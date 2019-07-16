Tombstone Exploration Corporation Announces Filing of Air Quality Permit for Phase 1 of the Bonanza Mine Project

PHOENIX, July 16, 2019 - Tombstone Exploration Corp. (OTC PINK: TMBXF), a fully reporting company, announced today in combination with Goldrock Resources Inc., the submission of the Air Quality permit for its Harquahala Phase 1 joint venture heap leach project located in La Paz County, Arizona.



The Bonanza Mine property includes the Harquahala and Golden Eagle mines, located approximately eight miles south of Salome, Arizona. The project totals 2,656 acres and has significant underground workings, from which some 180,000-200,000 ounces of gold were reportedly produced from high-grade ore in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Mined rock and tailings from previous operations represent an additional potential resource.

The Bonanza Mining Company (Joint Venture Company) (Bonanza) identified that their permitting engineers, CDM Smith, submitted the Air Quality permit on July 2nd and received a determination of completeness letter the same day. The completeness determination effectively starts the clock for the air permit engineering review with expectations of completing the air permitting expected in November.

Bonanza also identified that the company received the Corp of Engineers (USACE) 404 jurisdictional determination review from CDM Smith. The determination identified that the recovery of material, rock, and tailings along with construction and operational activities of the heap leach operation do not fall within the jurisdiction of the USACE and that there is no need to engage the USACE. CDM Smith also identified that the two major drainages in the area may be jurisdictional but any maintenance or repair activity of any roads crossing these drainages can be completed under the Maintenance Exemption Summary (CWA Section 404(f)) and would not require USACE engagement.

Further to the environmental activities at Harquahala, Bonanza with CDM Smith continues to work towards submittal of the Arizona Aquafer Protection Permit. A BLM Plan of Operations for materials located on BLM land has also been started and two previously drilled and intact water wells are also being reviewed as possible water sources for the project. These permits and well determinations should be completed and submitted towards the third week of July.

About Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Tombstone Exploration Corp. is a gold, silver and copper exploration company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in the Southwest United States. This goal will be achieved through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available, including the adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct.

