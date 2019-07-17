Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results for Production and Volume Sold per Metal
Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced preliminary 2Q19 production and volume sold.
2Q19 Production per Metal and 2019
1Q19
2Q19
6M19
Estimated
Estimated
|Gold (Oz.)
|Orcopampa
5,949
10,764
16,713
37k - 45k
75k - 90k
|Tambomayo
24,034
24,610
48,643
90k - 110k
90k - 110k
|La Zanja
13,616
5,443
19,060
25k - 35k
25k - 35k
|Tantahuatay
26,273
34,766
61,039
150k - 170k
150k - 170k
|Yanacocha
144,423
139,077
283,500
510k*
510k*
|El Brocal
3,417
3,704
7,122
25k - 30k
25k - 30k
|Silver (Oz.)
|Uchucchacua
1,996,439
3,083,290
5,079,729
|11.5M - 12.5M
|13.0M - 14.0M
|El Brocal
764,388
1,449,278
2,213,667
|4.5M - 5.5M
|4.5M - 5.5M
|Tambomayo
515,242
558,034
1,073,277
|2.5M - 3.0M
|2.5M - 3.0M
|Julcani
658,715
642,182
1,300,897
|2.2M - 2.5M
|2.2M - 2.5M
|Lead (MT)
|El Brocal
5,031
8,349
13,380
|22.0k - 26.0k
|22.0k - 26.0k
|Uchucchacua
2,959
5,795
8,754
|22.0k - 26.0k
|22.0k - 26.0k
|Tambomayo
1,946
1,883
3,828
|4.0k - 5.0k
|4.0k - 5.0k
|Julcani
241
217
458
|0.9k - 1.0k
|0.9k - 1.0k
|Zinc (MT)
|El Brocal
10,467
12,476
22,943
|57k - 65k
|57k - 65k
|Uchucchacua
3,904
6,093
9,998
|20k - 25k
|20k - 25k
|Tambomayo
2,506
2,333
4,838
|6k - 8k
|6k - 8k
|Copper (MT)
|El Brocal
8,856
9,671
18,527
47K - 52K
47K - 52K
|* As announced by Newmont
2Q19 Production Comments
Gold Operations
- Orcopampa:
As part of the centralization of the operation (De-Bottlenecking Program), Orcopampa´s headcount was significantly reduced. This reduction is generating more difficulties in terms of labor and community relationships than anticipated, which has resulted in a reduction of Orcopampa’s 2019 production guidance.
However, it is expected that Orcopampa will begin generating positive EBITDA by the fourth quarter 2019.
- Tambomayo:
The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning of the year remains unchanged.
At the end of the second quarter, gold inventory generated exceeded expectations. This inventory should be sold during the third quarter 2019.
- La Zanja:
The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning of the year remains unchanged.
- Coimolache:
The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning of the year remains unchanged.
Silver Operations
- Uchucchacua:
A decrease in 2019 guidance is due to the Company’s De-bottlenecking Program and related optimization of support areas, specifically a headcount reduction. Also, by prioritizing the De-bottlenecking Program over ore mineral extraction, extraction within a 2 million ounce oxide area has been postponed in order to be exploited next year.
The Company expects to achieve Uchucchacua’s full year 2019 new guidance based on an expected increase in production for the third and fourth quarter 2019 as compared to second quarter 2019 production levels.
- Julcani:
The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning of the year remains unchanged.
Base Metals Operations
- El Brocal:
The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning of the year remains unchanged.
As part of the mining plan, third and fourth quarter production will be focused on higher copper grade areas at El Brocal’s underground operation and higher zinc grades coming from the open pit mine.
2Q19 Volume Sold
2Q19 Volume sold per Metal (100% basis)
1Q19
2Q19
6M19
|
|Gold (Oz.)
Orcopampa
4,427
10,391
14,818
|
Tambomayo
16,360
27,468
43,828
|
La Zanja
12,621
5,521
18,142
|
Tantahuatay
26,191
34,455
60,646
|
El Brocal
2,178
2,457
4,635
|
|Silver (Oz.)
Uchucchacua
1,834,669
2,923,280
4,757,949
|
El Brocal
592,139
1,228,153
1,820,292
|
Tambomayo
399,251
589,667
988,919
|
Julcani
633,567
585,840
1,219,407
|
|Lead (MT)
El Brocal
5,159
7,850
13,009
|
Uchucchacua
2,456
5,349
7,805
|
Tambomayo
1,551
1,794
3,345
|
Julcani
211
178
389
|Zinc (MT)
El Brocal
9,387
10,211
19,598
|
Uchucchacua
3,402
4,860
8,261
|
Tambomayo
1,979
2,000
3,979
|
|Copper (MT)
El Brocal
8,313
9,186
17,498
Realized Metal Prices
|1Q19
(Actual)
2Q19
|6M19
(Actual)
Gold (Oz)
1,301
1,303
1,302
|
Silver (Oz)
15.45
14.91
15.12
|
Lead (MT)
2,055
1,851
1,929
|
Zinc (MT)
2,813
2,875
2,847
|
Copper (MT)
6,122
6,077
6,098
Company Description
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Mallay*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).
The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc., Sumitomo Corporation & Sumitomo Metals).
(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura
Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.
