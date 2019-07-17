OTC Markets Group Welcomes Roxgold Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Roxgold Inc. (TSX: ROXG; OTCQX: ROGFF), a Canadian-based gold mining company with assets located in West Africa, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Roxgold Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Roxgold Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ROGFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Roxgold joins over 175 Canadian companies currently cross-trading on the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Trading on OTCQX will enable Roxgold to further expand its shareholder base and broaden its visibility in the U.S. We look forward to supporting Roxgold in the U.S. market."

"We are pleased to be trading on the OTCQX Market, which is expected to provide greater accessibility and exposure to U.S. investors as well as improve liquidity and increase visibility at this exciting growth stage for the Company," said John Dorward, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Roxgold Inc.

Roxgold is a Canadian-based gold mining company with assets located in West Africa. The Company owns and operates the Yaramoko Gold Mine located on the Hounde greenstone belt in Burkina Faso and is also advancing the development and exploration of the Seguela Gold Project located in Cote d'Ivoire.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

