Lake Resources NL: High Grade Brines Increase at Cauchari

Brisbane, Australia - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) announced today consistently high grade lithium brines from the base of the current discovery hole extending the lithium brine zone to 288 metres wide (from 172 - 460m depth) at its Cauchari Lithium Brine Project in Argentina. Results from 480 to 500 mg/L lithium were returned below 289m depth down to 460m depth, with the best results at the base of hole of 496 mg/L lithium over 73m to a depth of 460m.The results are consistent with similar results from the adjoining billion-dollar major projects advancing towards production at Cauchari, in the heart of the Lithium Triangle including Ganfeng/Lithium Americas (LAC) and the Advantage Lithium (AAL)/ Orocobre joint venture.The drillhole is now being extended at depth. Detailed sampling with a packer instrument has been completed and further results are awaited.Lake's Managing Director Steve Promnitz said: "The excellent results are further confirmation of Lake's major discovery at Cauchari, and the similarity with the adjoining projects moving into production. This is now a wider pay zone of lithium brines than at the adjoining project exceeding what was reported by Advantage Lithium and Lithium Americas in this area. The drill hole will be extended to depth and we are pleased that results are improving with depth"."Cauchari continues to advance as a major project for Lake, which added to our prospective Olaroz project and the world-class Kachi project comprises a portfolio of potentially highly valuable projects in the heart of the Lithium Triangle. We look forward to announcing further results from Cauchari, followed by drilling at Olaroz, as we work to add value for shareholders."To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/JYYQK632





Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its three lithium brine projects and hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle, where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~200,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdings provide the potential to provide consistent security of supply demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers.



The Kachi project covers 69,000 ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project in Catamarca Province. Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 20km long, 15km wide and 400m to 800m deep. Drilling over Kachi (currently 16 drill holes, 3100m) has produced a maiden indicated and inferred resource of 4.4 Mt LCE (Indicated 1.0Mt and Inferred 3.4Mt) within a 8-17 Mt LCE exploration target (refer ASX announcement 27 November 2018).



A direct extraction technique is being tested in partnership with Lilac Solutions, which has shown 80-90% recoveries and lithium brine concentrations in excess of 3000 mg/L lithium and is planned to be trialled on site in tandem with conventional methods as part of a PFS to follow the resource statement. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near term.





