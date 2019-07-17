Hastings Technology Metals Ltd: No Appeals on EPA Recommendation of Environmental Approval

Sydney, Australia - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) (FRA:5AM) ("Hastings" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that the Appeals Registrar (WA Office of the Appeals Convenor) has not received any appeals on the EPA Assessment Report, which recommends approval of the Yangibana Rare Earths Project (Yangibana Project) subject to the proposed conditions.The DMAs will be provided with the draft conditions (as detailed in the EPA Assessment Report) for their consideration and must then provide their agreement to the implementation of the proposal subject to the draft conditions. The Minister for Environment will then consider the proposal and EPA recommendation.The Yangibana Project includes the development of five open pit mines, groundwater abstraction, on-site processing of ore, tailings storage facilities, access and haul roads and supporting infrastructure such as accommodation facilities, administration buildings and an airstrip.Executive Chairman, Charles Lew commented: "This news is pleasing to us as it represents overall public support for the project and the comprehensive nature of the environmental impact assessment. We will continue to provide feedback on the draft conditions (as requested) and are excited to see the environmental approval progress towards Ministerial approval."





About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd:



Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) is a leading Australian rare earths company, with two rare earths projects hosting JORC-compliant resources in Western Australia.



- The Yangibana Project hosts Probable Reserves totaling 5.15 million tonnes at 1.12% TREO including 0.45% Nd2O3+Pr6O11 within JORC Resources totalling 21.0 million tonnes at 1.17% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 3.9 million tonnes at 1.19% TREO, Indicated Resources of 8.6 million tonnes at 1.25% TREO and Inferred Resources of 8.4 million tonnes at 1.09% TREO), including 0.40% Nd2O3+Pr6O11.



- The Brockman deposit contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 41.4 million tonnes (comprising 32.3mt Indicated Resources and 9.1mt Inferred Resources) at 0.21% TREO, including 0.18% HREO, plus 0.36% Nb2O5 and 0.90% ZrO2.



- Rare earths are critical to a wide variety of current and new technologies, including smart phones, electric vehicles, wind turbines and energy efficient light bulbs.



- The Company aims to capitalise on the strong demand for rare earths permanent magnets created by expanding new technologies.





Source:



Hastings Technology Metals Ltd.





Contact:

Charles Lew Chairman T: +65-9790-9008 /+61-8-6117-6118 Valerie Quay Legal Counsel & Business Planning T: +65-9781-3220