prospective lands and we have only partially explored less than 10% of this property. To now drilling this correctly to depth will be an exciting time for our Company."

John E. Hiner, SME Registered member and a qualified person as defined by the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About One World Lithium

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration company focused on lithium in brine projects. It currently has earned a 60% property interest with an option to acquire a further 30% property interest for a total of a 90% property interest in the 103,430 hectares (399 square mile) Salar del Diablo lithium brine project located in the State of California Baja Norte, Mexico.

