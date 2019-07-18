ELLIS MARTIN REPORT: ABEN RESOURCES: Begins Drilling in BC's Golden Triangle and Completes Drilling in the Canadian Yukon

Vancouver, Canada - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, James Pettit of Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) updates our audience on the company's commencement of diamond drilling at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC's Golden Triangle and completion of drilling at the Justin Gold Project in the Yukon. What can we expect to see for the rest of the summer?To view the interview, please visit:http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/98540/Aben





About Aben Resources Ltd:



Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing projects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, the Yukon, and Saskatchewan. The company has approx. 79.5 million shares issued and outstanding with approx. $3.1 million in its treasury.



For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.



