NOTICE OF INVESTOR CALL to the Holders of Northwest Acquisitions ULC Dominion Finco, Inc. 7.125% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2022 CUSIP No. 66727WAA0/C6700PAA9

The Dominion Diamond Mines ULC Investor Portal has been updated with details regarding the upcoming earnings call to be held on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 12PM EST.
Notification regarding details of the original call, replay information and presentation material have been provided through Dominion Diamond’s automated email alert system. If you are not currently subscribed to the Investor Portal, please subscribe to receive automated email alerts regarding information posted to the Investor Portal. If you are currently subscribed to the Dominion Diamond Investor Portal and have not received these notifications, please review any email filters with your corporate IT department.
Regards,
Dominion Diamond Mines ULC.
* The CUSIP number is included herein solely for the convenience of the registered owners of the Notes. No representation is made as to the correctness or accuracy of the CUSIP number either as appearing on the Notes or on this notice.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190712005419/en/
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!