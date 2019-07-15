Falcon Closes $389,500 Private Placement

Vancouver, July 15, 2019 - FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV: FG) ("Falcon" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a first tranche of its previously announced private placement for $389,500 priced at $0.025 per common share Unit. Each Unit consists of one Falcon common share ("Share") and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant has a term of 24 months and entitles the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.05 during the term of the Warrant. 15,580,000 Share Units have been issued and are subject to a four month hold period expiring on November 13, 2019.

Proceeds from the financing were detailed previously and include, surface exploration and drilling on its Central Canada (Atikokan, Ontario) gold and copper projects as well as administrative and working capital expenditures.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian, mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Its Canadian projects include; the Central Canada gold and copper projects in Atikokan, Ontario and an interest in the Burton gold property located near Sudbury, Ontario. Falcon also has an agreement to acquire 20,000 hectares located within the Sierra de Las Minas District, Argentina which is known to host to several past producing gold, copper and silver mines.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.

David Tafel

Chairman

Karim Rayani

CEO & Director

Telephone: 604-683-1991

Email: info@falcongold.ca

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

