(Webcast): July 16th LIVE INVESTOR SUMMIT featuring Ken Berry, CEO of Northern Vertex Mining and Jamie Keech, analyst and editor of Resource Insider

Northern Vertex Mining: America's Newest Gold Producer

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - Mining Stock Educators invites all fund managers, analysts, newsletter writers, private investors, and interested parties to attend our LIVE INVESTOR SUMMIT webcast on Tuesday July 16th at 3pm Eastern Time (12pm Pacific Time). This live event will feature expert presenters Ken Berry of Northern Vertex Mining (TSXV:NEE) (OTC:NHVCF) and Jamie Keech of Resource Insider.

Register for and attend this LIVE INVESTOR SUMMIT webcast to:

-Hear from Jamie Keech, analyst at Resource Insider, as he discusses key things he looks for in a mining company and why he invested in Northern Vertex Mining

-Listen to Ken Berry, President & CEO Northern Vertex Mining, share the upcoming catalysts for the company

-Learn how operational improvements at Northern Vertex's Moss Mine will significantly increase gold production

-Discover how Northern Vertex plans to leverage exploration and M&A to become a mid-tier gold producer in the USA

-Ask CEO Ken Berry and the Northern Vertex management team questions during the live Q&A.



REGISTRATION INFORMATION:

Attendees must pre-register here to receive a personal invitation to attend this live event:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6642419523793219083?source=PR



If you are unable to attend this live event, but want to view the webcast after it concludes, please note that you must still pre-register. After the event concludes you will be sent a private link which will enable you to watch the webcast.



About Northern Vertex Mining Corporation:



Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSX.V: NEE / OTC - Nasdaq Intl: NHVCF), America's newest gold producer, is focused on low-cost gold and silver production including further exploration in the USA, at its 100% owned Moss Mine located in NW Arizona. The company has experience across all areas of operations, mine development, exploration, acquisitions and financing of mining projects. With operations at the flagship Moss Mine achieving commercial production, the company intends to consolidate additional producing or near-term production gold assets within the western United States. Through mergers and acquisitions Northern Vertex's corporate goal is to become a mid-tier gold producer with over 200,000 ounces of gold production annually.



Click Image To View Full Size

ABOUT THE PRESENTERS:

Ken Berry, B.Comm, Chairman, President and CEO is Northern Vertex's co-founder and has played an instrumental role in acquiring the Moss project as well as helping to raise in excess of $98 million to advance the company's now 100% owned Moss Mine Gold-Silver project from the exploration stage to final feasibility. Mr. Berry brings over 20 years of senior level experience in capital markets and mine exploration and development to Northern Vertex.

Jamie Keech is an investor and entrepreneur with 15 years experience in the world of mining. After training as an engineer, he soon realized that the big money was not made on the technical side, but in the financing side. After having helped grow a startup to a half a billion-dollar company, Jamie now spends his time scouring the globe looking for the best projects to invest his capital in. He shares these with subscribers of Resource Insider, the independent research service offered by Capitalist Exploits.

ABOUT MINING STOCK EDUCATORS LLC

This LIVE INVESTOR SUMMIT is hosted by Mining Stock Educators LLC, which exists to educate the resource investor regarding quality mining investment opportunities. You can connect with Mining Stock Educators LLC at info@MiningStockEducation.com

