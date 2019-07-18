ELLIS MARTIN REPORT: ABEN RESOURCES: Begins Drilling in BC's Golden Triangle and Completes Drilling in the Canadian Yukon

Vancouver, Canada - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, James Pettit of Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) updates our audience on the company's commencement of diamond drilling at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC's Golden Triangle and completion of drilling at the Justin Gold Project in the Yukon. What can we expect to see for the rest of the summer?
To view the interview, please visit: http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/98540/Aben
About Aben Resources Ltd:
Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing projects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, the Yukon, and Saskatchewan. The company has approx. 79.5 million shares issued and outstanding with approx. $3.1 million in its treasury.
For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.
About The Ellis Martin Report:
The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!