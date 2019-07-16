Braveheart Commences 2019 Exploration Program at Bull River Property

Calgary, July 16, 2019 - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) ("Braveheart" or, the "Company") hereby announces that it has begun its 2019 exploration program at the Bull River Mine property. The program is fully funded.

The initial focus of the program is on the former past producing Empire-Strathcona property which is located on the Company's 100% owned Bull River land package. The claims are underlain by Precambrian argillite and argillaceous quartzite of the Aldridge formation. The quartz siderite vein system has been exposed by two open cuts and two adits. Mineralization is primarily copper and silver. Mine geologists recently collected five grab samples from an upper adit, upper adit dump and an exposed rock cut. Assay results from these grab samples ranged from 0.22% to 7.10% copper. . Detailed assay results from all grab samples can be reviewed in Table 1 below. It should be noted that grab samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

The Empire Strathcona property has been discussed in the Annual Reports of the Minister of Mines, British Columbia for 1898, 1929, 1930 and 1937. In 1937 two grab samples were selected by the British Columbia Department of Mines engineer from the upper adit dump. The samples yielded grades of 8.9% and 4.2% copper from visible chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite. Government records indicate that in the 1930's mineralized material was transported from the lower adit of the mine, via a 580 m tram-line to the valley bottom and then to a smelter. There are no historical estimates for the tonnage and grade of mineralized material that was mined at the property. As of mid-June 2019, a diamond drill has been mobilized to the site in proximity to the lower adit of the mine. The drill is targeting potential mineralization down dip and along strike of previous underground workings at the Empire Strathcona.

Mine geologists also collected two grab samples from a caved stope at the Company's Don prospect. These samples returned assays of 19.50% and 16.27% copper from a vein averaging 0.9 to 1.1 m in width. The Don was acquired as part of the large contiguous land package at the Bull River property but is not currently included in the Multi Year Area Based ("MYAB") permit that the Company recently received from BC Energy Mines and Petroleum Resources for exploration drilling at the Bull River mine; thus, drilling cannot commence until a new MYAB permit is approved or the current MYAB permit is amended. There are no historical estimates for the tonnage and grade of mineralized material mined at the property; however, based on these samples further exploration work is justified. The Company is pleased to report that as of July 10, 2019 589 hectares of mineral claims, immediately adjacent to the Don prospect, and contiguous to the current 9,785 hectare land package have been added to the Bull River land holdings.

Table 1

2019 Grab Sample Results





FA330 MA370 MA370 MA370 MA370 MA370 Au Mo Cu Pb Zn Ag Sample ID Location PPM % % % % PPM 170501 EM Upper Adit Drift 0.07 <0.001 0.61 <0.02 0.01 7.00 170502 EM Upper Adit Dump 0.01 <0.001 0.22 <0.02 0.02 2.00 170503 EM Upper Adit Dump 0.03 <0.001 0.66 <0.02 0.03 9.00 170504 EM Upper Adit Dump 1.23 <0.001 7.10 <0.02 0.14 98.00 170505 Don Caved Stope 0.03 <0.001 19.50 <0.02 <0.01 23.00 170506 Don Caved Stope 0.03 <0.001 16.27 <0.02 <0.01 32.00 170507 EM Rock Cut 0.05 <0.001 0.92 <0.02 0.04 12.00

Ian Berzins, President and CEO of Braveheart Resources commented, "With the acquisition of Purcell Basin Minerals we have the opportunity to explore a large land package within proximity to our central milling facility. Our 2019 exploration programs are fully funded and we have multiple targets which we plan to evaluate in a systematic approach."

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a Canadian based junior mining company focused on building shareholder value through exploration and development in the favourable and proven mining jurisdictions of the East and West Kootenays of British Columbia. Braveheart's main asset is the newly acquired Bull River Mine, an advanced stage copper, gold and silver property. The property is fully developed with 21,000 metres of underground developments in terms of ramps, raises and drifting on mineralized structures on seven levels. The surface infrastructure includes a 750 tonne per day conventional mill with adjoining crushing facilities as well as offices and mine maintenance facilities. The property is connected to grid power and there is year-round access to the site by paved and all-weather roads.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control Procedures and Protocol

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and control ("QA/QC") program to ensure all sampling and analysis is conducted in accordance with industry standards. Sampling at the Company's properties includes thorough quality control with complete chain of custody of samples, sample collection procedures, the insertion of certified reference standards and blanks on a regular basis and data verification procedures. Samples are processed by Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (ISO9001:2008 accreditation).

Qualified Person

Braveheart's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Berzins, P.Eng., ICD.D who serves as President, CEO and Director of the Company and is a qualified person under the definition of NI 43-101.

