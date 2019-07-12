Dynasty Gold Forms Alliance with Mogen Xintong Investment

VANCOUVER, July 12, 2019 - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSX-V: DYG) (FWB: D5G) (OTC PINK: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed an alliance partnership agreement ( € Agreement €) with Mogen Xintong Investment Company Limited ( € MGXT €).

MGXT provides investment banking, merger and acquisition services in 20 major cities in China, as well as in 38 locations around the world. It partners with major banks and securities firms across China. With a $2 billion dollar private equity fund under its management, MGXT has successfully completed a number of multi-billion dollar merger and acquisition transactions since 2015.

Under the Agreement, MGXT is to provide financing and investment banking services by selecting and placing strategic investors for project financing. Services will also include advising the Company in corporate expansion, merger and acquisition in the mining space.

€ We are very pleased to form this partnership with MGXT. This partnership will connect and open up the Company to investors and opportunities worldwide, particularly in Asia, a vibrant and also the fastest growing economic region in the world €, stated Ivy Chong, President and CEO. € We are looking forward to work with MGXT on a number of opportunities. €

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on gold exploration in North America. For more information on the Company and its projects, please refer to the website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

