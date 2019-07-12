Oroco Acquires Key Mineral Concession Interest within the Santo Tomas District

VANCOUVER, July 12, 2019 - Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V: OCO) ("Oroco" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter Agreement for the acquisition, through its wholly-owned Mexican subsidiary, Minera Xochipala, S.A. de C.V., of an 80% interest in the 766.7 ha Rossy mineral concession situated within the NE limits of Oroco's existing land assembly at Santo Tomas. The westernmost boundary of the Rossy concession lies 750 meters from the eastern boundary of the Bob concession, which covers a significant portion of the Santo Tomas North Zone.

Oroco has acquired its interest in the Rossy concession in consideration for the payment of US$125,000 over two years, the issuance by Oroco of 300,000 shares, and the grant to third parties of an aggregate 1.5% net smelter royalty. The transaction is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Rossy concession straddles the NE trend of Laramide intrusions, hydrothermal alterations and sulphide mineralization extending northeast from the Santo Tomas North Zone into the Brasiles Zone. Historical drilling at Santo Tomas extends to within 100 meters of the western boundary of the Rossy concession.

Commenting on the Rossy acquisition, Craig Dalziel, Oroco's CEO, stated: "Acquiring the Rossy concession is a big step forward in Oroco's land assembly initiatives at Santo Tomas. The Rossy concession has long been an acquisition target for Oroco for reason of its favourable geology and proximity to the Brasiles Zone."

Mineral concessions that make up the Santo Tomas Project and controlled by Oroco now total approximately 8,980.8 ha (22,192 ac).

ABOUT OROCO:

The Company holds an irrevocable option to acquire a majority interest in the collective 1,172 ha core concessions of the Santo Tomás project in NW Mexico, as well as holding a 77.5% interest in 7,041.2 ha of mineral concessions surrounding, and adjacent to, the core concessions, not including the Rossy concession. Santo Tomás hosts a significant copper porphyry deposit defined by prior exploration spanning the period from 1968 to 1994. During that time, the property was tested by over 100 diamond drill and reverse circulation drill holes, totaling approximately 30,000 meters. Based on data generated by these drill programs, a resource estimate for the project was calculated by Mintec, Inc., and metallurgical test work was conducted by Mountain States Research and Development, Inc. In 1994, a Prefeasibility Study was completed by Bateman Engineering Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information



