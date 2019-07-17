White Metal Begins Exploration Programs on the Williams, Williams West and Startrek Gold Properties, Newfoundland

Thunder Bay, July 17, 2019 - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its work permits for the Williams and Williams West gold properties, located south of the town of Glenwood, Newfoundland, approximately 35 km southeast of Sokoman Minerals' Moosehead Gold Project.

The Williams and Williams West properties are proximal to the Clarks Brook property where Sokoman Minerals drilled 3.74 g/t Au over 3.10 metres, including 14.73 g/t Au over 0.60 metres (see Sokoman News Release dated April 5, 2018). The first phase work program on the Williams and Williams West gold properties will focus on prospecting, rock sampling, and soil sampling over numerous prospective areas.

The Company has also received its work permits for the Startrek Gold Property, located about 20 km west of the town of Gander. The Phase 1 work program will be focused on prospecting along with the relocating of previous trenching and drill hole collar locations and follow up work on numerous gold and antimony showings. The Startrek Gold Property was acquired because of its numerous un-tested gold and antimony showings discovered by previous operator Rubicon Minerals Corp. (2001 to 2005).

Commented Michael Stares, Interim President and CEO of White Metal Resources, "We are pleased with the progress to date on our Newfoundland projects including the Little Joanna Gold Property and look forward to further results on the follow-up program. We are excited to have started the work programs on the two Williams properties and the Startrek property and look forward to reporting results as they become available".

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) is a junior exploration company exploring for gold and base metals in Canada and internationally.

