Cloud Peak Energy Pleased to Hire Former Blackjewel Employees

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (OTC: CLDPQ) (“Cloud Peak Energy” or the “Company”) announced today that it has hired close to 60 former Blackjewel employees. These new hires will start at the Cordero Rojo and Antelope mines beginning Tuesday, July 16. After the unexpected Blackjewel layoffs last week, Cloud Peak Energy began working closely with Wyoming Workforce Services to recruit Blackjewel employees who were suddenly out of a job.

Amy Clemetson, SVP HR for Cloud Peak Energy said, “When we heard of the sudden layoffs at Blackjewel, we immediately contacted Wyoming Workforce Services to help us match experienced miners with the job openings we have. Given the impact of these layoffs on the Gillette community, we wanted to move as quickly as we could to get people back to work. I would like to thank my HR team and all the others involved at Cloud Peak Energy for working so hard to make this possible. I would also like to welcome our new employees and their families to Cloud Peak Energy.”

Cloud Peak Energy still has open positions for experienced miners and will continue recruiting to ensure it can continue to meet customers’ orders this year and into the future. Candidates interested in applying for open positions at Cloud Peak should apply online at www.cloudpeakenergy.com.

About Cloud Peak Energy®

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (OTC:CLDPQ) is headquartered in Wyoming and is the only pure-play Powder River Basin coal company. As one of the safest coal producers in the nation, Cloud Peak Energy mines low sulfur, subbituminous coal and provides logistics supply services. The Company owns and operates three surface coal mines in the PRB, the lowest cost major coal producing region in the nation. The Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines are located in Wyoming and the Spring Creek Mine is located in Montana. In 2018, Cloud Peak Energy sold approximately 50 million tons from its three mines to customers located throughout the U.S. and around the world. Cloud Peak Energy also owns rights to substantial undeveloped coal and complementary surface assets in the Northern PRB, further building the Company’s long-term position to serve Asian export and domestic customers. With approximately 1,300 total employees, the Company is widely recognized for its exemplary performance in its safety and environmental programs. Cloud Peak Energy is a sustainable fuel supplier for approximately two percent of the nation’s electricity.

