Nova Minerals Ltd: 2019 Drill Program to Commence at Officer Hill Gold

Melbourne, Australia - The directors of Nova Minerals Ltd. (Nova or Company) (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) are pleased to announce the commencement of diamond drilling at the Officer Hill Gold Project Joint Venture (Project) managed by Newmont Goldcorp Tanami Pty Ltd (formerly Newmont Tanami Pty Ltd) (Newmont Goldcorp), a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont Goldcorp Corp. . The Project is located within EL23150 block, covers 206km2 and is located 34km southwest of the Callie deposit at Dead Bullock Soak, part of Newmont Goldcorp's gold operations in the Tanami region. The exploration program is targeting Callie-style mineralisation within EL23150.Positive assay results were received from diamond drill holes OHD0004-OHD0006 and included the following anomalous gold values; 1.0m @ 8.31g/t Au (OHD0004), 7.0m @ 0.48g/t Au (OHD0005) and 1.0m @ 1.25g/t Au (OHD0006) ASX Release: 24 January 2019 (Figure 1 and Table 1 in link below).A heritage survey was completed over the Officer Hill and Paris prospects in April 2019. Newmont Goldcorp received the Sacred Site Clearance Certificate from the Central Land Council (CLC) in June. A diamond drill rig is scheduled to commence drilling shortly.The 2019 drill program will follow up results of the 2018 drill campaign. The first phase of the drill program consists of ~1,650 metres of diamond drilling, with associated assaying, down-hole surveying and petro physics (Figure 1). Results from the first phase of the 2019 drill program will determine the program and budget for the second phase.NVA Managing Director, Mr. Avi Kimelman said: "It's an exciting time for Nova with Exploration ongoing at the Estelle Gold Project, Snow Lake Resources listing and now the decision by Newmont Goldcorp to continue with drilling is an indication of the quality of the Officer Hill Gold Project we have in our project portfolio and the added exploration upside in the Tanami region of Northern Territory.""Newmont Goldcorp's ongoing commitment brings valuable technical expertise and insights to the Officer Hill Gold Project and demonstrates that Nova's exploration package at this project represents a highly prospective opportunity.""Exploration at Estelle is continuing and we making great strides in demonstrating the potential large size and viability of the project. This is going to be a very exciting year for the Company as we continue to understand the prospectivity of these large near surface gold systems and advance them to our maiden Inferred JORC Resource. We will keep the market updated on the Estelle Exploration program in the near term."To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/GBTD014T





About Nova Minerals Ltd:



Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.



The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:



- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.



- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.





Source:



Nova Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Nova Minerals Ltd. P: +61-3-9614-0600 F: +61-3-9614-0550 WWW: novaminerals.com.au