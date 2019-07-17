Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results for Production and Volume Sold per Metal

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced preliminary 2Q19 production and volume sold.

2Q19 Production per Metal and 2019

Operating Guidance (100% basis) 1Q19

(Actual) 2Q19

(Actual) 6M19

(Actual) Estimated

2019

(Updated) Estimated

2019

(Previous) Gold (Oz.) Orcopampa 5,949 10,764 16,713 37k - 45k 75k - 90k Tambomayo 24,034 24,610 48,643 90k - 110k 90k - 110k La Zanja 13,616 5,443 19,060 25k - 35k 25k - 35k Tantahuatay 26,273 34,766 61,039 150k - 170k 150k - 170k Yanacocha 144,423 139,077 283,500 510k* 510k* El Brocal 3,417 3,704 7,122 25k - 30k 25k - 30k Silver (Oz.) Uchucchacua 1,996,439 3,083,290 5,079,729 11.5M - 12.5M 13.0M - 14.0M El Brocal 764,388 1,449,278 2,213,667 4.5M - 5.5M 4.5M - 5.5M Tambomayo 515,242 558,034 1,073,277 2.5M - 3.0M 2.5M - 3.0M Julcani 658,715 642,182 1,300,897 2.2M - 2.5M 2.2M - 2.5M Lead (MT) El Brocal 5,031 8,349 13,380 22.0k - 26.0k 22.0k - 26.0k Uchucchacua 2,959 5,795 8,754 22.0k - 26.0k 22.0k - 26.0k Tambomayo 1,946 1,883 3,828 4.0k - 5.0k 4.0k - 5.0k Julcani 241 217 458 0.9k - 1.0k 0.9k - 1.0k Zinc (MT) El Brocal 10,467 12,476 22,943 57k - 65k 57k - 65k Uchucchacua 3,904 6,093 9,998 20k - 25k 20k - 25k Tambomayo 2,506 2,333 4,838 6k - 8k 6k - 8k Copper (MT) El Brocal 8,856 9,671 18,527 47K - 52K 47K - 52K * As announced by Newmont

2Q19 Production Comments

Gold Operations

Orcopampa:

As part of the centralization of the operation (De-Bottlenecking Program), Orcopampa´s headcount was significantly reduced. This reduction is generating more difficulties in terms of labor and community relationships than anticipated, which has resulted in a reduction of Orcopampa’s 2019 production guidance.

However, it is expected that Orcopampa will begin generating positive EBITDA by the fourth quarter 2019.

Tambomayo:

The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning of the year remains unchanged.

At the end of the second quarter, gold inventory generated exceeded expectations. This inventory should be sold during the third quarter 2019.

La Zanja:

The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning of the year remains unchanged.

Coimolache:

The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning of the year remains unchanged.

Silver Operations

Uchucchacua:

A decrease in 2019 guidance is due to the Company’s De-bottlenecking Program and related optimization of support areas, specifically a headcount reduction. Also, by prioritizing the De-bottlenecking Program over ore mineral extraction, extraction within a 2 million ounce oxide area has been postponed in order to be exploited next year.

The Company expects to achieve Uchucchacua’s full year 2019 new guidance based on an expected increase in production for the third and fourth quarter 2019 as compared to second quarter 2019 production levels.

Julcani:

The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning of the year remains unchanged.

Base Metals Operations

El Brocal:

The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning of the year remains unchanged.

As part of the mining plan, third and fourth quarter production will be focused on higher copper grade areas at El Brocal’s underground operation and higher zinc grades coming from the open pit mine.

2Q19 Volume Sold

2Q19 Volume sold per Metal (100% basis) 1Q19

(Actual) 2Q19

(Actual) 6M19

(Actual) Gold (Oz.) Orcopampa 4,427 10,391 14,818 Tambomayo 16,360 27,468 43,828 La Zanja 12,621 5,521 18,142 Tantahuatay 26,191 34,455 60,646 El Brocal 2,178 2,457 4,635 Silver (Oz.) Uchucchacua 1,834,669 2,923,280 4,757,949 El Brocal 592,139 1,228,153 1,820,292 Tambomayo 399,251 589,667 988,919 Julcani 633,567 585,840 1,219,407 Lead (MT) El Brocal 5,159 7,850 13,009 Uchucchacua 2,456 5,349 7,805 Tambomayo 1,551 1,794 3,345 Julcani 211 178 389 Zinc (MT) El Brocal 9,387 10,211 19,598 Uchucchacua 3,402 4,860 8,261 Tambomayo 1,979 2,000 3,979 Copper (MT) El Brocal 8,313 9,186 17,498 Realized Metal Prices 1Q19

(Actual) 2Q19

(Actual) 6M19

(Actual) Gold (Oz) 1,301 1,303 1,302 Silver (Oz) 15.45 14.91 15.12 Lead (MT) 2,055 1,851 1,929 Zinc (MT) 2,813 2,875 2,847 Copper (MT) 6,122 6,077 6,098

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Mallay*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc., Sumitomo Corporation & Sumitomo Metals).

For a printed version of the Company’s 2018 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

