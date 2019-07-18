iMetal Identifies Additional Target Areas at Gowganda West and Commences IP Work Program

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - July 18th,2019 - iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further progress with exploration activities at the Company's 150 sq. km Gowganda West property in Ontario, which is contiguous to Pan American Silver's 4M oz. Juby gold deposit ("Juby deposit").

Abitibi Geophysics Inc., ("Abitibi") has commenced an IP work program at iMetal's target Zone 3A/3B, using Abitibi's proprietary OreVision(R) IP system. Upon completion of the IP survey at 3A/3B, Abitibi will move on to target, Zone 1 South. Data interpretation reports and drill target identification are expected to be received in August. Drillers have been advised of the on-going work programs and can position rigs quickly when necessary.

While work activities have progressed in the field, iMetal's QP Dave Gamble has reviewed and integrated the VTEM reports, historical data, geological maps and the ongoing field work results. His analysis has resulted in the identification of 12 additional target areas of interest. Of note, some of these newly identified target areas, coincide with Geotech's recently identified targets and have been confirmed as having outcropping features when assessed via a drone survey.

More specifically, to the west of Zone 1 South, along 3 northwest/southeast trending faults running adjacent to Soot Lake and south of Pan American Silver's Juby deposit, QP Dave Gamble has identified zones A1-A4. These target areas appear to align with what Geotech highlighted as Zone 1F (please refer to press release May 16,2019). In addition, Zones A1-A4 were also identified from a historical assessment record which Albert Mining's proprietary CARDS (Computer Aided Resources Detection System) was utilized in the Shining Tree area in 2011.

In view of additional information gathered from a multitude of sources, iMetal is planning a drill campaign later this summer to investigate the new additional 12 target areas identified. Timelines and guidelines will be announced as work programs evolve, but we are confident that this summer/fall, 2-3 new zones will have rock samples collected, grids cut and IP work completed for the additional target areas identified. As work programs progress into the winter, special attention will be focused on Target area A-12 as it is the largest geophysical anomaly identified so far, and is best accessed during the winter months for the purposes of grid cutting, IP work and drilling.

We are very encouraged by the early exploration results of these additional target areas. iMetal looks forward to expanding its work program expeditiously and to include the 12 new target areas, as a broadening corporate initiative to take advantage of these interesting opportunities. The 12 target areas identified have been outlined as A1 through A12 and can be found at @ https://imetalresources.ca/gowganda-west/gowganda-west-maps/

Dave Gamble, P. Geo and iMetal's QP, commented: "iMetal is very fortunate with so many great target areas that all have legitimate chances of discovery as we advance our exploration program."

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dave Gamble, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under NI-43-101.

iMetal Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. iMetal is focused on advancing its Gowganda West Project in Ontario, Canada. iMetal trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol IMR. For further information, please call 604- 739-9713 or visit iMetal's website at www.imetalresources.ca.

