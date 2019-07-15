Sierra Metals Reports Second Quarter 2019 Production Results Including Record Consolidated Quarterly Ore Throughput

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) (“Sierra Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to report second quarter 2019 production results featuring the highest level of quarterly throughput to date at its Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico.

Results are from Sierra Metals’ three underground mines in Latin America: The Yauricocha polymetallic mine in Peru, and the Bolivar copper and Cusi silver Mines in Mexico.

Second Quarter 2019 Production Highlights

Silver production of 0.8 million ounces; a 21% increase from Q2 2018

Lead production of 8.1 million pounds; a 14% increase from Q2 2018

Gold production of 2,540 ounces; a 40% increase from Q2 2018

Copper production of 9.7 million pounds; a 13% increase from Q2 2018

Zinc production of 16.6 million pounds; an 18% decrease from Q2 2018

Zinc equivalent production of 57.6 million pounds; a 4% increase from Q2 2018

Record quarterly throughput at the Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico

The Company achieved record consolidated quarterly throughput, as well as record quarterly throughput and metal production from the Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company has continued to build on its successful plant expansions and mine production increases in Mexico over the last three quarters which has resulted in record quarterly metal production as the Company reaches its 2019 target of 4,000 tonnes per day (“TPD”) at Bolivar and 1,200 tpd at Cusi. Consolidated production of silver increased 21% to 0.8 million ounces, copper increased by 13% to 9.7 million pounds, lead increased 14% to 8.1 million pounds, zinc declined 18% to 16.6 million pounds, and gold increased 40% to 2,540 ounces compared to Q2 2018.

The Yauricocha Mine experienced a 10% reduction in throughput during Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018 due to the illegal strike action initiated by members of the Union of the Mine and Metallurgical Workers of Minera Corona on March 19, 2019. This illegal strike was resolved on April 12, 2019, however, resulted in a total of 12 days of lost production during April 2019. Regular operations at the mine and mill resumed on April 14, 2019, and management believes that any production lost during this strike action should not materially affect the Company’s annual production guidance. In fact, the month of May represented a monthly production record at the Yauricocha Mine and June was also over production budget. The reduction in throughput during the strike was offset by higher head grades and recoveries for all metals except zinc at Yauricocha which resulted in a 4% decrease in zinc equivalent pounds produced during Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018.

At Bolivar, a 20% increase in throughput, and higher silver and gold head grades, and higher copper and silver recoveries resulted in a 19% increase in copper equivalent pounds produced during Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018. This increase was achieved despite an 11% decrease in copper head grades and gold recoveries, however, the Company expects copper head grades to increase during H2 2019, as more ore is sourced from Bolivar West.

At Cusi, throughput reached approximately 938 tpd during Q2 2019, and the Company continues to work towards reaching the 1,200 tpd mark during Q3 2019. The 76% increase in throughput realized during Q2 2019 resulted in a 41% increase in silver equivalent ounces produced, despite lower head grades and recoveries for all metals as we continue to develop deeper into the Santa Rosa de Lima zone which has higher head grades.

Igor Gonzales, President and CEO of Sierra Metals, commented: “The Company has continued 2019 with consolidated record production results in the second quarter. This includes continued recovery and making up for lost production at Yauricocha despite an illegal strike action which occurred at the end of Q1 and start of Q2 this year. This can also be attributed to a much stronger performance from our Mexican Mines in the second quarter including record production at both of the Bolivar and Cusi Mines. We continued to successfully ramp up our mine and mill expansion plans as well as reap the benefits of operational improvement programs. Going forward we expect to deliver on our annual guidance at Yauricocha while continuing to ramp up and further improve throughput and tonnage at our Mexican operations.

Consolidated Production Results

Consolidated Production 3 Months Ended 6 Months Ended 2019 Guidance Q2 2019 Q2 2018 % Var. Q2 2019 Q2 2018 % Var. Low High Tonnes processed (mt) 662,490 602,087 10% 1,230,891 1,159,797 6% Daily throughput 7,571 6,881 10% 7,034 6,627 6% Silver ounces (000's) 836 692 21% 1,528 1,287 19% 3,730 4,176 Copper pounds (000's) 9,723 8,621 13% 17,455 16,710 4% 45,000 50,400 Lead pounds (000's) 8,066 7,096 14% 15,020 13,408 12% 25,500 28,600 Zinc pounds (000's) 16,593 20,300 -18% 33,014 38,514 -14% 72,400 81,100 Gold ounces 2,540 1,814 40% 4,526 3,765 20% 8,100 9,000 Silver equivalent ounces (000's)(1) 4,667 4,663 0% 8,652 9,071 -5% 19,478 21,812 Copper equivalent pounds (000's)(1) 25,230 24,452 3% 47,004 47,937 -2% 107,035 119,858 Zinc equivalent pounds (000's)(1) 57,622 55,279 4% 108,277 102,190 6% 261,545 292,880

(1) Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for Q2 2019 were calculated using the following realized prices: $14.88/oz Ag, $2.75/lb Cu, $0.85/lb Pb, $1.20/lb Zn, $1,323/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for Q2 2018 were calculated using the following realized prices: $16.36/oz Ag, $3.12/lb Cu, $1.09/lb Pb, $1.38/lb Zn, $1,296/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for 6M 2019 were calculated using the following realized prices: $15.23/oz Ag, $2.80/lb Cu, $0.90/lb Pb, $1.22/lb Zn, $1,314/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for 6M 2018 were calculated using the following realized prices: $16.56/oz Ag, $3.13/lb Cu, $/1.12lb Pb, $1.47/lb Zn, $1,315/oz Au.

Yauricocha Mine, Peru

The Yauricocha Mine processed 254,165 tonnes during Q2 2019, representing a 10% decrease from Q2 2018. The decline in throughput was due to the illegal strike action initiated by members of the Union of the Mine and Metallurgical Workers of Minera Corona on March 19, 2019. This illegal strike was resolved on April 12, 2019, however, resulted in a total of 12 days of lost production during April 2019. Regular operations at the mine and mill will resume on April 14, 2019, and management believes that any production lost during this strike action should not materially affect the Company’s annual production guidance. The Company realized record mine production and mill throughput at the mine during the months of May and June, which offset the production lost during April due to the illegal strike action.

Despite the decrease in throughput realized at Yauricocha during Q2 2019, higher head grades and recoveries of all metals, except zinc head grades and recoveries, were realized which resulted in a 4% decrease in zinc equivalent metal production compared to Q2 2018. The higher lead head grades and lead production realized during Q2 2019 was the result of increased production from the cuerpos chicos that contained higher lead grades during the quarter. Higher copper head grades resulted from the inclusion of certain copper-enriched zones at Esperanza, polymetallic ore from the Central Mine Zone, and a small inclusion of polymetallic ore from the cuerpos chicos.

A summary of production from the Yauricocha Mine for Q2 2019 is provided below:

Yauricocha Production 3 Months Ended 6 Months Ended Q2 2019 Q2 2018 % Var. Q2 2019 Q2 2018 % Var. Tonnes processed (mt) 254,165 283,450 -10% 487,980 554,839 -12% Daily throughput 2,905 3,239 -10% 2,788 3,171 -12% Silver grade (g/t) 63.13 59.19 7% 63.31 59.35 7% Copper grade 1.04% 0.95% 9% 1.02% 0.92% 11% Lead grade 1.57% 1.28% 22% 1.51% 1.27% 20% Zinc grade 3.36% 3.66% -8% 3.46% 3.56% -3% Gold Grade (g/t) 0.60 0.54 12% 0.58 0.57 1% Silver recovery 77.82% 72.71% 7% 77.54% 72.71% 7% Copper recovery 78.04% 65.37% 19% 76.52% 65.37% 17% Lead recovery 89.96% 84.82% 6% 89.15% 84.82% 5% Zinc recovery 88.08% 88.73% -1% 88.78% 88.73% 0% Gold Recovery 16.47% 16.48% 0% 17.21% 16.48% 4% Silver ounces (000's) 401 392 2% 770 758 2% Copper pounds (000's) 4,536 3,884 17% 8,399 7,611 10% Lead pounds (000's) 7,911 6,809 16% 14,516 12,878 13% Zinc pounds (000's) 16,593 20,300 -18% 33,014 38,443 -14% Gold ounces 809 807 0% 1,562 1,642 -5% Zinc equivalent pounds (000's)(1) 38,394 39,844 -4% 74,365 74,468 0%

(1) Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for Q2 2019 were calculated using the following realized prices: $14.88/oz Ag, $2.75/lb Cu, $0.85/lb Pb, $1.20/lb Zn, $1,323/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for Q2 2018 were calculated using the following realized prices: $16.36/oz Ag, $3.12/lb Cu, $1.09/lb Pb, $1.38/lb Zn, $1,296/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for 6M 2019 were calculated using the following realized prices: $15.23/oz Ag, $2.80/lb Cu, $0.90/lb Pb, $1.22/lb Zn, $1,314/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for 6M 2018 were calculated using the following realized prices: $16.56/oz Ag, $3.13/lb Cu, $/1.12lb Pb, $1.47/lb Zn, $1,315/oz Au.

Bolivar Mine, Mexico

The Bolivar Mine processed a quarterly record of 326,208 tonnes in Q2 2019, representing a 20% increase over Q2 2018. Average daily throughput realized during the quarter was approximately 3,700 tpd, and the Company expects to reach 4,000 tpd during Q3 2019. The 20% increase in throughput, and higher silver and gold head grades, and higher copper and silver recoveries resulted in a 19% increase in copper equivalent pounds produced during Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018. This increase was achieved despite an 11% decrease in copper head grades and gold recoveries, however, the Company expects copper head grades to increase during H2 2019, as more ore is sourced from Bolivar West. In Q2 2019, copper production increased by 10% to 5,187,000 pounds, silver production increased 38% to 152,000 ounces, and gold production increased 74% to 1,586 ounces compared to Q2 2018.

Development and infrastructure improvements continue in the effort to push throughput at Bolivar to 4,000 tpd during the second half of 2019. During the rest of 2019, target mining areas will be the Gallo Inferior, Mina de Fierro, Chimneys, Breccias and Gallo Superior orebodies. Infill drilling will continue on the Bolivar West and Gallo Inferior areas, while mine development will focus on the Gallo Inferior and Breccia zones. This work will allow the Company to increase the number of minable stopes available in order to increase throughput at the plant.

A summary of production for the Bolivar Mine for Q2 2019 is provided below:

Bolivar Production 3 Months Ended 6 Months Ended Q2 2019 Q2 2018 % Var. Q2 2019 Q2 2018 % Var. Tonnes processed (mt) 326,208 272,040 20% 589,445 531,415 11% Daily throughput 3,728 3,109 20% 3,368 3,037 11% Copper grade 0.86% 0.97% -11% 0.84% 0.96% -12% Silver grade (g/t) 18.09 16.61 9% 18.71 17.21 9% Gold grade (g/t) 0.24 0.15 62% 0.22 0.16 34% Copper recovery 83.51% 81.33% 3% 82.96% 81.01% 2% Silver recovery 80.03% 75.53% 6% 79.62% 78.25% 2% Gold recovery 64.14% 71.81% -11% 65.61% 71.34% -8% Copper pounds (000's) 5,187 4,737 10% 9,056 9,099 0% Silver ounces (000's) 152 110 38% 282 230 23% Gold ounces 1,586 911 74% 2,685 1,959 37% Copper equivalent pounds (000's)(1) 6,770 5,690 19% 11,848 11,138 6%

(1) Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for Q2 2019 were calculated using the following realized prices: $14.88/oz Ag, $2.75/lb Cu, $0.85/lb Pb, $1.20/lb Zn, $1,323/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for Q2 2018 were calculated using the following realized prices: $16.36/oz Ag, $3.12/lb Cu, $1.09/lb Pb, $1.38/lb Zn, $1,296/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for 6M 2019 were calculated using the following realized prices: $15.23/oz Ag, $2.80/lb Cu, $0.90/lb Pb, $1.22/lb Zn, $1,314/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for 6M 2018 were calculated using the following realized prices: $16.56/oz Ag, $3.13/lb Cu, $/1.12lb Pb, $1.47/lb Zn, $1,315/oz Au.

Cusi Mine, Mexico

At Cusi, throughput reached approximately 938 tonnes per day (“tpd”) during Q2 2019, and the Company continues to work towards reaching the 1,200 tpd mark during Q3 2019. The 76% increase in throughput realized during Q2 2019 resulted in a 41% increase in silver equivalent ounces produced, despite lower head grades and recoveries for all metals as we continue to develop deeper into the Santa Rosa de Lima zone which has higher head grades.

Silver production of 283,000 ounces increased 49%, gold production of 146 ounces increased 52%, and lead production of 154,000 pounds decreased 46% in Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018.

A revised LOM plan is nearing completion at Cusi, and we expect to have an updated NI 43-101 report completed during Q4 2019. The Company continues to increase mill feed from the Santa Rosa de Lima zone, while mining selected structures in the older part of the mine, in order to continue to ramp up to the goal of 1,200 tpd during 2019, and move towards the goal of 2,400 tpd in 2020.

A summary of production for the Cusi Mine for Q2 2019 is provided below:

Cusi Production 3 Months Ended 6 Months Ended Q2 2019 Q2 2018 % Var. Q2 2019 Q2 2018 % Var. Tonnes processed (mt) 82,117 46,597 76% 153,466 73,543 109% Daily throughput 938 533 76% 877 420 109% Silver grade (g/t) 145.44 155.60 -7% 126.77 151.16 -16% Gold grade (g/t) 0.15 0.16 -8% 0.15 0.17 -9% Lead grade 0.11% 0.36% -69% 0.20% 0.41% -51% Zinc grade 0.09% 0.33% -73% 0.19% 0.40% -51% Silver recovery 73.74% 81.66% -10% 75.98% 83.41% -9% Gold recovery 37.37% 39.80% -6% 37.45% 41.91% -11% Lead recovery 74.96% 77.22% -3% 75.14% 80.27% -6% Zinc recovery 0.00% 0.00% N.R. 0.00% 10.99% -100% Silver ounces (000's) 283 190 49% 475 298 59% Gold ounces 146 96 52% 279 165 70% Lead pounds (000's) 154 287 -46% 504 530 -5% Zinc pounds (000's) 0 0 N.R. 0 71 -100% Silver equivalent ounces (000's)(1) 305 217 41% 529 353 50%

(1) Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for Q2 2019 were calculated using the following realized prices: $14.88/oz Ag, $2.75/lb Cu, $0.85/lb Pb, $1.20/lb Zn, $1,323/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for Q2 2018 were calculated using the following realized prices: $16.36/oz Ag, $3.12/lb Cu, $1.09/lb Pb, $1.38/lb Zn, $1,296/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for 6M 2019 were calculated using the following realized prices: $15.23/oz Ag, $2.80/lb Cu, $0.90/lb Pb, $1.22/lb Zn, $1,314/oz Au. Silver equivalent ounces and copper and zinc equivalent pounds for 6M 2018 were calculated using the following realized prices: $16.56/oz Ag, $3.13/lb Cu, $/1.12lb Pb, $1.47/lb Zn, $1,315/oz Au.

Revised Timing for Yauricocha 43-101 Reserve and Resource Update

The management team has revised the release date for the Yauricocha NI 43-101 Reserve and Resource Update to now coincide with Bolivar and Cusi 43-101’s which are expected in Q4 closer to year end. The reason for the revised date is to allow the Company to like to include the results from additional drilling currently taking place at key, high priority targets at the Yauricocha property, including those for which we have just recently received drilling permits.

Quality Control

All technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gordon Babcock, P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Americo Zuzunaga, MAusIMM CP (Mining Engineer) and Vice President of Corporate Planning is a Qualified Person and chartered professional qualifying as a Competent Person under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.

Augusto Chung, FAusIMM CP (Metallurgist) and Consultant to Sierra Metals is a Qualified Person and chartered professional qualifying as a Competent Person on metallurgical processes.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. is Canadian based growing polymetallic mining company with production from its Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and its Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities at all three Mines in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company also has large land packages at all three mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

The Company’s Common Shares trade on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SMT” and on the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol “SMTS”.

Sierra Metals Q2 2019 production release

