Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results for Production and Volume Sold per Metal

02:32 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced preliminary 2Q19 production and volume sold.

2Q19 Production per Metal and 2019
Operating Guidance (100% basis)

1Q19
(Actual)

2Q19
(Actual)

6M19
(Actual)

Estimated
2019
(Updated)

Estimated
2019
(Previous)
Gold (Oz.)
Orcopampa

5,949

10,764

16,713

37k - 45k

75k - 90k
Tambomayo

24,034

24,610

48,643

90k - 110k

90k - 110k
La Zanja

13,616

5,443

19,060

25k - 35k

25k - 35k
Tantahuatay

26,273

34,766

61,039

150k - 170k

150k - 170k
Yanacocha

144,423

139,077

283,500

510k*

510k*
El Brocal

3,417

3,704

7,122

25k - 30k

25k - 30k
Silver (Oz.)
Uchucchacua

1,996,439

3,083,290

5,079,729

 11.5M - 12.5M 13.0M - 14.0M
El Brocal

764,388

1,449,278

2,213,667

 4.5M - 5.5M 4.5M - 5.5M
Tambomayo

515,242

558,034

1,073,277

 2.5M - 3.0M 2.5M - 3.0M
Julcani

658,715

642,182

1,300,897

 2.2M - 2.5M 2.2M - 2.5M
Lead (MT)
El Brocal

5,031

8,349

13,380

 22.0k - 26.0k 22.0k - 26.0k
Uchucchacua

2,959

5,795

8,754

 22.0k - 26.0k 22.0k - 26.0k
Tambomayo

1,946

1,883

3,828

 4.0k - 5.0k 4.0k - 5.0k
Julcani

241

217

458

 0.9k - 1.0k 0.9k - 1.0k
Zinc (MT)
El Brocal

10,467

12,476

22,943

 57k - 65k 57k - 65k
Uchucchacua

3,904

6,093

9,998

 20k - 25k 20k - 25k
Tambomayo

2,506

2,333

4,838

 6k - 8k 6k - 8k
Copper (MT)
El Brocal

8,856

9,671

18,527

47K - 52K

47K - 52K
* As announced by Newmont

2Q19 Production Comments

Gold Operations

  • Orcopampa:

As part of the centralization of the operation (De-Bottlenecking Program), Orcopampa´s headcount was significantly reduced. This reduction is generating more difficulties in terms of labor and community relationships than anticipated, which has resulted in a reduction of Orcopampa’s 2019 production guidance.

However, it is expected that Orcopampa will begin generating positive EBITDA by the fourth quarter 2019.

  • Tambomayo:

The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning of the year remains unchanged.

At the end of the second quarter, gold inventory generated exceeded expectations. This inventory should be sold during the third quarter 2019.

  • La Zanja:

The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning of the year remains unchanged.

  • Coimolache:

The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning of the year remains unchanged.

Silver Operations

  • Uchucchacua:

A decrease in 2019 guidance is due to the Company’s De-bottlenecking Program and related optimization of support areas, specifically a headcount reduction. Also, by prioritizing the De-bottlenecking Program over ore mineral extraction, extraction within a 2 million ounce oxide area has been postponed in order to be exploited next year.

The Company expects to achieve Uchucchacua’s full year 2019 new guidance based on an expected increase in production for the third and fourth quarter 2019 as compared to second quarter 2019 production levels.

  • Julcani:

The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning of the year remains unchanged.

Base Metals Operations

  • El Brocal:

The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning of the year remains unchanged.

As part of the mining plan, third and fourth quarter production will be focused on higher copper grade areas at El Brocal’s underground operation and higher zinc grades coming from the open pit mine.

2Q19 Volume Sold

2Q19 Volume sold per Metal (100% basis)

1Q19
(Actual)

2Q19
(Actual)

6M19
(Actual)

Gold (Oz.)

Orcopampa

4,427

10,391

14,818

Tambomayo

16,360

27,468

43,828

La Zanja

12,621

5,521

18,142

Tantahuatay

26,191

34,455

60,646

El Brocal

2,178

2,457

4,635

Silver (Oz.)

Uchucchacua

1,834,669

2,923,280

4,757,949

El Brocal

592,139

1,228,153

1,820,292

Tambomayo

399,251

589,667

988,919

Julcani

633,567

585,840

1,219,407

Lead (MT)

El Brocal

5,159

7,850

13,009

Uchucchacua

2,456

5,349

7,805

Tambomayo

1,551

1,794

3,345

Julcani

211

178

389
Zinc (MT)

El Brocal

9,387

10,211

19,598

Uchucchacua

3,402

4,860

8,261

Tambomayo

1,979

2,000

3,979

Copper (MT)

El Brocal

8,313

9,186

17,498

Realized Metal Prices
1Q19
(Actual)

2Q19
(Actual)

 6M19
(Actual)

Gold (Oz)

1,301

1,303

1,302

Silver (Oz)

15.45

14.91

15.12

Lead (MT)

2,055

1,851

1,929

Zinc (MT)

2,813

2,875

2,847

Copper (MT)

6,122

6,077

6,098

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Mallay*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc., Sumitomo Corporation & Sumitomo Metals).

For a printed version of the Company’s 2018 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.



Contact

Contacts in Lima:
Leandro García, Chief Financial Officer
(511) 2540 419

Rodrigo Echecopar, Head of Investor Relations
(511) 419 2591 / rodrigo.echecopar@buenaventura.pe

Company Website: www.buenaventura.com.pe/ir

Contacts in NY:
Barbara Cano
(646) 452 2334
barbara@inspirgroup.com


Mineninfo

Buenaventura, Compania de Minas S.A. (ADR)

Bergbau
Peru
900844
US2044481040
www.buenaventura.com

