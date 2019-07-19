Golden Share Receives the Exploration Permit for Sandridge, Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting and Grants Options

Toronto, July 19, 2019 - Golden Share Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Golden Share has received the necessary exploration permit for drilling at Sandridge Project, from the Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines. Sandridge Project is 100% owned by Golden Share. For more information about Sandridge Project, please refer to the press release dated February 26, 2019.

The Company Annual General Shareholders Meeting (the "AGM") was held on July 18, 2019 at the Company office in Markham, Ontario. A total of 17.66 million common shares, representing approximately 45.7% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, were voted in connection with the AGM. Golden Share shareholders voted strongly in favour of each item of business put before the AGM, with over 99.9% of the votes being cast in favour of each of the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors, the approval of the Company's rolling stock option plan and the election of each of Zhen Huang, Wes Roberts, David Graham and Nick Zeng as directors for the ensuing year.

The Company has also granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, advisors and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,780,000 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.20 per share. 1,080,000 and 700,000 of the options are exercisable for 3 and 5 years, respectively.

About Golden Share

Golden Share Resources Corp. is a junior natural resource company focusing on mineral exploration in the province of Ontario, Canada, a mineral rich and politically stable jurisdiction.

WARNING: Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking, including those with respect to the timing and content of up-coming work programs, geological interpretations, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The Company relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. The reader is warned against undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

