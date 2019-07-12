Ximen Mining Corp Announces Engagement of Sophy Cesar for Investor Relations Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACESSWIRE / July 12, 2019 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.v: XIM) (FRA: 1XMA) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (the € Company € or € Ximen €) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Ms. Sophy Cesar to provide investor relations services to the Company.

Ms. Cesar has over 15 years of experience specializing in investor relations, corporate communications, marketing and branding. Sophy has held high level, internal investor relations positions at several publicly traded companies, with a focus in the mining industry. Throughout her career, she successfully implemented investor awareness campaigns and deployed effective corporate communications strategies. She also played a strategic role in numerous financings, supported the graduation of two TSXV companies to Toronto's senior exchange: the TSX and participated in the transition of a junior exploration company into a commercial producer.

"We are delighted to welcome Sophy to the Ximen team at this important stage in the development of the Company," said Christopher Anderson , President and CEO. "Having Sophy on board will allow us to expand our reach to shareholders and the analyst community as we continue to meet milestones, with the ultimate goal of increasing shareholder value."

In her role at Ximen Mining Corp., Ms. Cesar will serve as the principal point of contact for the investment community, liaising with analysts while establishing and maintaining relationships with key, new, and existing investors as well as developing the Company's strategic investor relations plan.

"I am very excited to join the Ximen team at such a pivotal time in their growth, € commented Sophy Cesar. "I look forward to interacting with the investment community and communicating our growth strategy moving forward."

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

€ Christopher R. Anderson €

Christopher R. Anderson,

President, CEO and Director

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100 percent interest in all three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects are The Gold Drop Project and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently both the Gold Drop Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project are under option agreements. The option partners are making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of these projects. The company has recently acquired the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson, British Columbia and The Amelia Gold Mine.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

