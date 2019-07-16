Alt Resources Ltd: More High Grade Gold Intercepts at Tims Find Mt Ida

Canberra, Australia - Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is pleased to provide an exploration update from completion of 73 RC drillholes at the Tim's Find project area. The Company has recently completed approximately ~3000 metres of RC drilling at Tim's Find project area, announcing the initial results for the first 20 RC holes from the area on 3rd July 2019. Positive gold results have now been received from 63 of the 73 holes drilled at Tim's Find with all significant results from drillholes displayed in Table 1 in link below.The current RC drill program has confirmed grade and continuity of the gold mineralisation at Tim's Find deposit and the mining potential of the project area. The Company has undertaken additional drilling down strike to the south outside the current resource model generating encouraging results.Alt CEO James Anderson commented "Again the Company workers have delivered some very positive outcomes with this Mt Ida drilling program. We have drilled in four of the Mt Ida South and Quinns project areas with the emphasis being on the Tim's Find project area where we will be focussing on the development potential for this shallow deposit. The Tim's results support a small scale open pit toll treatment scenario and the Company will now consider options and costings to move Tim's Find into production and generate a cash flow for the business".To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3MH1V2EI





Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is an Australian based mineral exploration company that aims to become a gold producer by exploiting historical and new gold prospects across quality assets and to build value for shareholders. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the newly acquired Bottle Creek gold mine located in the Mt Ida gold belt in South Central WA 95km north west of Menzies, the Paupong IRG Au-Cu-Ag mineral system in the Lachlan Orogen NSW, Myalla polymetallic Au-Cu-Zn project east of Dalgety in NSW and the Mt Roberts gold project located near the town of Leinster in WA.



Alt Resources, having acquired historical and under-explored tenements in the Mt Ida Gold Belt, aims to consolidate the historical resources, mines and new gold targets identified within the region. Potential at Mt Ida exists for a centralised production facility to service multiple mines and to grow the Mt Ida Gold Belt project to be a sustainable and profitable mining operation.





Contact:

James Anderson CEO Alt Resources Ltd. E: james.anderson@altresources.com.au Peter Nesveda Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs E: peter@intuitiveaustralia.com.au M: +61-412-357-375