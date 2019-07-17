Feasibility Study for the Mabilo Project Approved by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau

Announcement to the Toronto Stock Exchange, Australian Securities Exchange and OTCQB

SUBIACO, July 17, 2019 - The Board of RTG Mining Inc. ( € RTG €, the € Company €) (TSX:RTG, ASX:RTG, OTCQB:RTGGF) is pleased to announce that the Mines and Geosciences Bureau ( € MGB €) has formally approved the Feasibility Study for the Mabilo Project, held by Mt. Labo Exploration and Development Corporation ( € Mt. Labo €). Following a review by the Technical Committee on Mining Project Feasibility Studies, the evaluation confirmed the project is technically and economically feasible after consideration of the environmental, social and fiscal costs prescribed under the Philippine Mining Act of 1995 and its Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations as amended. This is a critical step in the finalisation of permitting for the start up of the Mabilo Project by Mt. Labo and they have expressed their appreciation to the MGB for their support.

ABOUT RTG MINING INC

RTG Mining Inc. is a mining and exploration company listed on the main board of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Australian Securities Exchange and the OTCQB Venture Market. RTG is focused on a proposal with a landowner lead consortium to secure an exploration licence at the high tonnage copper-gold Panguna Project in Bougainville PNG and the high grade copper/gold/magnetite Mabilo Project in the Philippines, while also identifying major new projects which will allow the Company to move quickly and safely to production.

RTG has an experienced management team which has to date developed seven mines in five different countries, including being responsible for the development of the Masbate Gold Mine in the Philippines through CGA Mining Limited. RTG has some of the most respected and international institutional investors as shareholders including Franklin Templeton, Sun Valley, Sprott and Equinox.

