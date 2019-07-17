Minera Alamos Announces Stock Option Issuance

Toronto, July 17, 2019 - Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI) ("Minera Alamos" or the "Company") The Board of Directors of Minera Alamos has approved the issuance of up to 9,000,000 options to Management, Directors, Employees and Consultants pursuant to its stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.16 and expire in five years.
About Minera Alamos
Minera Alamos is an advanced-stage exploration and development company with a growing portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the La Fortuna open-pit gold project in Durango with positive PEA completed and the Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora with test mining and processing completed. The Company is awaiting the final approval of permit applications related to the commercial production of gold at both the Santana and Fortuna projects.
The Company's strategy is to develop low capex assets while expanding the project resources and pursue complementary strategic acquisitions.
