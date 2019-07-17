Blackham Resources Ltd: Noosa Mining and Exploration Investor Conference

Perth, Australia - Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) provide the Noosa Mining & Exploration Investor Conference Investor Presentation.The company is focussed on long term gold production.- Current operation focused on safely and consistently mining and processing 2Mtpa free milling ore at reduced costs and debt reduction program- +1,600 km2 of tenure & 55 km of strike across four large gold systems in Australia's biggest gold belt- Resources: 96 Mt @ 2.2 g/t for 6.7Moz Au (58% Indicated )- Reserves: 26 Mt @ 1.8 g/t for 1.5Moz Au- Transitioning to a low capex, low risk sulphide mining & tailings retreatment operation at ~100 120 k oz pa production operation- Potential for large scale sulphide operation in the future- Experienced Board and renewed Management teamTo view the presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0193GSD3





