Delta Resources Limited Takes Flight

TheNewswire - July 17, 2019 - Golden Hope Mines Limited, TSXV:GNH; (the "Company" or "Golden Hope") is pleased to announce the name change to Delta Resources Limited (TSXV:DLTA) effective at the opening on Thursday July 18, 2019.

A resolution was passed by the shareholders of Golden Hope on June 28, 2019 at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. There is no consolidation of capital. The common shares of Delta Resources Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Golden Hope Mines Ltd. will be delisted. Delta Resources will continue to be classified as a Mineral Exploration/Development company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED.

Frank Candido

Chairman

We seek safe harbor. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

For further information:

Delta Resources Limited

www.goldenhopemines.com

Frank Candido, Chairman

Tel : 514-969-5530

directmtl@gmail.com

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information

Some statements contained in this news release are " "forward looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds of the non-brokered private placement and payment of the debt settlements. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any particular event.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.