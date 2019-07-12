Belo Sun Receives Supportive Ruling From Federal Court of Appeal in Brasilia

TORONTO, July 12, 2019 - Belo Sun Mining Corp. (“Belo Sun” or the “Company”) (TSX: BSX) reports that a three judge panel decision by the Court of Appeals of the Federal Justice in Brasília (Tribunal Regional Federal da 1ª Região for the Tutela Antecipada Antecedente) has ruled unanimously that SEMAS (State Environmental Agency for the Government of Para) remains the competent authority for the environmental permitting of the Volta Grande Gold Project (see press release dated September 11, 2018). The ruling confirms that the Construction License (“LI”) granted in 2017 by SEMAS and the Environmental License (“LP”) granted in 2014 by SEMAS for the Volta Grande Gold Project remain valid, subject to the completion of the Indigenous Study prepared following the protocols prescribed by FUNAI (Fundação Nacional do Índio), including primary data collection and consultations with the local Indigenous communities (see press releases dated December 6, 2017 and July 23, 2018).



About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp. is a mineral development and exploration company with a portfolio of gold-focused properties in Brazil. The Company’s primary focus is on advancing and expanding its 100% owned Volta Grande Gold Project, located in Para State. Belo Sun trades on the TSX under the symbol “BSX”. For more information about Belo Sun please visit www.belosun.com.

