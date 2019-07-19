St Barbara Completes Acquisition of Atlantic Gold Corporation

Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted

VANCOUVER, July 19, 2019 - Atlantic Gold Corp. (TSX-V: AGB) ("Atlantic" or the "Company") announced today the completion of the previously announced Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement") whereby St Barbara Limited ("St Barbara") has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Atlantic for C$2.90 in cash per Atlantic share, plus 0.05 of a share of Artemis Gold Inc. (formerly 1193490 B.C. Ltd.) for each Atlantic common share. The Arrangement was originally announced on May 14, 2019.

With the Arrangement now complete, the common shares of Atlantic will be de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") at the close of trading on July 22, 2019. Atlantic will also apply to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Former shareholders of Atlantic who have questions or require assistance with submitting their Atlantic shares in connection with the Arrangement may direct their questions to Computershare Investor Services Inc., which is acting as depositary in connection with the Arrangement, by telephone at 1-800-564-6253 or by email at corporateactions@computershare.com.

For more information on the Arrangement, please see the news release issued by Atlantic on May 14, 2019, along with Atlantic's management information circular dated June 10, 2019 prepared in connection with the Arrangement, all of which are available under Atlantic's profile at www.sedar.com.

Future announcements regarding Atlantic Gold will be released by St Barbara Ltd (ASX:SBM) available at www.stbarbara.com.au.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Steven Dean

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations Media Relations Mr David Cotterell Mr Tim Duncan Manager Investor Relations GRACosway with Hintons +61 3 8660 1959 +61 408 441 122 david.cotterell@stbarbara.com.au TDuncan@gracosway.com.au St Barbara Limited Level 10, 432 St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC 3004 T +61 3 8660 1900 F +61 3 8660 1999 ACN 009 165 066 Locked Bag 9, Collins Street East, Melbourne VIC 8003 W www.stbarbara.com.au

