Semafo Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results Release and Conference Call

MONTREAL, July 15, 2019 - SEMAFO (TSX: SMF) (OMX: SMF) invites you to participate in a conference call on August 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM EDT with senior management during which they will review the Corporation's second quarter 2019 financial and operational results.

SEMAFO's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the second quarter 2019 will be released on August 6 after market hours and will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Corporation's website at www.semafo.com, and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible for a period of 90 days through SEMAFO's website at www.semafo.com.

Tel. local & overseas: +1 (514) 225 7341 Tel. North America: 1 (888) 390 0605 Webcast: www.semafo.com Replay overseas: +1 (416) 764 8677 Replay N. America: 1 (888) 390 0541 Replay pass code: 921499# Expiration: September 7, 2019

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with over twenty years' experience building and operating mines in West Africa. The Corporation operates two mines, the Mana and Boungou Mines in Burkina Faso. SEMAFO is committed to building value through responsible mining of its quality assets and leveraging its development pipeline.

