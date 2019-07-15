Meridian Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, July 15, 2019 - Meridian Mining S.E. (TSXV: MNO) (the "Company") is pleased to report on the results of the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on June 21, 2019.

At the Meeting the shareholders approved the number of directors at four (4). John Sabine, Gilbert Clark, Charles Riopel, and Peter Weidmann were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

In addition, at the Meeting the shareholders approved:

The re-appointment of KPMG, LLP Chartered Accountants as auditors;

The Company's Stock Option Plan;

The authorization of the Board of Directors to allot up to 165 million shares in the capital of the Company and the disapplication of pre-emptive rights for such allotment.

The 2018 annual accounts (as required under UK corporate law)

These items are further detailed in the Management Information Circular dated May 13, 2019.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Meridian Mining SE

John Sabine

Chairman of the Board

ABOUT MERIDIAN

Meridian Mining SE is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and mining activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on exploring and developing the Espigão manganese and gold projects, the Bom Futuro tin JV area, and adjacent areas in the state of Rondônia. Meridian is currently producing high grade manganese at its project located at Espigão do Oeste.

Further information can be found at www.meridianmining.co.

