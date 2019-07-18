Carube Announces Till Sampling Results from Stewart Brook Gold Project

Toronto, July 18, 2019 - Carube Copper Corp. (TSXV: CUC) is pleased to report that it has received the till sampling results from the initial exploration program at its 100%-owned Stewart Brook Gold project area ("SBG") located in Guysborough County, Nova Scotia. The SBG licenses cover over 46 square kilometers and show exploration potential for saddle-reef and vein style gold mineralization.

Highlights include:

Anomalous gold values in 13 of the 22 samples collected

Confirmed the historic 8000m by 4000m gold anomaly with up to 222ppb Au in till

Sampling to the south and west identified a new 1,240ppb Au in till anomalous sample

Completed north-south till sample lines for gold grain analysis and determined potential travel distance

Mr. Stephen Hughes, CEO, commented: "This till sampling program was very successful in confirming the historic work as well as opening up a new anomaly in the southwest portion of the SBG property. Confirming high grade gold in till near to the Country Harbour and Widows Point gold districts is very encouraging, and our upcoming follow-up exploration activities will endeavour to narrow down the location of the bedrock source."

EXPLORATION RESULTS

The historic till and soil geochemical surveys over the SBG area was undertaken by Seabright Resources Inc. in the late 80's, which defined an 8,000m by 4,000m gold in till anomaly. Seabright's till sampling program was very successful in defining highly anomalous gold in the Stewart Brook area. Of the 169 historic samples taken in the vicinity of the Stewart Brook Gold project, gold in till values ranged from nil to 7000ppb Au, with a mean value of 195.6ppb Au and a median value of 7ppb Au. Historic results have now been verified by Company's recent till sampling program, which yielded 13 till samples with visible gold that assayed from 4 to 222 calculated ppb Au in Heavy Mineral Concentrate (HMC).

A new gold in till anomaly was also identified in a single isolated sample (with no samples within one kilometer) along the southwestern border of the SBG project. The lone till sample returned 1,240 calculated ppb gold and was collected less than a kilometer east-northeast from the Country Harbour Gold District. Anticline and syncline structures mapped to the west of Country Harbour, are interpreted to extend onto the SBG project area based on the early mapping work of geologist E.R. Faribault.

In total, 22 till samples were extracted, inspected and analyzed. Till samples were sent to Overburden Drilling Management (ODM) located in Ottawa Ontario, where gold grains were separated from the heavy mineral concentrates and counted, measured and classified. Till data provided important information regarding potential distance of glacial transport, and more importantly proximity to bedrock.



Figure 1: The combination of recent results and historic data at CUC's Stewart Brook Gold project indicates two possible glacial ice directions and hints at the bedrock source for the gold in tills.



DISCUSSION

Carube is excited about the initial results of its 2019 surface exploration program at the SBG project, which included selected reconnaissance till sampling which verified a large historic gold-in-till anomaly and identified a new target area for follow-up work.

Follow up work in the "up-ice" Priority Areas (see Figure 1 above) will include ground geophysics, prospecting and mapping, and drilling if warranted in the next phases of exploration. Expansion and refinement of the gold target will occur as new results and interpretations are completed over the coming months.

ABOUT CARUBE COPPER

Carube Copper is focused on creating substantive long-term value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of world class copper and gold deposits. Carube currently holds a 100% interest in 11 licenses covering 535 km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica, and a 100% interest in three porphyry copper-gold properties covering 492 km2 within the Cascade Magmatic Arc in southwestern British Columbia and a 100% interest in the 46-square-kilometre Stewart Brook gold project in the Meguma gold belt of Nova Scotia. Carube is actively searching for additional high potential copper and gold properties to add to its portfolio.

The responsibility of this release lies with

Mr. Stephen Hughes, CEO and President +1 (647) 517-4574 • shughes@carubecopper.com,



www.carubecopper.com who along with Mr. Jeff Ackert, Vice President, Business Development • +1 (647) 957-2249 • jackert@carubecopper.com, may be contacted for further information.

QP Statement: This press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Shannon Baird, P.Geo., Carube Copper's Exploration Manager, in his capacity as a qualified person as defined under NI 43-101.

