Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Mawson Discovers Fifth Prospect at Rajapalot Gold Cobalt Project, Finland Drills 3.0 metres @ 6.4 g/t Gold, 722 ppm Cobalt at The Hut Prospect

12:30 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, July 18, 2019 -  Mawson Resources Ltd. ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (PINKSHEETS: MWSNF) announces results from three drill holes from The Hut prospect within the Company's 100% owned Rajapalot Project in northern Finland.

View PDF version

Key Results:

  • Drill hole PAL0199 at The Hut prospect intersected multiple gold-cobalt intersections from surface to 280 metres depth including 3.0 metres @ 7.6 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq"), 6.4 g/t Au, 722 ppm Co from 138.4 metres;
  • The Hut (Figures 1 & 2) is the fifth prospect within the Rajapalot project to deliver high-grade gold-cobalt results during the 2019 winter program;
  • The Hut is located 500 metres from the South Palokas resource and 800 metres to the northwest of the Raja resource area (NI43-101 resource published December 17, 2018). The Hut is an emerging discovery, where 5 electromagnetic conductors remain under-tested and the mineralized trend is open to the west and northwest.

"Strong gold-cobalt drill intercepts from our fifth prospect drilled this year indicate the significant upside that exists beyond known resource areas at Rajapalot" said Mr. Michael Hudson, Chairman and CEO. "Recent drilling focused on testing around resource areas at Palokas, South Palokas and Raja. However, the multiple mineralization intercepts and untested electromagnetic conductors at the sparsely drilled The Hut prospect suggests an important area for resource growth in future drill campaigns."

Mawson completed 44 holes (PAL0159–PAL0201D1) for 15,059 metres (two short holes abandoned, one wedged hole) during the 2019 winter drill season. Results from three drill holes (PAL0192, 196, & 199; Tables 1-3) from The Hut prospect are reported here, while assays from four holes from other prospects remain to be reported together with a summary of the 2019 winter program highlights.

PAL0199 is the westernmost drill hole completed at The Hut prospect and intersected multiple gold-cobalt intersections from surface to 280 metres depth including:

  • 3.0 metres @ 7.6 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq"), 6.4 g/t Au, 722 ppm Co from 138.4 metres; and
  • 5.0 metres @ 1.2 g/t Au from 289.0 metres

PAL0199 targeted the continuation of gold associated with sulphidic and conductive rocks intersected in a single earlier hole, PAL0033 (2.2 metres @ 7.9 g/t AuEq, 7.7 g/t Au, 94 ppm Co from 153.5 metres). A broad zone of low-grade gold in PAL0199 is associated with 91 metres @ 2.2% sulphur from 27.4 metres. A complex regional fold hinge evident in the magnetics (Figure 1) is likely caused by magnetic mafic rocks structurally overlying sulphidic hosts to mineralization.

Five electromagnetic conductors at The Hut prospect remain untested or with single drill holes and the mineralized 330-340 degree known trend is open to the west and northwest (Figure 1). These conductors correspond to high sulphide mineral contents, with over 150 metres of sampled drill core containing more than 1% sulphur (from total drill metres at The Hut of only 1,687 metres completed in 13 drill holes since 2014).

Host rocks to mineralization at The Hut contrast to the well-defined metasedimentary strata hosting mineralization at the Raja and Palokas resource areas. At The Hut, thick and massive, variably grey to pale and deep red albite- and calcsilicate-bearing rocks are interpreted as altered intrusive diorite and granodiorite rocks and present a different target style. Although the stratabound control on mineralization at Raja and Palokas is absent, a zonation of alteration associated with mineralized rocks with greater than 0.5 g/t gold is predictable. Progressive white to light grey massive albitization with increasing biotite in fractures and breccia fill, is commonly followed by foliated biotite- and sulphide-rich rocks. This spatial and temporal zonation of sodic to potassic, sulphidic and gold-cobalt-bearing rocks is a unifying theme of all Rajapalot mineralization. Of interest at The Hut is the potential for vertically extensive gold-cobalt mineralization owing to the massive nature of the host.

Other drill holes reported in this release are PAL0192 (no significant gold or cobalt assays) and PAL0196 (2 metres @ 1.8 g/t AuEq, 1.5 g/t Au, 208 ppm Co from 87.9 metres) drilled across the top and bottom, respectively, of a fold hinge region. Further work with the electromagnetic modelling and structural data gathered from these holes is required for follow-up.

The high-grade gold results combined with the strong silicate and sulphide alteration, multiple structural levels of electromagnetic conductors, large vertical extent to mineralized intervals and sparse drilling make The Hut an important target for drilling in future campaigns.

In other news Mawson has extended its exploration claims by staking a 14,364 hectare claim reservation to the immediate north of its existing 15,527 hectares of exploration permits and permit applications (Figure 2). The new claim reservation targets extensive sequences of conductive graphite-bearing rocks contained within geophysically recognizable packages that extend for 75 kilometres strike within the claim reservation area. Recent diamond drilling by Mawson in the Peräpohja Schist Belt has revealed up to 60 metre thick drill intersections with >10% graphite. Mawson's focus remains firmly on expanding its gold and cobalt resources, however the new graphite targets have the potential to open a region of graphite mineralization within Finland which require additional investment to determine their extent and potential for lithium ion battery applications.

Comment on Gold Equivalence Calculation

The gold equivalent ("AuEq") value used in the 2018 inferred resource and this press release was calculated using the formula: AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/608) with assumed metal prices of Co $30/lb; and Au $1,250/oz. AuEq varies with gold and cobalt prices. Approximate spot prices for gold and cobalt are currently $1,414/oz and $12.50/lb respectively.

The cobalt price has fallen 60% over the past year due mostly to an increase in supply from mines, many artisanal, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Mawson considers cobalt retains strong fundamentals with demand remaining robust as the electric mobility industry continues to grow and, a long-term price of $20 to $30/lb cobalt (and $1250/oz Au) is therefore reasonable. Prices used in the 2018 inferred resource calculation have been maintained here to ensure consistency of reporting individual drill holes against prior news releases and the resource dated December 2018, and will be reviewed once all data from the current drill program is released.  Within the December 2018 resource, cobalt contributes approximately 20% of in-situ value.

Technical and Environmental Background

Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Quality control duplicates for all holes show good repeatability of gold assays. Intersections are reported with a lower-cut of 0.5 g/t gold or 304 ppm Co over 2 metre lower cut, except where indicated. No upper cut-off was applied.

Four diamond drill rigs (K3 & K8) from the Arctic Drilling Company OY ("ADC"), Kati OY ("Kati") and MK Core Drilling OY ("MK"), all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems were used for the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries were excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging 1 metre for mineralized samples and 2 metres for barren samples were cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples were transported by Mawson personnel or commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Multi-element assays, including cobalt are determined using the ICP-MS method (IMS-230) of MS Analytical shipped directly from the CRS Minlab Oy facility. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS and MS Analytical insert blanks and standards into the analytical process. The qualified person for Mawson's Finnish projects, Dr. Nick Cook, President for Mawson and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining Metallurgy has reviewed and verified the contents of this release.

NI 43-101 Technical Report

On December 19, 2018, Mawson filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report (the "NI 43-101 Technical Report") on the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Raja and Palokas Prospects, at the 100% owned Rajapalot Project in Finland, (the "NI 43-101 Technical Report"), in support of the Company's news release dated December 17, 2018. The NI 43-101 Technical Report was authorized by Mr. Rod Webster of AMC Consultants Pty Ltd ("AMC") of Melbourne, Australia, and Dr. Kurt Simon Forrester of Arn Perspective of Surrey, England. Each of Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are independent "qualified persons" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The NI 43-101 Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.mawsonresources.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Mawson Resources Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, PINKSHEETS:MWSNF)

Mawson Resources Ltd. is a sustainable and ethical exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, a significant and strategic gold-cobalt resource for Finland with the maiden resource positioned as one of Finland's current top three gold resources by grade and contained ounces and one of a small group of cobalt resources prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 policy within Europe.

On behalf of the Board,

"Michael Hudson"
Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.  Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Table 1: Collar Information from 2019 Winter drilling at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ3)

HoleID

East

North

Azimuth

Dip

RL

Depth

Prospect

Comment

PAL0159

3408545.8

7372603.5

56

-71

179.162

473.8

Raja

Au results Mar 04 2019

Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0160

3408485.8

7372581.1

67

-79

177.865

447

Raja

Au and Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0161

3408696.1

7372556.6

57

-75

179.24

405.8

Raja

Au results Mar 04 2019

Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0162

3408446.4

7372648.4

46

-84.5

180.158

482.9

Raja

Au results Mar 04 2019

Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0163

3408487.0

7372587.9

65

-73.5

178.218

470.05

Raja

Au results Mar 04 2019

Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0164

3408545.4

7372603.2

61.1

-75.6

178.586

441.7

Raja

Au and Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0165

3408612.7

7372312.2

60

-79

176.25

167.9

Raja

Au results Mar 04 2019

Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0166

3408897.7

7372385.3

240

-83

170.452

238.6

Raja

Au and Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0167

3408486.0

7372587.0

96

-85

178

398.6

Raja

Au results Mar 04 2019

Co results May 28 2019

PAL0168

3408554.5

7372806.4

233

-83

173.987

45.6

Raja

Abandoned hole

PAL0169

3408553.5

7372806.4

233

-83

173.987

545.8

Raja

Au and Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0170

3408713.0

7372255.4

60

-79

172.803

200.2

Raja

Au and Co results Jul 2 2019

PAL0171

3408603.8

7372636.0

58

-73

179.753

497.6

Raja

Au and Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0172

3408447.4

7372648.4

47

-79.5

180.158

491.9

Raja

Au and Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0173

3408255.8

7373707.9

116

-56

173.48

427.9

South Palokas

Au results Mar 04 2019

Co results Jun 13 2019

VG

PAL0174

3408255.8

7373707.9

116

-69.5

173.48

8.3

South Palokas

Abandoned hole

PAL0175

3408830.5

7372237.5

60

-74

172.071

120.1

Raja

Au and Co results May 28 2019

PAL0176

3408937.3

7372300.3

240

-79.5

173.012

140.0

Raja

Au and Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0177

3408434.0

7372388.0

240

-60

176.1

250.5

Rumajärvi

Au and Co results May 13 2019

PAL0178

3408225.9

7372340.1

60

-75

177.064

237.2

Rumajärvi

Results Awaited

PAL0179

3408105.5

7372350.5

60

-80

180.572

209.0

Rumajärvi

Au and Co results May 13 2019

PAL0180

3408128.3

7372706.1

41

-61

173.634

778.65

Terry's Hammer

Results Awaited

PAL0181

3407954.6

7372245.0

150

-60

177.834

161.7

Rumajärvi

Au and Co results May 13 2019

PAL0182

3407944.8

7372476.5

60

-70

176.8

439.65

Rumajärvi

Au and Co results May 13 2019

PAL0183

3408094.0

7372422.1

160

-70

178.624

170.0

Rumajärvi

Au and Co results May 13 2019

PAL0184

3407754.4

7372867.6

120

-50

173.07

211.8

Rumajärvi

Au and Co results May 13 2019

PAL0185

3407900.4

7372519.6

60

-68

173.064

381.1

Rumajärvi

Results Awaited

PAL0186

3407905.2

7372446.2

55

-75

174.386

341.85

Rumajärvi

Results Awaited

PAL0187

3408547.0

7372492.4

47

-63.5

176.807

474

Raja

Au and Co results May 28 2019

PAL0188

3408630.2

7372440.6

53

-63.5

176.974

379.4

Raja

Au and Co results Apr 23 2019

PAL0189

3408768.8

7372378.8

48

-77

173.301

245.5

Raja

Co results May 28 2019

PAL0190

3408576.2

7372512.8

63

-65

177.732

427.9

Raja

Au and Co results May 28 2019

PAL0191

3408547.0

7372492.4

44

-58.5

176.807

492.1

Raja

Au and Co results Jul 2 2019; VG

PAL0192

3408221.8

7373180.6

130

-60

171.892

203.2

Hut

Results here

PAL0193

3408255.3

7373706.4

104

-53

173.478

427.15

South Palokas

Au and Co results Jun 13 2019

PAL0194

3408312.2

7373980.0

74

-57

173.8

497.8

Palokas

Au and Co results June 3 2019; VG

PAL0195

3408353.9

7373580.2

65

-77

174.918

245.6

South Palokas

Au and Co results Jun 13 2019

PAL0196

3408089.1

7373031.9

90.5

-60

172.308

317.4

Hut

Results here

PAL0197

3408271.4

7373630.1

63

-66.5

173.603

466.8

South Palokas

Au and Co results Jun 13 2019

PAL0198

3408414.1

7373660.3

117

-70

174.417

296.2

South Palokas

Au and Co results Jun 13 2019, VG

PAL0199

3408126.6

7373140.2

215

-80

173.042

386.7

Hut

Results here

PAL0200

3408312.2

7373979.0

62

-61.8

173.8

536.8

Palokas

Au and Co results June 3 2019

PAL0201

3408545.8

7372603.5

57

-67.25

179.162

281.0

Raja

Au and Co results Jul 2 2019

PAL0201D1

3408545.8

7372603.5

57

-67.25

179.162

195.0-392.2

Raja

Au and Co results Jul 2 2019

 

Table 2: Better intersections report from the 2019 Winter Drill Program.

Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.5g/t gold over 2 metre lower cut except where highlighted with **. No upper cut-off was applied.

Prospect

HoleID

from (m)

to (m)

width (m)

Au g/t

Co ppm

AuEq g/t

Raja

PAL0159

419.0

437.0

18.0

0.5

547

1.4

including

419.0

420.2

1.2

0.2

378

0.8

including

422.0

426.0

4.0

0.3

1377

2.5

Raja

PAL0159

434.0

437.0

3.0

2.3

672

3.4

Raja

including

429.0

432.0

3.0

0.1

488

0.9

Raja

PAL0159

451.0

455.5

4.5

1.9

754

3.2

Raja

PAL0161

305.5

313.0

7.5

0.0

636

1.1

Raja

PAL0161

336.0

338.0

2.0

2.1

362

2.7

Raja

PAL0161

344.0

349.0

5.0

2.3

600

3.3

Raja

PAL0162

323.0

324.0

1.0

0.0

701

1.2

Raja

PAL0162

452.0

453.0

1.0

0.0

562

0.9

Raja

PAL0163

416.6

419.4

2.8

0.0

6604

10.9

Raja

PAL0164

406.0

414.3

8.3

0.4

519

1.3

Raja

PAL0164

418.4

419.7

1.3

0.0

546

0.9

Raja

PAL0166

55.3

56.3

1.0

0.1

355

0.6

Raja

PAL0166

67.8

68.8

1.0

0.0

568

1.0

Raja

PAL0166

76.6

77.6

1.0

0.1

596

1.1

Raja

PAL0166

79.3

80.3

1.0

0.0

958

1.6

Raja

PAL0169

522.3

524.4

2.1

0.1

368

0.7

Raja

PAL0171

299.0

300.1

1.1

0.0

528

0.9

Raja

PAL0172

120.0

122.0

2.0

0.0

541

0.9

Raja

PAL0172

329.0

332.0

3.0

0.0

573

1.0

South Palokas

PAL0173

232.0

233.7

1.7

0.3

363

0.9

South Palokas

PAL0173

264.0

281.0

17.0

3.0

827

4.3

including

264.0

269.0

5.0

4.9

536

5.8

including

276.1

281.0

4.9

4.6

1805

7.6

South Palokas

PAL0173

380.0

381.1

1.1

0.8

426

1.5

South Palokas

PAL0173

384.8

388.8

4.0

0.7

300

1.1

Raja

PAL0176

14.0

15.6

1.6

2.4

58

2.5

Raja

PAL0176

20.5

31.9

11.4

0.8

382

1.4

Raja

PAL0176

33.8

35.7

1.9

1.0

105

1.2

Raja

PAL0176

49.0

52.0

3.0

3.8

86

4.0

Rumajärvi

PAL0179

6.0

10.7

4.7

1.0

578

1.9

Rumajärvi

PAL0179

37.0

38.0

1.0

0.1

311

0.6

Rumajärvi

PAL0179

39.0

40.0

1.0

0.0

592

1.0

Rumajärvi

PAL0179

48.0

51.0

3.0

0.0

344

0.6

Rumajärvi

PAL0179

73.8

76.3

2.5

0.1

342

0.6

Rumajärvi

PAL0182

86.3

93.7

7.4

3.4

597

4.4

Rumajärvi

PAL0183

54.3

55.1

0.8

0.4

728

1.6

Rumajärvi

PAL0183

112.3

114.2

1.9

0.1

364

0.7

Rumajärvi

PAL0183

142.5

143.1

0.6

2.2

340

2.8

Rumajärvi

PAL0184

117.6

118.6

1.0

1.3

206

1.7

Raja

PAL0187

400.4

401.8

1.4

0.1

1345

2.3

Raja

PAL0187

416.0

417.0

1.0

0.0

684

1.1

Raja

PAL0188

298.3

329.6

31.3

4.3

1030

6.0

Raja

PAL0188

298.3

315.6

17.4

2.9

1113

4.8

Raja

PAL0188

320.6

329.6

9.0

9.4

1412

11.7

Raja

PAL0188

337.9

338.9

1.0

3.1

35

3.1

Raja

PAL0189

157.0

162.0

5.0

0.1

344

0.7

Raja

PAL0189

165.0

165.8

0.8

1.1

143

1.3

Raja

PAL0189

182.9

186.0

3.2

4.5

11

4.6

Raja

PAL0189

194.0

195.0

1.0

1.1

90

1.2

Raja

PAL0189

200.0

205.0

5.0

2.7

581

3.7

Raja

PAL0189

210.0

214.3

4.3

2.3

931

3.8

Raja

PAL0189

218.6

222.6

4.0

0.3

506

1.1

Raja

PAL0190**

359.2

390.7

31.5

4.8

724

5.9

including

359.2

368.0

8.8

0.5

521

1.4

Including

371.0

390.7

19.7

7.4

908

8.9

Raja

PAL0191

417.0

438.0

21.0

3.2

481

4.0

including

421.0

430.0

9.0

6.2

647

7.2

Raja

PAL0191

445.0

449.7

4.7

1.6

888

3.1

South Palokas

PAL0193

273.0

284.0

11.0

0.4

1044

2.1

Palokas

PAL0194

418.7

433.9

15.2

4.3

2566

8.5

South Palokas

PAL0195

126.9

133.0

6.1

0.7

235

1.1

South Palokas

PAL0195

171.3

177.0

5.7

0.7

398

1.4

South Palokas

PAL0195

181.3

184.0

2.7

<0.05

726

1.2

The Hut

PAL0196

87.9

89.9

2.0

1.5

208

1.8

South Palokas

PAL0197**

294.3

326.3

32.0

1.4

1556

3.9

including

294.3

312.2

17.9

1.0

2085

4.4

including

316.9

326.3

9.4

2.8

1320

5.7

South Palokas

PAL0198

169.7

179.7

9.8

4.2

1208

6.1

The Hut

PAL0199

33.0

34.0

1.0

0.1

620

1.1

The Hut

PAL0199

41.0

45.0

4.0

0.2

575

1.1

The Hut

PAL0199

48.0

50.0

2.0

0.0

735

1.2

The Hut

PAL0199

88.8

96.5

7.7

0.2

303

0.7

The Hut

PAL0199

116.4

119.4

3.0

0.1

318

0.6

The Hut

PAL0199

138.4

141.4

3.0

6.4

722

7.6

The Hut

PAL0199

145.3

146.3

1.0

0.9

29

0.9

The Hut

PAL0199

289.0

294.0

5.0

1.2

10

1.2

The Hut

PAL0199

292.5

293.5

1.0

1.0

17

1.0

The Hut

PAL0199

309.0

310.0

1.0

<0.05

328

0.5

 

Table 3: Individual assay data from key drill holes reported in this release.

HoleID

Prospect

from (m)

to (m)

width (m)

Au g/t

Co ppm

AuEq g/t

PAL0196

The Hut

86.9

87.9

1.0

2.0

268

2.4

PAL0196

The Hut

87.9

88.9

1.0

0.9

147

1.2

PAL0199

The Hut

33.0

34.0

1.0

0.1

620

1.1

PAL0199

The Hut

38.0

39.0

1.0

0.2

749

1.4

PAL0199

The Hut

39.0

40.0

1.0

0.2

736

1.4

PAL0199

The Hut

40.0

41.0

1.0

-0.1

104

0.2

PAL0199

The Hut

41.0

42.0

1.0

0.3

708

1.4

PAL0199

The Hut

47.0

48.0

1.0

-0.1

622

1.0

PAL0199

The Hut

48.0

49.0

1.0

0.1

847

1.4

PAL0199

The Hut

82.0

83.0

1.0

0.1

380

0.7

PAL0199

The Hut

83.0

84.0

1.0

0.2

288

0.6

PAL0199

The Hut

84.0

84.6

0.6

0.2

271

0.7

PAL0199

The Hut

84.6

85.3

0.7

0.2

254

0.6

PAL0199

The Hut

85.3

86.3

1.0

0.3

164

0.5

PAL0199

The Hut

86.3

87.2

1.0

0.3

343

0.9

PAL0199

The Hut

87.2

88.2

1.0

0.1

316

0.6

PAL0199

The Hut

88.2

88.8

0.6

-0.1

313

0.5

PAL0199

The Hut

88.8

89.7

1.0

0.1

380

0.7

PAL0199

The Hut

114.4

115.4

1.0

0.1

270

0.5

PAL0199

The Hut

115.4

116.4

1.0

-0.1

311

0.5

PAL0199

The Hut

116.4

117.4

1.0

0.2

373

0.8

PAL0199

The Hut

138.4

139.4

1.0

1.8

366

2.4

PAL0199

The Hut

139.4

140.4

1.0

14.0

470

14.8

PAL0199

The Hut

140.4

141.4

1.0

3.4

1331

5.5

PAL0199

The Hut

145.3

146.3

1.0

0.9

29

0.9

PAL0199

The Hut

285.0

286.0

1.0

0.6

7

0.6

PAL0199

The Hut

286.0

287.0

1.0

0.4

8

0.4

PAL0199

The Hut

287.0

288.0

1.0

3.4

22

3.5

PAL0199

The Hut

288.0

289.0

1.0

0.2

5

0.2

PAL0199

The Hut

289.0

290.0

1.0

1.5

8

1.5

PAL0199

The Hut

292.5

293.5

1.0

1.0

17

1.0

PAL0199

The Hut

309.0

310.0

1.0

-0.1

328

0.5

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mawson-discovers-fifth-prospect-at-rajapalot-gold-cobalt-project-finland-drills-3-0-metres--6-4-gt-gold-722-ppm-cobalt-at-the-hut-prospect-300887205.html

SOURCE Mawson Resources Ltd.



Contact
www.mawsonresources.com, 1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7; Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary, +1 (604) 685 9316, info@mawsonresources.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Mawson Resources Ltd.

Mawson Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1JX0Q
CA57776G1063
www.mawsonresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap