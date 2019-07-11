Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces AGM Results

Vancouver, July 11, 2019 - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) held its Annual General Meeting on June 27, 2019 in the Company's corporate office in Vancouver. A total of 100 shareholders were represented in person or by proxy, representing 36.84% of our issued and outstanding shares. All nominated directors were re-elected to the board and all resolutions passed with more than 95% of the voting "for" the resolutions.

The Company's Financial Statements and MD&A for the quarter ended April 30, 2019 have been filed on SEDAR and is available for downloading on our website. If you would prefer to receive a copy sent by regular mail, please complete the request area on that page. Information provided will be used for that purpose only.

The Company's SEDAR page is: http://sedar.com/DisplayCompanyDocuments.do?lang=EN&issuerNo=00004690.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"John Plourde"

John Plourde

President/CEO & Director

