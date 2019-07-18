American Battery Metals Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, July 18, 2019 - American Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: ABC) (the "Company" or "American Battery Metals") is pleased to announce the appointment of Xavier Wenzel ("Xavier") as Chief Financial Officer to replace Joel Leonard, who will be leaving the Company to pursue new opportunities.
Xavier has extensive experience working with public companies, including mining and resource companies and has in-depth experience with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Xavier has experience holding the Chief Financial Officer position for publicly traded companies.
Michael Mulberry, President & CEO of American Battery Metals, commented "We are pleased to have Xavier join ABC with his extensive background in the mining and resource space. We thank Joel for his service and wish him well on his future endeavours."
About the Company
American Battery Metals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties. The Company has an option to acquire a 50% interest in the Fish Lake property located in Esmeralda County in the state of Nevada, USA and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Temple Mountain Vanadium Property located in Emery County, Utah, USA.
