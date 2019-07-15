Rio2 Limited Provides Update Of Prefeasibility Study Progress For The Fenix Gold Project, Chile

>VANCOUVER, July 15, 2019 - Rio2 Ltd. (“Rio2” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) announces that the results of the updated prefeasibility study, (“PFS”) for its 100% owned Fenix Gold Project (“Fenix Gold” or the “Project”) located in the Atacama Region, Chile, have been delayed slightly and are now expected to be released as soon as possible during the month of August.

The updated PFS is being completed by a highly skilled and experienced group of engineering consultants that are based in Lima, Peru, in close cooperation with Rio2’s technical team. The engineering consultants include HLC Ingeniería y Construcción (metallurgical review, process design and site layout), Anddes Asociados (civil design and geotechnical review), each of whom were involved in the engineering design and construction of both the La Arena and Shahuindo gold mines located in Peru. Input to the contract mining and civil construction aspects of the updated PFS will be provided by STRACON who were the mining alliance partners of Rio Alto Mining Ltd. at both La Arena and Shahuindo. Mining Plus will undertake pit optimization, mine design and mine scheduling activities and assist with the compilation of the technical report related to the updated PFS.

The updated PFS is strategically focused on an optimally configured starter project which will facilitate the shortest possible timeline to construction/production, a lower initial capex, higher grades initially being mined, and a lower initial strip ratio as compared with the 2014 PFS.

Mr. Enrique Garay, MSc. P.Geo (AIG Member), Senior Vice President Geology of Rio2, is the Qualified Person (as defined by NI 43-101) responsible for managing the Company's exploration programs and disclosure of drilling results. Mr. Garay has read and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

