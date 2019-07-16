Corsa Coal Commences Trading on the OTCQX® Best Market

CANONSBURG, July 16, 2019 - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO; OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company") announced today that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market, a U.S. market operated by OTC Markets Group in New York, under the symbol CRSXF. Corsa's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CSO.

"We are pleased to join OTCQX, which will enable us to broaden our exposure to U.S. retail and institutional shareholders and provide U.S. shareholders with timely news and information to help them better analyze, value and trade our securities," said Peter Merritts, Chief Executive Officer.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor.

Information about Corsa

Corsa is a coal mining company focused on the production and sales of metallurgical coal, an essential ingredient in the production of steel. Our core business is producing and selling metallurgical coal to domestic and international steel and coke producers in the Atlantic and Pacific basin markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "believe",

"may", "will", "should", "estimate", "intend" or other similar words). All statements in this press release, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the Company's trading on the OTCQX Best Market and TSX Venture Exchange and the benefits connected therewith.

Forward?looking statements in this press release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Corsa. Although Corsa believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward?looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward?looking statements because Corsa can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Corsa disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed on the merits of this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Corsa Coal Corp.