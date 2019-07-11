Menü Artikel
Indigo Exploration Announces Shareholder Loans Advanced to Provide Short Term Funding for Working Capital and Administrative Expenses

16:25 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, July 11, 2019 - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (FSE: INE) (the "Company") announces that it has entered into shareholder loan arrangements with certain shareholders of the Company to borrow a total of $100,000. The loans are not convertible into or repayable in equity or voting securities of the Company, and no bonus shares or bonus warrants will be issued in connection with the loans.

The funds will used to provide the Company with general working capital and to pay administrative expenses as may be first approved by the Lenders. The loans will bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum, both before and after maturity, and are payable on demand of the lenders at any time after 12 months from the date funds have been advanced.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Paul Cowley"

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:
Paul Cowley: (604) 340-7711
Website: www.indigoexploration.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46222


Indigo Exploration Inc.

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1H435
CA45568X1069
www.indigoexploration.com
