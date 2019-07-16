Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Trevali to Release Second Quarter Results on July 31, 2019

16.07.2019  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, July 16, 2019 - Trevali Mining Corp. (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX: TV, BVL: TV) announces that the operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, will be released on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after the Toronto Stock Exchange market close.

The Company will host a conference call and presentation webcast at 11:00AM Eastern Time on Thursday, August 1, 2019 to review the operating and financial results. Participants are advised to dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call. A presentation will be made available on the Company’s website prior to the conference call.

Conference call dial-in details:
Date: Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:00AM Eastern Time
Toll-free (North America): 1 (877) 291-4570
International: +1 (647) 788-4919
Webcast: http://www.gowebcasting.com/10029

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining company with four mines: the 90% owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90% owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, the wholly-owned Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick in Canada, and the wholly-owned Santander Mine in Peru.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company’s website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information:
Alex Terentiew – Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Email: aterentiew@trevali.com
Phone: +1 (604) 638-5623

Source: Trevali Mining Corp.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Trevali Mining Corp.

Trevali Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1H9CE
CA89531J1093
www.trevali.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap